(Lien direct) FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core), États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Nothing That Is le 25 octobre via Nuclear Blast. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :



1. Hostage

2. Spoils Of The Horde

3. Savior Of None / Ashes Of All

4. Weaker Wolves

5. Red Horizon

6. The Nothing That Is

7. Lurch

8. Lower Purpose

9. Lust For The Severed Head

10. The Silver Sun