Les news du 25 Juillet 2024
|GRAND MAGUS (Heavy Doom Metal, Suède) a publié un vidéo clip pour la chanson "Skybound" qui figurera sur l'album Sunraven. Cet LP, le dixième de la formation, sortira le 18 octobre chez Nuclear Blast et contiendra neuf compositions :
1. Skybound
2. The Wheel of Pain
3. Sunraven
4. Winter Storms
5. The Black Lake
6. Hour of the Wolf
7. Grendel
8. To Heorot
9. The End Belongs to You
|»
|CARNOPHAGE (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son album à venir Matter of a Darker Nature, disponible le 2 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du titre "Matter of a Darker Nature".
|»
|DEFILED Death Metal, Japon) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Smoke and Mirrors", morceau d'ouverture de son huitième album Horror Beyond Horror qui sortira le 20 septembre prochain chez Season of Mist.
|»
|WORMWITCH (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son dernier album éponyme, à paraître ce 26 juillet chez Profound Lore Records. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Fugitive Serpent
2. Envenomed
3. The Helm and the Bow
4. Inner War
5. Godmaegen
6. Salamander
7. Wormsblood Necromancy
8. Bright and Poisonous
9. Draconick Sorcerous Canadian Witchknights
|»
|CRUST (Doom Death Sludge Metal, Russie) a mis en ligne un tout nouveau titre, "Until our Swords", joué en live le 19 mars.
|»
|WINTERFYLLETH (Black Metal Epique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Imperious Horizon prévu pour le 1er septembre via Candlelight Records. "Upon This Shore" s'écoute ici :
|»
|ANCIIENTS (Metal progressif extrême, Canada) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Beyond The Reach Of The Sun qui sortira le 30 août via Season Of Mist. "In The Absence Of Wisdom" se découvre ici :
|»
|GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-rock, Irlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Embers qui sortira le 6 septembre via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
|»
|FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core), États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Nothing That Is le 25 octobre via Nuclear Blast. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :
1. Hostage
2. Spoils Of The Horde
3. Savior Of None / Ashes Of All
4. Weaker Wolves
5. Red Horizon
6. The Nothing That Is
7. Lurch
8. Lower Purpose
9. Lust For The Severed Head
10. The Silver Sun
|»
|DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier EP Evil Nights en streaming complet. Sortie le 26 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Demon Spell
2. Black Wings
3. Dark Deceiver (Woman of the Black Oath)
4. Evil Nights
|»
|HEINOUS EXSANGUINATION (Brutal Slam Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains" tiré de son premier EP The Stench of Decaying Flesh qui sort le 6 septembre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Engorged With Hatred (2:14)
2. Vile Rotting Mass (ft. Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy) (2:57)
3. Savage Evisceration (2:12)
4. The Stench of Decaying Flesh (ft. Azerate Nakamura of Ungraceful) (2:04)
5. Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains (ft. Richard Smihula of Desoectomy) (2:32)
6. Bodies Open Easier Than You’d Think (2:18)
7. Meat Cleaver Meltdown (2:15)
|»
|GOAT SEMEN (Death/Black, Pérou) offre son nouvel EP Fuck Christ en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Midnight Worship
2. Los Ojos de Judas
3. Fuck Christ
4. Heed the Call
5. Prophets of Hell
|»
|PERFIDIOUS (Death Metal, Italie) rejoint l'écurie Time To Kill Records pour la sortie future de son nouveau disque Savouring His Flesh. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|»
|ALIAS NOONE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Primordials" extrait de son nouvel opus Weight of the World prévu prochainement chez Inverse Records.
|»
|KREYL (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Obscure Rise of Ancient Eulogy le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1- Giants of Arto Island 02:52
2- Nekromateion of Ephyra 03:22
3- Medusa’s Death 03:51
4- The Oracle of Delphi 03:22
5- Esoteric Mother of the Waning Moon 03:37
6- The Dark Kingdom of Tartarus 03:50
7- Sparagmos 04:23
8- Hydra of Lerna 03:59
9- The Battle of Typhoon 04:42
|»
|MISANTHROPIA (Melodic Black/Death, Pays-Bas) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 6 septembre de son nouvel album Envy the Dead. Tracklist :
1. Envy The Dead (intro)
2. Malediction And Laughter
3. Organs, For A Fair Price
4. Prosperity By Cocaïne
5. Maze Of Madness
6. River Dumplings
7. Coughing In The Coffin House
8. Fade Into The Abyss
9. A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace
|»
|Intitulé Songs In Crimson, le nouvel album de SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 13 septembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Les pré-commandes viennent d'être lancées ici. Voici le tracklisting et l'artwork signé Eliran Kantor :
01. Frantic Zero
02. Era (The Day Will Come)
03. Whore Of Babylon
04. Sacramental Rites
05. Martyrdom
06. Turn The Tide
07. Captives
08. Curse In Disguise
09. Truth Bullet
10. Deadly Crimson
