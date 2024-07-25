chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
64 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli - Beating The Dr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Massacred
 Massacred - Deathtouched Ca... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Hameln (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Complot!
 Complot! - Victimes innocen... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mad Throng
 Mad Throng - Retribution is... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exhumation
 Exhumation - Master's Personae (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 25 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 25 Juillet 2024 Grand Magus - Carnophage - Defiled - Wormwitch - Crust - Winterfylleth - Anciients - God Is An Astronaut - Fit For An Autopsy - Demon Spell - Heinous Exsanguination - Goat Semen - Perfidious - Alias Noone - Kreyl - Misanthropia - Satan
»
(Lien direct)
GRAND MAGUS (Heavy Doom Metal, Suède) a publié un vidéo clip pour la chanson "Skybound" qui figurera sur l'album Sunraven. Cet LP, le dixième de la formation, sortira le 18 octobre chez Nuclear Blast et contiendra neuf compositions :

1. Skybound
2. The Wheel of Pain
3. Sunraven
4. Winter Storms
5. The Black Lake
6. Hour of the Wolf
7. Grendel
8. To Heorot
9. The End Belongs to You

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOPHAGE (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son album à venir Matter of a Darker Nature, disponible le 2 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du titre "Matter of a Darker Nature".

»
(Lien direct)
DEFILED Death Metal, Japon) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Smoke and Mirrors", morceau d'ouverture de son huitième album Horror Beyond Horror qui sortira le 20 septembre prochain chez Season of Mist.


»
(Lien direct)
WORMWITCH (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son dernier album éponyme, à paraître ce 26 juillet chez Profound Lore Records. La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Fugitive Serpent
2. Envenomed
3. The Helm and the Bow
4. Inner War
5. Godmaegen
6. Salamander
7. Wormsblood Necromancy
8. Bright and Poisonous
9. Draconick Sorcerous Canadian Witchknights

»
(Lien direct)
CRUST (Doom Death Sludge Metal, Russie) a mis en ligne un tout nouveau titre, "Until our Swords", joué en live le 19 mars.

»
(Lien direct)
WINTERFYLLETH (Black Metal Epique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Imperious Horizon prévu pour le 1er septembre via Candlelight Records. "Upon This Shore" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIIENTS (Metal progressif extrême, Canada) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Beyond The Reach Of The Sun qui sortira le 30 août via Season Of Mist. "In The Absence Of Wisdom" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-rock, Irlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Embers qui sortira le 6 septembre via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core), États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Nothing That Is le 25 octobre via Nuclear Blast. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. Hostage
2. Spoils Of The Horde
3. Savior Of None / Ashes Of All
4. Weaker Wolves
5. Red Horizon
6. The Nothing That Is
7. Lurch
8. Lower Purpose
9. Lust For The Severed Head
10. The Silver Sun

»
(Lien direct)
DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier EP Evil Nights en streaming complet. Sortie le 26 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Demon Spell
2. Black Wings
3. Dark Deceiver (Woman of the Black Oath)
4. Evil Nights

»
(Lien direct)
HEINOUS EXSANGUINATION (Brutal Slam Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains" tiré de son premier EP The Stench of Decaying Flesh qui sort le 6 septembre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Engorged With Hatred (2:14)
2. Vile Rotting Mass (ft. Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy) (2:57)
3. Savage Evisceration (2:12)
4. The Stench of Decaying Flesh (ft. Azerate Nakamura of Ungraceful) (2:04)
5. Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains (ft. Richard Smihula of Desoectomy) (2:32)
6. Bodies Open Easier Than You’d Think (2:18)
7. Meat Cleaver Meltdown (2:15)

»
(Lien direct)
GOAT SEMEN (Death/Black, Pérou) offre son nouvel EP Fuck Christ en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Midnight Worship
2. Los Ojos de Judas
3. Fuck Christ
4. Heed the Call
5. Prophets of Hell

»
(Lien direct)
PERFIDIOUS (Death Metal, Italie) rejoint l'écurie Time To Kill Records pour la sortie future de son nouveau disque Savouring His Flesh. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
ALIAS NOONE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Primordials" extrait de son nouvel opus Weight of the World prévu prochainement chez Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KREYL (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Obscure Rise of Ancient Eulogy le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1- Giants of Arto Island 02:52
2- Nekromateion of Ephyra 03:22
3- Medusa’s Death 03:51
4- The Oracle of Delphi 03:22
5- Esoteric Mother of the Waning Moon 03:37
6- The Dark Kingdom of Tartarus 03:50
7- Sparagmos 04:23
8- Hydra of Lerna 03:59
9- The Battle of Typhoon 04:42

»
(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPIA (Melodic Black/Death, Pays-Bas) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 6 septembre de son nouvel album Envy the Dead. Tracklist :

1. Envy The Dead (intro)
2. Malediction And Laughter
3. Organs, For A Fair Price
4. Prosperity By Cocaïne
5. Maze Of Madness
6. River Dumplings
7. Coughing In The Coffin House
8. Fade Into The Abyss
9. A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Songs In Crimson, le nouvel album de SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 13 septembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Les pré-commandes viennent d'être lancées ici. Voici le tracklisting et l'artwork signé Eliran Kantor :

01. Frantic Zero
02. Era (The Day Will Come)
03. Whore Of Babylon
04. Sacramental Rites
05. Martyrdom
06. Turn The Tide
07. Captives
08. Curse In Disguise
09. Truth Bullet
10. Deadly Crimson
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
25 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dominus
 Dominus
The First 9
1996 - Progress Records		   
Kveldstimer
 Kveldstimer
Scripture Of The Woods (Démo)
2024 - Altare Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Anciients
 Anciients
Metal progressif extrême - 2009 - Canada		   
Carnophage
 Carnophage
Brutal Death - 2006 - 		  
Defiled
 Defiled
Brutal Death - 1992 - Japon		   
Fit For An Autopsy
 Fit For An Autopsy
Brutal Death(core) - 2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Goat Semen
 Goat Semen
Black Metal - 2000 - Pérou		   
God Is An Astronaut
 God Is An Astronaut
Post-rock - 2002 - Irlande		   
Grand Magus
 Grand Magus
Doom trad' / Heavy - 1999 - Suède		   
Satan
 Satan
Heavy Metal - 1979 - Royaume-Uni		   
Winterfylleth
 Winterfylleth
Black Metal Epique - 2007 - Royaume-Uni		   
Kratti
Matka Kohti Kosmista
Lire la chronique
Altar
Youth Against Christ
Lire la chronique
Slovgh
Emetic Fluid Transaction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Warfare
Extinction Protocol
Lire la chronique
Dominus
The First 9
Lire la chronique
Kveldstimer
Scripture Of The Woods (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chaotian
Festering Excarnation (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Massacred
Deathtouched Catacombs (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gorgatron
Sentience Revoked
Lire la chronique
Kerasfóra
Six Nights Beyond The Serpe...
Lire la chronique
Seiden
Ryûkyû Reisen Shinkô (EP) (...
Lire la chronique
Complot!
Victimes innocentes (d'une ...
Lire la chronique
Todesstoss
Das Liebweh​-​Dekret
Lire la chronique
Tzompantli
Beating The Drums Of Ancest...
Lire la chronique
Replacire
The Center That Cannot Hold
Lire la chronique
Scurrilous
Necromantik Self Devourment...
Lire la chronique
Ahab
The Coral Tombs
Lire la chronique
Incipient Chaos
Incipient Chaos
Lire la chronique
Mad Throng
Retribution is at Hand
Lire la chronique
Tomb
The Dark Subconscious (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xasthur
Disharmonic Variations
Lire la chronique
Oozing from the Netherworld
Cryptworm + Slimelord
Lire le live report
Exhumation
Master's Personae
Lire la chronique
Jenner
Prove Them Wrong
Lire la chronique
Nightside
Death From The North
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Human’s Pain
Lire la chronique
Speed
Only One Mode
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Juillet 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Earth Crisis
All Out War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uttertomb
Nebulas Of Self-Desecration
Lire la chronique