Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024 Monument Of Misanthropy - Category 7 - Rixe - Category 7 - Oceans - Summoning The Lich - Visceral Disgorge - Envy - Culled - Jerry Cantrell - Fatal Embrace - Paganizer - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Denigrate
|MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY (Brutal Death Metal, Autriche) nous propose un extrait de son nouvel album, Vile Postmortem Irrumatio, sorti ce 26 juillet sur le label Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit justement du titre "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio".
|CATEGORY 7 (Heavy Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne un clip pour illustrer le titre "Apple Of Discord" extrait de leur premier album éponyme paru le 26 juillet chez Metal Blade Records.
|RIXE (Punk Rock / Oi!, France) sortira le 16 août prochain un nouveau EP intitulé Tir Groupé. Celui-ci sera disponible via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. En voici un premier extrait avec le chouette clip du morceau-titre :
01. Tir Groupé
02. Diktat
03. Citadelle Rock
04. La Clé II
|CATEGORY 7 (Heavy Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis), qui compte notamment en ses rangs le chanteur John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ex-ANTHRAX), le bassiste Jack Gibson (EXODUS), le batteur Jason Bittner (OVERKILL) et le guitariste Phil Demmel (KERRY KING) vient de sortir son premier album intitulé Category 7 chez Metal Blade Records. Il contient dix compositions qui s'écoutent intégralement ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. In Stitches
2. Land I Used to Love
3. Apple of Discord
4.Exhausted
5. Runaway Truck
6. White Flags and Bayonets
7. Mousetrap
8. Waver at the Breaking Point
9. Through Pink Eyes
10. Etter Stormen
|OCEANS (Post Metal, Autriche - Allemagne) nous dévoile sous forme de vidéo clip un extrait de son album Happy à paraître le 27 septembre chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :
1. Parasite
2. Spit
3. Click Like Share
4. Let It Burn
5. Self Doubt 24/7
6. Happy
7. Slaves to the Feed
8. Breed Consume Die
9. The Birth of Death
10. Father?
11. In the End There's Always Pain
|SUMMONING THE LICH (Death Metal Mélodique) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son deuxième album Under the Reviled Throne sur la chaîne officielle de son label Prosthetic Records. Le disque sort aujourd'hui vendredi 26 juillet et contient onze morceaux. Tracklist :
1. Return to the Soil
2. Reviled Crystal Wielders
3. The Forest Feasts
4. My Horrors Unending
5. Bastell Dirge
6. The Carrion Fleet
7. Arrias Groans
8. Will to Survive
9. Potion Seller
10. The Void Gate
11. Praise to the Bog
|VISCERAL DISGORGE (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis), pour la réédition en vinyle de son album Slithering Evisceration chez Agonia Records, nous propose de visionner un Unboxing de l'objet. Cette édition limitée à 500 exemplaires sera disponible en deux couleurs. Tracklist :
Side A
1. Slithering Evisceration
2. Fucked into Oblivion
3. Architects of Warping Flesh
4. Saprogenic Deformation
5. Absorbed by the Swarm
Side B
6. Siphoning Cosmic Sentience
7. Necrotic Biogenesis
8. Spawn of Putridity
9. Transfixed in Torture
|ENVY (Screamo, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Eunoia le 11 octobre prochain chez Temporary Residence Ltd. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Raindrops" :
01. Piecemeal
02. Imagination And Creation
03. The Night And The Void
04. Beyond The Raindrops
05. Whiteout
06. Lingering Light
07. Lingering Echoes
08. January's Dusk
|CULLED (Sludge/Doom Metal/Grindcore, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Psycles sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Trauma of History (7:22)
2. Psycles (1:45)
3. Coercion (3:14)
4. Halo of Flies (1:54)
5. Excision (Lost Cause) (6:40)
Durée totale : 20:57
|JERRY CANTRELL (Grunge, USA) vient de dévoiler le premier single de son prochain album intitulé I Want Blood. "Vilified" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|FATAL EMBRACE (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Hail Down Deep le 27 septembre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Spirit of the fiend
2. Death blessing
3. Through the speaking veil
4. Southern malice
5. Drick av döden
6. Of unholy measure
7. Svärtan
8. Darkness set and done
9. Digging up the hatchet
10. Soul of the black heart
|PAGANIZER (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 10 septembre d'un nouvel EP intitulé Forest of Shub Niggurath, préambule d'un long-format prévu l'année prochaine. Tracklist :
1. The Outer Gods
2. Forest of Shub Niggurath
3. Malediction Burns
4. R'Lyeh Ascends
5. A Foul Creature
6. Gasmask Obsession Redux
|INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Ontology of Nought le 27 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Uncreation's whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers
2. To weave the tapestry of nought
3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart
4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither
5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore
|DENIGRATE (Progressive Doom/Metal/Rock, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Crystal Rest" extrait de son prochain album To the Goddess Unknown à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records.
Sagamore a écrit : Mortel, l'extrait de Rixe.
Oui puis le clip en mode Tchao Pantin / Vieux Paris est bien cool !
Mortel, l'extrait de Rixe.
