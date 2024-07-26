chargement...

Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli - Beating The Dr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Massacred
 Massacred - Deathtouched Ca... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Hameln (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Complot!
 Complot! - Victimes innocen... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mad Throng
 Mad Throng - Retribution is... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exhumation
 Exhumation - Master's Personae (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   

News
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024 Monument Of Misanthropy - Category 7 - Rixe - Category 7 - Oceans - Summoning The Lich - Visceral Disgorge - Envy - Culled - Jerry Cantrell - Fatal Embrace - Paganizer - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Denigrate
»
(Lien direct)
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY (Brutal Death Metal, Autriche) nous propose un extrait de son nouvel album, Vile Postmortem Irrumatio, sorti ce 26 juillet sur le label Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit justement du titre "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio".

»
(Lien direct)
CATEGORY 7 (Heavy Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne un clip pour illustrer le titre "Apple Of Discord" extrait de leur premier album éponyme paru le 26 juillet chez Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
RIXE (Punk Rock / Oi!, France) sortira le 16 août prochain un nouveau EP intitulé Tir Groupé. Celui-ci sera disponible via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. En voici un premier extrait avec le chouette clip du morceau-titre :

01. Tir Groupé
02. Diktat
03. Citadelle Rock
04. La Clé II

»
(Lien direct)
CATEGORY 7 (Heavy Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis), qui compte notamment en ses rangs le chanteur John Bush (ARMORED SAINT, ex-ANTHRAX), le bassiste Jack Gibson (EXODUS), le batteur Jason Bittner (OVERKILL) et le guitariste Phil Demmel (KERRY KING) vient de sortir son premier album intitulé Category 7 chez Metal Blade Records. Il contient dix compositions qui s'écoutent intégralement ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. In Stitches
2. Land I Used to Love
3. Apple of Discord
4.Exhausted
5. Runaway Truck
6. White Flags and Bayonets
7. Mousetrap
8. Waver at the Breaking Point
9. Through Pink Eyes
10. Etter Stormen

»
(Lien direct)
OCEANS (Post Metal, Autriche - Allemagne) nous dévoile sous forme de vidéo clip un extrait de son album Happy à paraître le 27 septembre chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :

1. Parasite
2. Spit
3. Click Like Share
4. Let It Burn
5. Self Doubt 24/7
6. Happy
7. Slaves to the Feed
8. Breed Consume Die
9. The Birth of Death
10. Father?
11. In the End There's Always Pain

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONING THE LICH (Death Metal Mélodique) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son deuxième album Under the Reviled Throne sur la chaîne officielle de son label Prosthetic Records. Le disque sort aujourd'hui vendredi 26 juillet et contient onze morceaux. Tracklist :

1. Return to the Soil
2. Reviled Crystal Wielders
3. The Forest Feasts
4. My Horrors Unending
5. Bastell Dirge
6. The Carrion Fleet
7. Arrias Groans
8. Will to Survive
9. Potion Seller
10. The Void Gate
11. Praise to the Bog


»
(Lien direct)
VISCERAL DISGORGE (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis), pour la réédition en vinyle de son album Slithering Evisceration chez Agonia Records, nous propose de visionner un Unboxing de l'objet. Cette édition limitée à 500 exemplaires sera disponible en deux couleurs. Tracklist :

Side A
1. Slithering Evisceration
2. Fucked into Oblivion
3. Architects of Warping Flesh
4. Saprogenic Deformation
5. Absorbed by the Swarm
Side B
6. Siphoning Cosmic Sentience
7. Necrotic Biogenesis
8. Spawn of Putridity
9. Transfixed in Torture


»
(Lien direct)
ENVY (Screamo, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Eunoia le 11 octobre prochain chez Temporary Residence Ltd. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Raindrops" :

01. Piecemeal
02. Imagination And Creation
03. The Night And The Void
04. Beyond The Raindrops
05. Whiteout
06. Lingering Light
07. Lingering Echoes
08. January's Dusk

»
(Lien direct)
CULLED (Sludge/Doom Metal/Grindcore, Canada) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Psycles sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trauma of History (7:22)
2. Psycles (1:45)
3. Coercion (3:14)
4. Halo of Flies (1:54)
5. Excision (Lost Cause) (6:40)

Durée totale : 20:57

»
(Lien direct)
JERRY CANTRELL (Grunge, USA) vient de dévoiler le premier single de son prochain album intitulé I Want Blood. "Vilified" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
FATAL EMBRACE (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Hail Down Deep le 27 septembre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Spirit of the fiend
2. Death blessing
3. Through the speaking veil
4. Southern malice
5. Drick av döden
6. Of unholy measure
7. Svärtan
8. Darkness set and done
9. Digging up the hatchet
10. Soul of the black heart

»
(Lien direct)
PAGANIZER (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 10 septembre d'un nouvel EP intitulé Forest of Shub Niggurath, préambule d'un long-format prévu l'année prochaine. Tracklist :

1. The Outer Gods
2. Forest of Shub Niggurath
3. Malediction Burns
4. R'Lyeh Ascends
5. A Foul Creature
6. Gasmask Obsession Redux

»
(Lien direct)
INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Ontology of Nought le 27 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Uncreation's whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers
2. To weave the tapestry of nought
3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart
4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither
5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore

»
(Lien direct)
DENIGRATE (Progressive Doom/Metal/Rock, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Crystal Rest" extrait de son prochain album To the Goddess Unknown à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records.
26 Juillet 2024
26 Juillet 2024

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
26/07/2024 15:19
Sagamore a écrit : Mortel, l'extrait de Rixe.

Oui puis le clip en mode Tchao Pantin / Vieux Paris est bien cool !
Sagamore citer
Sagamore
26/07/2024 14:57
Mortel, l'extrait de Rixe.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
