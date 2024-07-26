»

(Lien direct) INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Ontology of Nought le 27 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Uncreation's whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers

2. To weave the tapestry of nought

3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart

4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither

5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore



