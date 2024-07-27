|
Les news du 27 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 27 Juillet 2024 Disloyal - Tony Lommi - Duskwalker - Eradicator - Void Witch - Serj Tankian - Infernal Realm - ColdCell - Nebülith - Membrance - Hyver - Likno - Centinex - Rezet - Deficiency
|»
|DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) nous permet désormais d'écouter l'intégralité de son cinquième album Divine Miasmata, paru le 26 juillet chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Divine Mismata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion of Warfare
8. Ravens of Starvation
9. The Ascension of Abaddon
|
|»
|TONY LOMMI (Heavy Doom Metal) nous offre un nouveau single, "Deified", paru le 26 juillet chez Tone Hall Records. Il s'agit d'une composition instrumentale.
|
|»
|DUSKWALKER (Thrash Death Metal, Canada) et son label Black Lion Records ont mis en écoute libre l'intégralité du troisième album de la formation : Underground Forever, sorti le 26 juillet. Tracklist :
1. Crippled At The Core
2. The Loss
3. Never Going Back
4. Underground Forever
5. City On A Cemetery
6. Posing Corpses
7. Artillery Communion
8. Vanquisher
9. Blasted Past Extinction
10. Inhaling The Dust Of Bone
|
|»
|ERADICATOR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir le deuxième single de son album The Paradox qui nous arrivera le 20 septembre via le label Metalville. Il s'agit du titre "Kill Cloud".
|
|»
|VOID WITCH (Doom Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en écoute intégrale son premier album Horripilating Presence, disponible depuis le 26 juillet chez Everlasting Spew Records. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Grave Mistake
2. Second Demon
3. Malevolent Demiurge
4. Supernova of Brain and Bone
5. Thousand-Eyed Stalactite
6. Horripilating Presence
|
|»
|SERJ TANKIAN (Neo Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose un clip pour le titre "Justice Will Shine On" qui figurera sur son prochain EP solo intitulé Foundations.
|
|»
|INFERNAL REALM (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier son premier full-length Chamber of Desolation via . Tracklist :
1) Black Millenia
2) Scarlet Fog
3) Chamber of Desolation
4) Primordial Seed
5) Fastened to the Rats
6) Shadows of the Ancient
7) Fleshed Inanition
8) Into Obscurity
|
|»
|COLDCELL (Black Metal, Suisse) offre son nouveau disque Age of Unreason en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie hier sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Hope and Failure [7:32]
2. Dead to the World [8:04]
3. Left [5:56]
4. Solidarity or Solitude [5:46]
5. Meaningless feat. INEZONA [6:11]
6. Sink Our Souls [8:28]
7. Discord [4:52]
|
|»
|Le one-man band NEBÜLITH (Stoner/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Feel Good Music for the End of the World Vol. 1 le 23 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Beautiful
2) Startrippin
3) Mother Freedom
4) Leviathan
5) Clear Light
6) God Is Your Gun
7) Seven Suns
8) Digging A Hole
9) UVB76
|
|»
|MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Spirar nel Caigo" extrait de son dernier album Undead Island sorti en juin 2023 sur Extreme Metal Music.
|
|»
|HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Fonds de Terroir le 17 septembre chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Lanterne des Morts [4:11]
2. La Vieille près du Lavoir [6:39]
3. Frère Jean-Théophane [4:18]
4. Terroir Terreur [4:47]
|
|»
|LIKNO (Black Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée éponyme en auto-production numérique. Tracklist :
1. 0.0
2. Likno
3. Void
4. Birth
5. Sea
6. Still
7. White Wings
|
|»
|CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Black Lion Records pour la sortie d'abord d'un EP 2-titres dans le courant de l'année puis d'un album en 2025.
|
|»
|REZET (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "True As Lies" avec en guest Lips d'Anvil. Le nouvel opus des Teutons doit débarquer le 30 août via Violent Creek Records. Tracklist :
01. Opus
02. Time To Die
03. Unholy Grail
04. Duck & Cover
05. Burning Prophets
06. Together Apart
07. Prisoner Of Fate
08. Killing Spree
09. Atmosfear
10. True As Lies (feat. Lips)
11. World War Z
12. Into The Abyss
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Niktareum
Par Sakrifiss
Par Goodnacht
Par Sosthène
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par AdicTo
Par Sosthène