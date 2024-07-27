chargement...

Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli - Beating The Dr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Massacred
 Massacred - Deathtouched Ca... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Hameln (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Complot!
 Complot! - Victimes innocen... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mad Throng
 Mad Throng - Retribution is... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exhumation
 Exhumation - Master's Personae (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 27 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 27 Juillet 2024 Disloyal - Tony Lommi - Duskwalker - Eradicator - Void Witch - Serj Tankian - Infernal Realm - ColdCell - Nebülith - Membrance - Hyver - Likno - Centinex - Rezet - Deficiency
»
(Lien direct)
DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) nous permet désormais d'écouter l'intégralité de son cinquième album Divine Miasmata, paru le 26 juillet chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Divine Mismata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion of Warfare
8. Ravens of Starvation
9. The Ascension of Abaddon

»
(Lien direct)
TONY LOMMI (Heavy Doom Metal) nous offre un nouveau single, "Deified", paru le 26 juillet chez Tone Hall Records. Il s'agit d'une composition instrumentale.

»
(Lien direct)
DUSKWALKER (Thrash Death Metal, Canada) et son label Black Lion Records ont mis en écoute libre l'intégralité du troisième album de la formation : Underground Forever, sorti le 26 juillet. Tracklist :

1. Crippled At The Core
2. The Loss
3. Never Going Back
4. Underground Forever
5. City On A Cemetery
6. Posing Corpses
7. Artillery Communion
8. Vanquisher
9. Blasted Past Extinction
10. Inhaling The Dust Of Bone

»
(Lien direct)
ERADICATOR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir le deuxième single de son album The Paradox qui nous arrivera le 20 septembre via le label Metalville. Il s'agit du titre "Kill Cloud".

»
(Lien direct)
VOID WITCH (Doom Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en écoute intégrale son premier album Horripilating Presence, disponible depuis le 26 juillet chez Everlasting Spew Records. La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Grave Mistake
2. Second Demon
3. Malevolent Demiurge
4. Supernova of Brain and Bone
5. Thousand-Eyed Stalactite
6. Horripilating Presence

»
(Lien direct)
SERJ TANKIAN (Neo Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose un clip pour le titre "Justice Will Shine On" qui figurera sur son prochain EP solo intitulé Foundations.


»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL REALM (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier son premier full-length Chamber of Desolation via . Tracklist :

1) Black Millenia
2) Scarlet Fog
3) Chamber of Desolation
4) Primordial Seed
5) Fastened to the Rats
6) Shadows of the Ancient
7) Fleshed Inanition
8) Into Obscurity

»
(Lien direct)
COLDCELL (Black Metal, Suisse) offre son nouveau disque Age of Unreason en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie hier sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Hope and Failure [7:32]
2. Dead to the World [8:04]
3. Left [5:56]
4. Solidarity or Solitude [5:46]
5. Meaningless feat. INEZONA [6:11]
6. Sink Our Souls [8:28]
7. Discord [4:52]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band NEBÜLITH (Stoner/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Feel Good Music for the End of the World Vol. 1 le 23 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Beautiful
2) Startrippin
3) Mother Freedom
4) Leviathan
5) Clear Light
6) God Is Your Gun
7) Seven Suns
8) Digging A Hole
9) UVB76

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Spirar nel Caigo" extrait de son dernier album Undead Island sorti en juin 2023 sur Extreme Metal Music.

»
(Lien direct)
HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Fonds de Terroir le 17 septembre chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Lanterne des Morts [4:11]
2. La Vieille près du Lavoir [6:39]
3. Frère Jean-Théophane [4:18]
4. Terroir Terreur [4:47]

»
(Lien direct)
LIKNO (Black Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée éponyme en auto-production numérique. Tracklist :

1. 0.0
2. Likno
3. Void
4. Birth
5. Sea
6. Still
7. White Wings

»
(Lien direct)
CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Black Lion Records pour la sortie d'abord d'un EP 2-titres dans le courant de l'année puis d'un album en 2025.

»
(Lien direct)
REZET (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "True As Lies" avec en guest Lips d'Anvil. Le nouvel opus des Teutons doit débarquer le 30 août via Violent Creek Records. Tracklist :

01. Opus
02. Time To Die
03. Unholy Grail
04. Duck & Cover
05. Burning Prophets
06. Together Apart
07. Prisoner Of Fate
08. Killing Spree
09. Atmosfear
10. True As Lies (feat. Lips)
11. World War Z
12. Into The Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "The Nest".
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
27 Juillet 2024

