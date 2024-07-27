»

(Lien direct) NEBÜLITH (Stoner/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Feel Good Music for the End of the World Vol. 1 le 23 août en auto-production. Tracklist :



1) Beautiful

2) Startrippin

3) Mother Freedom

4) Leviathan

5) Clear Light

6) God Is Your Gun

7) Seven Suns

8) Digging A Hole

9) UVB76



<a href="https://nebulith.bandcamp.com/album/feel-good-music-for-the-end-of-the-world-vol1">Feel Good Music For The End Of The World Vol1 de Nebülith</a>