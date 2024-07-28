|
Les news du 28 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2024 Orphaned Land - Powerwolf - The Troops of Doom - Indricothere - Exuvial - Conglaciation - Art of Attrition - Infrared - Jugulator
|ORPHANED LAND (Metal Folklorique, Israël) : le DVD live de décembre 2023 A Heaven You May Create sorti chez Nuclear Blast a été récemment mis en ligne sur la chaîne officielle du label. Cela se regarde ici :
|POWERWOLF (Power Metal, Allemagne) a tourné un clip vidéo pour le titre "We Don't Wanna Be No Saints", extrait de l'album Wake Up the Wicked, sorti le 26 juillet chez Napalm Records.
|THE TROOPS OF DOOM (Death Thrash Metal, Brésil) nous propose un extrait sous forme de Lyric Video de son dernier LP, A Mass to the Grotesque, paru le 31 mai dernier chez Alma Mater Records. Il s'agit du titre "The Grotesque".
|INDRICOTHERE (Metal Progressif Expérimental) a mis en ligne sur la chaîne officielle de Colin Marston la première moitié de son nouveau et douzième album intitulé Extruded Nonlocality Immersion. Il contient onze titres pour une durée totale de 14 heures et 16 minutes. Tracklist :
1. Lenticular Rotations (01:01:43)
2. Biconvex Subspace (01:00:10)
3. Solar Mass (01:09:16)
4. Extruded Symmetrical Particulate (01:08:32)
5. Linear Fields (01:18:14)
6. Parallel Nonlocality Helix (01:34:16)
7. Terrestrial Assumption (01:10:16)
8. Septentrional Fortification (02:00:02)
9. Immersion Crystals (01:27:51)
10. Linear Plains (01:22:15)
11. The True Nature of Reality (01:04:10)
Le groupe n'a pu en publier que la moitié du fait de la limite de 12 heures imposée par YouTube.
|EXUVIAL (Death Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour illustrer son troisième single Necrotic Dissolution, sorti le 26 juillet en indépendant. Il contient deux titres, l'éponyme et "Requiem for Ruin", un instrumental.
|CONGLACIATION (Technical/Progressive Death Metal, USA) a sorti récemment son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :
1. Asunder
2. Atramentous
3. Conglaciation
4. Sublimate
5. Sketch
6. Afforestation
7. Congruency
8. Ameliorate
|ART OF ATTRITION (Blackened Technical Deathcore, Canada) vient de sortir son nouvel EP ...And It Will All End Forever. Tracklist :
1. Drown in Fog (4:38)
2. Vitriol (5:11)
3. Emaciate (4:51)
4. …And It Will All End Forever (5:43)
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Demon’s Blood" extrait de son nouvel opus Manifestation à venir le 6 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Cataclysm (2:07)
2. Temple of Sin (3:20)
3. Nikko (3:40)
4. Demon’s Blood (3:08)
5. Pressure Syndrome (4:29)
6. The Manifest (0:48)
7. Manifest Nation (3:40)
8. Concuss (4:00)
9. Reforma (4:04)
10. My Dreams Are Real (3:48)
11. Parasite Patrol (3:47)
12. Then the Earth Goes Black (4:16)
|JUGULATOR (Thrash Metal, Algérie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Imperator Insector sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :
CD1:
Awakening Of The Insects Kingdom - 01:43
Infected Focus - 05:41
Radioactive Mutation - 05:08
Imperator Insector - 06:57
Order The Invasion - 06:43
Bleeding Earth - 07:01
From Underworld (Feat. Redouane 'Redo' Nahar & Abdelhakim Ait-Aissa) - 08:08
Atomic Insecticide - 06:15
CD2:
Awakening Of The Insects Kingdom - 01:43
Infected Focus (Feat. Danny J Kross, Seh Guitars & Rafik Slimani) - 05:41
Radioactive Mutation (Feat. Julien 'Nutz' Deyres & Mathieu Pascal) - 05:08
Imperator Insector (Feat. Nazih Hadji, Ransel & Nazim Kri) - 06:57
Order The Invasion (Feat. Redouane Mostefaoui & Lamine Benabbou) - 06:43
Bleeding Earth (Feat. Redouane Aouameur, Abdelmalek Benchefra & Reda 'Dada' Chami) - 07:01
From Underworld (Feat. Younes Kacimi, Havoc, Mahdi Fekhikher & Samy GB) - 08:08
Atomic Insecticide (Feat. Zakaria Fellahi & Nazim Mohammedi) - 06:15
