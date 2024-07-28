»

(Lien direct) ART OF ATTRITION (Blackened Technical Deathcore, Canada) vient de sortir son nouvel EP ...And It Will All End Forever. Tracklist :



1. Drown in Fog (4:38)

2. Vitriol (5:11)

3. Emaciate (4:51)

4. …And It Will All End Forever (5:43)



