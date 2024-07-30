chargement...

Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par Solarian		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli - Beating The Dr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Massacred
 Massacred - Deathtouched Ca... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Hameln (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Complot!
 Complot! - Victimes innocen... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mad Throng
 Mad Throng - Retribution is... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 30 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 30 Juillet 2024 Carnophage - Pissrot - King Zog - Phenocryst - Agrypnie - Husqwarnah - Disologist - Gargul - Diablation - Red Face - Oceans of Slumber - Kanonenfieber
»
(Lien direct)
CARNOPHAGE (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son album à venir Matter of a Darker Nature, disponible le 2 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du titre "Until The Darkness Kills The Light". Tracklist :

1. In My Bones
2. Until the Darkness Kills the Light
3. Matter of a Darker Nature
4. Underneath the Horrendous One
5. Death Works Overtime
6. Eventually They Will Die
7. The Day We Avenge On
8.From Possibility to Actuality

»
(Lien direct)
PISSROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en ligne l'intégralité de sa compilation Grease from the East qui paraîtra le 23 août prochain sur le label Iron Fortress Records. Tracklist :

1. Trash Bag Hobo
2. Gunk
3. Kidney Stone Slingshot
4. Premarital Hanging
5. Beaten into Bits
6. Incest Deathmatch
7. Primal Harvest
8. Cripple Dismemberment
9. Dragged to Splatter
10. Hung Up in the Meat Locker
11. Gargle

»
(Lien direct)
KING ZOG (Doom Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel album Second Dawn en écoute intégrale sur ce lien à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Rue Morgue Records. Tracklist :

1. Scelestic Dusk
2. Rat King
3. Hollow Man Blues
4. Creep On
5. Madagascar Tree
6. Brute Beast
7. Aruna, Sunmonger
8. Second Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Astonishing Devastation" tiré de son premier long-format Cremation Pyre prévu le 30 août sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Pinnacle Of Death
2. Astonishing Devastation
3. Pyres Of The Altar
4. Incandescent Debris
5. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
6. Volcanic Winter
7. Fogo Nas Entranhas
8. Burial Swamps

»
(Lien direct)
AGRYPNIE (Progressive/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blut" extrait de son nouveau disque Erg à venir le 13 septembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Aus rauchlosem Feuer
2. Meer ohne Wasser
3. Sturm
4. Blut
5. Entität
6. Stunde des Wolfes
7. Geister
8. Unter Sandessen und verscharrt

»
(Lien direct)
HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Purification Through Sacrifice le 16 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. To Protect And Severe
03. Wheel Of Torture
04. Lawn Mower Massacre
05. Graboids
06. Mass Grave
07. Reincarnation Of Sin Pt.II
08. Soldier 039
09. Tower Of Suicide
10. The Jackal's Grin
​11. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
DISOLOGIST (Thrash Metal, Mexique) a sorti récemment son nouvel EP Roots of Human Decay en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Borrowed Earth
2. Bleeding Justice
3. Hymn of Nothigness (Demo Version)

»
(Lien direct)
GARGUL (Black/Death, Portugal) vient de sortir son premier EP Gallows en auto-production. Tracklist :

Doomed
Gallows
Resignation
Hole
Why Do I Desire

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLATION (Symphonic Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Irrévérence le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. 144000 [1:23]
2. Eternel [6:38]
3. Purification [8:46]
4. Par La Haine [5:24]
5. Chrysanthèmes Au Nouveau Monde [7:43]
6. Ad Universum [5:49]
7. Le Dernier Roi [6:26]

»
(Lien direct)
REDFACE (Death Metal Mélodique, Espagne) met en écoute libre l'intégralité de son premier album First Blood paru le 29 juillet sur le label Violence in the Veins. Le disque contient 9 titres :

1. Intro
2. Thrash from the Gods
3. Dystopia
4. Beneath Oblivion
5. Faithless
6. The Paradox of the Blind
7. Breath from the Lord of Chaos
8. VII
9. The Oath

»
(Lien direct)
OCEANS OF SLUMBER (Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) a repris la chanson "Wicked Game" de Chris Isaak, reprise qui figurera sur son prochain album Where Gods Fear to Speak, distribué par Season of Mist à compter du 9 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Where Gods Fear to Speak
2. Run from the Light
3. Don't Come Back from Hell Empty Handed
4. Wish
5. Poem of Ecstasy
6. The Given Dream
7. I Will Break the Pride of Your Will
8. Prayer
9. The Impermanence of Fate
10. Wicked Game

»
(Lien direct)
KANONENFIEBER (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose de revivre son passage au Rockharz en visionnant le titre live "Menschenmühle", extrait de l'album Die Urkatastrophe qui paraîtra le 20 septembre sur le label Century Media Records.

Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
30 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
