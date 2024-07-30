|
Les news du 30 Juillet 2024
|CARNOPHAGE (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son album à venir Matter of a Darker Nature, disponible le 2 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du titre "Until The Darkness Kills The Light". Tracklist :
1. In My Bones
2. Until the Darkness Kills the Light
3. Matter of a Darker Nature
4. Underneath the Horrendous One
5. Death Works Overtime
6. Eventually They Will Die
7. The Day We Avenge On
8.From Possibility to Actuality
|PISSROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en ligne l'intégralité de sa compilation Grease from the East qui paraîtra le 23 août prochain sur le label Iron Fortress Records. Tracklist :
1. Trash Bag Hobo
2. Gunk
3. Kidney Stone Slingshot
4. Premarital Hanging
5. Beaten into Bits
6. Incest Deathmatch
7. Primal Harvest
8. Cripple Dismemberment
9. Dragged to Splatter
10. Hung Up in the Meat Locker
11. Gargle
|KING ZOG (Doom Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel album Second Dawn en écoute intégrale sur ce lien à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Rue Morgue Records. Tracklist :
1. Scelestic Dusk
2. Rat King
3. Hollow Man Blues
4. Creep On
5. Madagascar Tree
6. Brute Beast
7. Aruna, Sunmonger
8. Second Dawn
|PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Astonishing Devastation" tiré de son premier long-format Cremation Pyre prévu le 30 août sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Pinnacle Of Death
2. Astonishing Devastation
3. Pyres Of The Altar
4. Incandescent Debris
5. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
6. Volcanic Winter
7. Fogo Nas Entranhas
8. Burial Swamps
|AGRYPNIE (Progressive/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blut" extrait de son nouveau disque Erg à venir le 13 septembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Aus rauchlosem Feuer
2. Meer ohne Wasser
3. Sturm
4. Blut
5. Entität
6. Stunde des Wolfes
7. Geister
8. Unter Sandessen und verscharrt
|HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Purification Through Sacrifice le 16 septembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. To Protect And Severe
03. Wheel Of Torture
04. Lawn Mower Massacre
05. Graboids
06. Mass Grave
07. Reincarnation Of Sin Pt.II
08. Soldier 039
09. Tower Of Suicide
10. The Jackal's Grin
11. Outro
|DISOLOGIST (Thrash Metal, Mexique) a sorti récemment son nouvel EP Roots of Human Decay en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Borrowed Earth
2. Bleeding Justice
3. Hymn of Nothigness (Demo Version)
|GARGUL (Black/Death, Portugal) vient de sortir son premier EP Gallows en auto-production. Tracklist :
Doomed
Gallows
Resignation
Hole
Why Do I Desire
|DIABLATION (Symphonic Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Irrévérence le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. 144000 [1:23]
2. Eternel [6:38]
3. Purification [8:46]
4. Par La Haine [5:24]
5. Chrysanthèmes Au Nouveau Monde [7:43]
6. Ad Universum [5:49]
7. Le Dernier Roi [6:26]
|REDFACE (Death Metal Mélodique, Espagne) met en écoute libre l'intégralité de son premier album First Blood paru le 29 juillet sur le label Violence in the Veins. Le disque contient 9 titres :
1. Intro
2. Thrash from the Gods
3. Dystopia
4. Beneath Oblivion
5. Faithless
6. The Paradox of the Blind
7. Breath from the Lord of Chaos
8. VII
9. The Oath
|OCEANS OF SLUMBER (Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) a repris la chanson "Wicked Game" de Chris Isaak, reprise qui figurera sur son prochain album Where Gods Fear to Speak, distribué par Season of Mist à compter du 9 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Where Gods Fear to Speak
2. Run from the Light
3. Don't Come Back from Hell Empty Handed
4. Wish
5. Poem of Ecstasy
6. The Given Dream
7. I Will Break the Pride of Your Will
8. Prayer
9. The Impermanence of Fate
10. Wicked Game
|KANONENFIEBER (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose de revivre son passage au Rockharz en visionnant le titre live "Menschenmühle", extrait de l'album Die Urkatastrophe qui paraîtra le 20 septembre sur le label Century Media Records.
