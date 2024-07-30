»

(Lien direct) OCEANS OF SLUMBER (Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) a repris la chanson "Wicked Game" de Chris Isaak, reprise qui figurera sur son prochain album Where Gods Fear to Speak, distribué par Season of Mist à compter du 9 septembre. Tracklist :



1. Where Gods Fear to Speak

2. Run from the Light

3. Don't Come Back from Hell Empty Handed

4. Wish

5. Poem of Ecstasy

6. The Given Dream

7. I Will Break the Pride of Your Will

8. Prayer

9. The Impermanence of Fate

10. Wicked Game



