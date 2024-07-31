»

(Lien direct) RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de sortir un vidéo clip pour le morceau "Perverting the Funeral Rites, Stripping for the Dead" qui figurera sur l'album Sanshi, à paraître le 27 septembre chez Relapse Records. Tracklist :



1. Into the Court of Yanluowang

2. Force Fed

3. 燒冥紙 (Sacrificial Fire)

4. 孽鏡臺 (Visions of Sin, Mirror of Darkness)

5. Feast of the Deceased

6. 殭屍復活 (Horrendous Corpse Resurrection)

7. Living in Effigy

8. 冥婚 (Corpse Betrothal)

9. Cultivating towards Ascension

10. Perverting the Funeral Rites, Stripping for the Dead



