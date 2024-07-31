chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Category 7
 Category 7 - Category 7 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par Solarian		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli - Beating The Dr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Massacred
 Massacred - Deathtouched Ca... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Hameln (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Complot!
 Complot! - Victimes innocen... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 31 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2024 Tribulation - Ripped To Shreds - Groza - Dysrhythmia - Feral - Undeath - Father Befouled - Midnight Force - NightWraith - Mekigah - Mynskh - Luusäkki - Under the Oak
»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) vient de partager un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Tainted Skies", disponible aujourd'hui 31 juillet chez Century Media Records et à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de sortir un vidéo clip pour le morceau "Perverting the Funeral Rites, Stripping for the Dead" qui figurera sur l'album Sanshi, à paraître le 27 septembre chez Relapse Records. Tracklist :

1. Into the Court of Yanluowang
2. Force Fed
3. 燒冥紙 (Sacrificial Fire)
4. 孽鏡臺 (Visions of Sin, Mirror of Darkness)
5. Feast of the Deceased
6. 殭屍復活 (Horrendous Corpse Resurrection)
7. Living in Effigy
8. 冥婚 (Corpse Betrothal)
9. Cultivating towards Ascension
10. Perverting the Funeral Rites, Stripping for the Dead

»
(Lien direct)
GROZA (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose un extrait vidéo de son album Nadir qui sortira le 20 septembre sur le label AOP Records. Il s'agit du titre "Daffodils" où l'on retrouve en featuring Harakiri for the sky et Karg. Tracklist :

1. Soul : Inert
2. Asbest
3. Dysthymian Dreams
4. Equal. Silent. Cold.
5. Deluge
6. Daffodils

»
(Lien direct)
DYSRHYTHMIA (Metal Progressif Instrumental, Etats-Unis), via la chaîne officielle de Colin Marston, met à disposition l'intégralité de son dernier album Coffin of Conviction, sorti le 7 juin dernier chez Nightfloat Recordings. Tracklist :

1. Coffin of Conviction
2. Headspace Extraction
3. All Faults
4. No Breath After Beauty
5. Subliminal Order
6. The Luxury of Disbelief
7. Light from the Zenith

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé To Usurp The Thrones qui sortira cet été via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Phantoms Of Antiquity" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
UNDEATH (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus More Insane prévu pour le 4 octobre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Dead From Beyond
2. More Insane
3. Brandish The Blade
4. Disputatious Malignancy
5. Sutured For War
6. Cramped Caskets (Necrology)
7. Bounty Hunter
8. Wailing Cadavers
9. Disattachment Of A Prophylactic In The Brain
10. Bones Clattering In The Cave

»
(Lien direct)
FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son Ep intitulé Immaculate Pain qui sortira le 13 septembre via Everlasting Spew Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Immaculate Pain
2. Impenitent Faith
3. Abomination Of Flesh
4. Pain Divine (MORBID ANGEL cover)

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT FORCE (Heavy Metal, Écosse) propose en écoute le titre "Three Empires Fall" issu de son nouvel album Severan prévu le 27 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Megas Alexandros
2. Three Empires Fall
3. Bergentrückung
4. The Fires of Nanyue
5. Choseon
6. Last Raider King
7. Sleeping City
8. Row, Massilians, Row
9. Severan

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTWRAITH (Melodic Death/Black/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Divergence le 13 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Fruitless (5:15)
2. Perpetual Night (5:13) ft. guest Cole Rudy - Pedal Steel Guitar
3. One Flower (5:14) ft. guest Andreas Wild - Baritone Saxophone
4. Whispers of Dragonflies (5:27) ft. guest Kelly Schilling - Concert Flute
5. Invocation (2:19) ft. guest Joey Truscelli - Guitar Solo
6. Fallen Kings and Queens (4:20) ft. guests Dan Phelps & Chuck French - Backup Vocals
7. Nothing Left to Lose (3:24)
8. Divergence (5:20) ft. guests Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto - Auxiliary Percussion
9. Us and Them (bonus Pink Floyd cover) (5:18)

Durée totale : 42:08

»
(Lien direct)
MEKIGAH (Gothic/Doom, Australie) a mis en ligne le titre "Away Drifting From" extrait de son nouvel opus To Hold Onto A Heartless Heart à venir le 15 août chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Collapsing Under
02. Broken Rhythm Pressure
03. Away Drifting From
04. An infinitesimal Difference
05. It Hisses So
06. Eyes Glazed Over

»
(Lien direct)
MYNSKH (Black/Death/Post-Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Chapter II - The Last Messiah le 13 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

I - Where The Mechanical Eye Erodes The Blacketh Stone - I
II - Dead Ocean
III - TENELT
IV - Where The Mechanical Eye Erodes The Blacketh Stone - II
V - Culling Divine
VI - Where The Mechanical Eye Erodes The Blacketh Stone - III
VII - LYCHT

»
(Lien direct)
LUUSÄKKI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 17 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Penned in Water
02. Gangrene
03. Spit Shined Pig Skin
04. Mai-Dun
05. Fifth of the Fifth Columns
06. Statue in Uniform
07. Suzerain
08. Hyena
09. Death Cult
10. All Hallows
11. City of God

»
(Lien direct)
UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album The Last of a Dying Breed courant septembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Inner Truth of Denial
2. When the Sirens Call
3. Grim Reaper
4. Nightmare
5. Shadow of Darkness
6. The Last of a Dying Breed
7. Death by Cutlery
8. Keyboard Warrior
9. Playing Dead
10. Wobblehead
11. Ride the Sky (Cover)
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
31 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Category 7
 Category 7
Category 7
2024 - Metal Blade Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Father Befouled
 Father Befouled
Death Metal - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Feral
 Feral
Swedeath - 2007 - Suède		   
Groza
 Groza
Black Metal 2.0 - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Ripped To Shreds
 Ripped To Shreds
2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation
Dark Rock - 2004 - Suède		   
Undeath
 Undeath
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Category 7
Category 7
Lire la chronique
Under Victoria
The Ephemeral
Lire la chronique
Devotion
Astral Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Kerry King
From Hell I Rise
Lire la chronique
Forgotten Winter
Lucifugo
Lire la chronique
Space Corpse
Shapeshifter
Lire la chronique
Dead Man's Path
Helvetet på jorden (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kratti
Matka Kohti Kosmista
Lire la chronique
Altar
Youth Against Christ
Lire la chronique
Slovgh
Emetic Fluid Transaction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Warfare
Extinction Protocol
Lire la chronique
Dominus
The First 9
Lire la chronique
Kveldstimer
Scripture Of The Woods (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chaotian
Festering Excarnation (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Massacred
Deathtouched Catacombs (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gorgatron
Sentience Revoked
Lire la chronique
Kerasfóra
Six Nights Beyond The Serpe...
Lire la chronique
Seiden
Ryûkyû Reisen Shinkô (EP) (...
Lire la chronique
Complot!
Victimes innocentes (d'une ...
Lire la chronique
Todesstoss
Das Liebweh​-​Dekret
Lire la chronique
Tzompantli
Beating The Drums Of Ancest...
Lire la chronique
Replacire
The Center That Cannot Hold
Lire la chronique
Scurrilous
Necromantik Self Devourment...
Lire la chronique
Ahab
The Coral Tombs
Lire la chronique
Incipient Chaos
Incipient Chaos
Lire la chronique
Mad Throng
Retribution is at Hand
Lire la chronique
Tomb
The Dark Subconscious (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xasthur
Disharmonic Variations
Lire la chronique
Oozing from the Netherworld
Cryptworm + Slimelord
Lire le live report
Exhumation
Master's Personae
Lire la chronique