Les news du 31 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2024 Tribulation - Ripped To Shreds - Groza - Dysrhythmia - Feral - Undeath - Father Befouled - Midnight Force - NightWraith - Mekigah - Mynskh - Luusäkki - Under the Oak
|TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) vient de partager un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Tainted Skies", disponible aujourd'hui 31 juillet chez Century Media Records et à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous :
|RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de sortir un vidéo clip pour le morceau "Perverting the Funeral Rites, Stripping for the Dead" qui figurera sur l'album Sanshi, à paraître le 27 septembre chez Relapse Records. Tracklist :
1. Into the Court of Yanluowang
2. Force Fed
3. 燒冥紙 (Sacrificial Fire)
4. 孽鏡臺 (Visions of Sin, Mirror of Darkness)
5. Feast of the Deceased
6. 殭屍復活 (Horrendous Corpse Resurrection)
7. Living in Effigy
8. 冥婚 (Corpse Betrothal)
9. Cultivating towards Ascension
10. Perverting the Funeral Rites, Stripping for the Dead
|GROZA (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose un extrait vidéo de son album Nadir qui sortira le 20 septembre sur le label AOP Records. Il s'agit du titre "Daffodils" où l'on retrouve en featuring Harakiri for the sky et Karg. Tracklist :
1. Soul : Inert
2. Asbest
3. Dysthymian Dreams
4. Equal. Silent. Cold.
5. Deluge
6. Daffodils
|DYSRHYTHMIA (Metal Progressif Instrumental, Etats-Unis), via la chaîne officielle de Colin Marston, met à disposition l'intégralité de son dernier album Coffin of Conviction, sorti le 7 juin dernier chez Nightfloat Recordings. Tracklist :
1. Coffin of Conviction
2. Headspace Extraction
3. All Faults
4. No Breath After Beauty
5. Subliminal Order
6. The Luxury of Disbelief
7. Light from the Zenith
|FERAL (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé To Usurp The Thrones qui sortira cet été via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Phantoms Of Antiquity" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|UNDEATH (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus More Insane prévu pour le 4 octobre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Dead From Beyond
2. More Insane
3. Brandish The Blade
4. Disputatious Malignancy
5. Sutured For War
6. Cramped Caskets (Necrology)
7. Bounty Hunter
8. Wailing Cadavers
9. Disattachment Of A Prophylactic In The Brain
10. Bones Clattering In The Cave
|FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son Ep intitulé Immaculate Pain qui sortira le 13 septembre via Everlasting Spew Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Immaculate Pain
2. Impenitent Faith
3. Abomination Of Flesh
4. Pain Divine (MORBID ANGEL cover)
|MIDNIGHT FORCE (Heavy Metal, Écosse) propose en écoute le titre "Three Empires Fall" issu de son nouvel album Severan prévu le 27 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Megas Alexandros
2. Three Empires Fall
3. Bergentrückung
4. The Fires of Nanyue
5. Choseon
6. Last Raider King
7. Sleeping City
8. Row, Massilians, Row
9. Severan
|NIGHTWRAITH (Melodic Death/Black/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Divergence le 13 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Fruitless (5:15)
2. Perpetual Night (5:13) ft. guest Cole Rudy - Pedal Steel Guitar
3. One Flower (5:14) ft. guest Andreas Wild - Baritone Saxophone
4. Whispers of Dragonflies (5:27) ft. guest Kelly Schilling - Concert Flute
5. Invocation (2:19) ft. guest Joey Truscelli - Guitar Solo
6. Fallen Kings and Queens (4:20) ft. guests Dan Phelps & Chuck French - Backup Vocals
7. Nothing Left to Lose (3:24)
8. Divergence (5:20) ft. guests Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto - Auxiliary Percussion
9. Us and Them (bonus Pink Floyd cover) (5:18)
Durée totale : 42:08
|MEKIGAH (Gothic/Doom, Australie) a mis en ligne le titre "Away Drifting From" extrait de son nouvel opus To Hold Onto A Heartless Heart à venir le 15 août chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
01. Collapsing Under
02. Broken Rhythm Pressure
03. Away Drifting From
04. An infinitesimal Difference
05. It Hisses So
06. Eyes Glazed Over
|MYNSKH (Black/Death/Post-Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Chapter II - The Last Messiah le 13 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
I - Where The Mechanical Eye Erodes The Blacketh Stone - I
II - Dead Ocean
III - TENELT
IV - Where The Mechanical Eye Erodes The Blacketh Stone - II
V - Culling Divine
VI - Where The Mechanical Eye Erodes The Blacketh Stone - III
VII - LYCHT
|LUUSÄKKI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 17 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Penned in Water
02. Gangrene
03. Spit Shined Pig Skin
04. Mai-Dun
05. Fifth of the Fifth Columns
06. Statue in Uniform
07. Suzerain
08. Hyena
09. Death Cult
10. All Hallows
11. City of God
|UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album The Last of a Dying Breed courant septembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Inner Truth of Denial
2. When the Sirens Call
3. Grim Reaper
4. Nightmare
5. Shadow of Darkness
6. The Last of a Dying Breed
7. Death by Cutlery
8. Keyboard Warrior
9. Playing Dead
10. Wobblehead
11. Ride the Sky (Cover)
