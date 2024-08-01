ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Conflagration of the Dreamers" extrait de son nouvel album Sins of the Father à paraître le 4 octobre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
01. Conflagration of the Dreamers
02. The Gory Hole
03. Sins of the Father
04. Man’s Best Friend
05. Last Rite
06. Shell of a Man
07. Deceased Estate
08. Meet the Meat
09. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed
WARLUST (Black/Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Between Apeiron & Plague" figurant sur son nouveau disque Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae qui sort le 27 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. In Concord & Euphoria
2. Serpent Crown
3. Between Apeiron & Plague
4. Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae
5. Forgotten Cult Of Chronos
6. The Followless
7. ...Of Gallows & Absurdity
8. Legio! Aeterna! Victrix!
9. Black Souls
FIRTAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Komm herbei, schwarze Nacht" issu de son nouvel opus Ethos prévu le 13 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Hrenga (feat. guest vocals of J.J. [Harakiri For The Sky / Karg])
2. Zores
3. Contra Vermes
4. Arkanum
5. Wermut hoch am Firmament (feat. guest vocals of L.G. [Ellende])
6. Moloch
7. Ruakh
8. Komm herbei, schwarze Nacht
9. Wenn sich mir einst alle Ringe schließen
ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Accretion Disk Necropolis" tiré de son premier longue-durée Nightmares Devour The Waking World à venir le 15 août via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
Phase I:
01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun
02. Feast of the Rotted Mother
03. Antimatter Halo
04. Queen of the Void
05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars
Phase II:
01. Inverted Chasm
02. Psychological Contamination Zone
03. Accretion Disk Necropolis
ANCESTRAL BLOOD (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages" extrait de son premier long-format Forgotten Myths and Legends - Chapter 1 paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Niktareum
Par Sakrifiss
Par Goodnacht
Par Sosthène
Par Vartruk