(Lien direct) ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Conflagration of the Dreamers" extrait de son nouvel album Sins of the Father à paraître le 4 octobre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



01. Conflagration of the Dreamers

02. The Gory Hole

03. Sins of the Father

04. Man’s Best Friend

05. Last Rite

06. Shell of a Man

07. Deceased Estate

08. Meet the Meat

09. Street Art

10. You Bleed, I Feed



