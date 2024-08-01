chargement...

Les news du 1 Août 2024

News
Les news du 1 Août 2024 Officium Triste - Wolfdom - Abramelin - Warlust - Firtan - Mourners Lament - Rot Coven - Ancestral Blood
»
(Lien direct)
OFFICIUM TRISTE (Doom Death Metal, Pays-Bas) nous propose de découvrir un extrait, "Anna's Woe", de l'album Hortus Venenum à paraître le 6 septembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Behind Closed Doors
2. My Poison Garden
3. Anna's Woe
4. Walk in Shadows
5. Forcefield
6. Angels with Broken Wings

»
(Lien direct)
WOLFDOM (Heavy Black Metal, Ukraine - Russie) propose l'écoute intégrale de son deuxième album I Belong to Satan, sorti le 31 juillet chez GrimmDistribution et Satanath Records. Tracklist :

1. I'm the Fear in the Valley of Death
2. Infected with Life
3. The Reaper
4. In the Endless Domain of Satan
5. Imprisoned and Forgotten
6. The Scars That Insects Leave
7. Quo Vadis

»
(Lien direct)
ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Conflagration of the Dreamers" extrait de son nouvel album Sins of the Father à paraître le 4 octobre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

01. Conflagration of the Dreamers
02. The Gory Hole
03. Sins of the Father
04. Man’s Best Friend
05. Last Rite
06. Shell of a Man
07. Deceased Estate
08. Meet the Meat
09. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed

»
(Lien direct)
WARLUST (Black/Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Between Apeiron & Plague" figurant sur son nouveau disque Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae qui sort le 27 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. In Concord & Euphoria
2. Serpent Crown
3. Between Apeiron & Plague
4. Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae
5. Forgotten Cult Of Chronos
6. The Followless
7. ...Of Gallows & Absurdity
8. Legio! Aeterna! Victrix!
9. Black Souls

»
(Lien direct)
FIRTAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Komm herbei, schwarze Nacht" issu de son nouvel opus Ethos prévu le 13 septembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Hrenga (feat. guest vocals of J.J. [Harakiri For The Sky / Karg])
2. Zores
3. Contra Vermes
4. Arkanum
5. Wermut hoch am Firmament (feat. guest vocals of L.G. [Ellende])
6. Moloch
7. Ruakh
8. Komm herbei, schwarze Nacht
9. Wenn sich mir einst alle Ringe schließen

»
(Lien direct)
MOURNERS LAMENT (Doom/Death, Chili) offre son nouvel album A Grey Farewell en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Towards Abandonment [10:58]
2. Changes [13:27]
3. Ocaso [7:26]
4. The Clear Distance [12:29]
5. In A White Room [9:18]
6. Mass Eulogy [10:22]

»
(Lien direct)
ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Accretion Disk Necropolis" tiré de son premier longue-durée Nightmares Devour The Waking World à venir le 15 août via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

Phase I:
01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun
02. Feast of the Rotted Mother
03. Antimatter Halo
04. Queen of the Void
05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars

Phase II:
01. Inverted Chasm
02. Psychological Contamination Zone
03. Accretion Disk Necropolis

»
(Lien direct)
ANCESTRAL BLOOD (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Sparks of Light Atop Towers Deserted for Ages" extrait de son premier long-format Forgotten Myths and Legends - Chapter 1 paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
1 Août 2024

