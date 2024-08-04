|
Les news du 4 Août 2024
News
Les news du 4 Août 2024 Mardom - Demonical - Zeit der Dunkelheit - Förgjord - Hail Darkness - Sanctuarium - Vrdrbr - Blackstaff - Horns & Hooves - Ancient Malignity - Deteriorot - Paracrona
|MARDOM (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier full-length Dead Soul Age le 4 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. If Hate Now Reigned [6:13]
2. Spojrzenie [7:40]
3. Inverted Sun Darkness [6:31]
4. Buried in the Dust of Stars [7:02]
5. Unseen Dreams [6:58]
6. Dead Soul Age [5:55]
|»
|DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son tout premier live Victorious Death - Live In Latin America le 30 août via Agonia Records. Les détails :
Tracklisting (CD/MC/Digital):
01. Towards Greater Gods
02. We Conquer the Throne
03. Into Victory
04. Aeons Of Death
05. The Order
06. Fallen Mountain
07. Wrathspawn
08. Unfold Thy Darkness
09. Sun Blackened
10. My Kingdom Done
11. All Will Perish
12. By Hatred Bound
13. Välkommen Undergång
14. Somebody Put Something in My Drink
Tracklisting (LP):
01. Towards Greater Gods
02. We Conquer the Throne
03. Into Victory
04. Aeons Of Death
05. The Order
06. Wrathspawn
07. Unfold Thy Darkness
08. Sun Blackened
09. Välkommen Undergång
10. Somebody Put Something in My Drink
|»
|ZEIT DER DUNKELHEIT (Atmospheric Black Metal/Medieval Folk, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Die Letzten Tage le 6 septembre. Les Londoniens ont par ailleurs dévoilé un nouveau morceau mais qui ne figurera pas sur l'opus.
|»
|FÖRGJORD (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Perkeleen Weri le 13 septembre sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Silmäinkääntäjä
2. Käärmeenkieli
3. Neljäs Lapsi Saatanalle
4. Loukatun Kunnia
5. Kalm
6. Raskas Veden Taakka
7. Pettävä Suo
|»
|HAIL DARKNESS (Doom Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "With Horns of the Beast" extrait de son premier long-format Death Divine qui sort le 15 août chez son propre label Vatican Records. Tracklist :
01. Luciferan Dawn
02. Cult Of The Serpent Risen
03. Hour Of The Silent Rite
04. With Horns Of A Beast
05. Hail Darkness
06. Goat Of Mendes...Raise The Glass!
07. Coven Of The Blackened One
08. Azarak!
09. Eyes White Black Soul
10. See You In Hell
|»
|SANCTUARIUM (Death Metal, Espagne) offre à cette adresse le morceau "Abhorrent Excruciation In Reprisal" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Melted and Decomposed prévu le 3 septembre via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et BlackSeed Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1. Abhorrent Excruciation In Reprisal [9:24]
2. Exultant Dredge Of Nameless Tombs [11:07]
3. Phlegmatic Convulsions [9:35]
4. Sadistic Cremation Of Emaciated Offal [8:22]
5. The Disembodied Grip Of Putrescine Stench [9:50]
|»
|VRDRBR (Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti le mois dernier son premier full-length éponyme en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Trümmerfarben
2. Paranoia
3. Würdelos und Ausgekotzt
4. Dumpfe Erkenntnis
5. Gräullunge
6. Zwischen denn Welten
7. Grenzgänge
|»
|Le one-man band BLACKSTAFF (Doom/Sludge, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Storyteller le 6 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Seidr
2. Cloak of Stars
3. Procession of Ghouls
4. Swarm
5. Worm
6. Spider
7. Thrill of the Hunt (Godless Sessions '23)
|»
|HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Waiting For Creation" tiré de son nouvel EP Spectral Voyeurism à venir le 16 août sur Stygian Black Hand (vinyle et K7) et Invictus Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1. Pleromic Birth (Intro) [1:23]
2. Spectral Voyeurism [5:22]
3. Shallow Blue (Hesitation) [2:44]
4. Waiting For Creation [7:38]
5. Dust [7:16]
|»
|ANCIENT MALIGNITY (Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Dehumanization Dawn le 1er octobre chez Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dehumanization Dawn
2. Indoctrination Terror Offense
3. Abomination Experiment
4. Pedoswine Obsolescence
6. Dystopian Subjection
7. Pernicious Fixation
5. The Extortion Epoch
8. Algorithmic Brainwash Entity
9. Intrusive Surveillance Mechanism
10. Viral Hysteria Infliction
|»
|DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Reanimate" issu de son dernier album The Rebirth paru en 2023 via Xtreem Music.
|»
|PARACRONA (Symphonic Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "River of Pain" extrait de son premier long-format Sun God disponible sur Wormholedeath.
