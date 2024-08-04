»

(Lien direct) DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son tout premier live Victorious Death - Live In Latin America le 30 août via Agonia Records. Les détails :



Tracklisting (CD/MC/Digital):

01. Towards Greater Gods

02. We Conquer the Throne

03. Into Victory

04. Aeons Of Death

05. The Order

06. Fallen Mountain

07. Wrathspawn

08. Unfold Thy Darkness

09. Sun Blackened

10. My Kingdom Done

11. All Will Perish

12. By Hatred Bound

13. Välkommen Undergång

14. Somebody Put Something in My Drink



Tracklisting (LP):

01. Towards Greater Gods

02. We Conquer the Throne

03. Into Victory

04. Aeons Of Death

05. The Order

06. Wrathspawn

07. Unfold Thy Darkness

08. Sun Blackened

09. Välkommen Undergång

10. Somebody Put Something in My Drink



