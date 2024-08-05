Le one-man band SPITE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Third Temple le 27 septembre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Blackened Talmudist
2. Unblessed
3. Under Wings of Cherubim (Dvir, Part I)
4. Yahweh's Vengeance
5. Desert Demons
6. Hounds of Herod
7. The Spoils of Judea (Dvir, Part II)
8. The Black Moon (Yare'ach Shachor)
9. Where Dust Cannot Fall
10. The Stone of Sakrah
11. The Dark Ark (Dvir, Part III)
12. The Third Temple
DEAD FLESH STIGMA (Industrial Black Metal avec le leader de Vargrav et Druadan Forest, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Necrocosmic Death Ritual via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Worms and Eyes, Eyes as Worms
2. Farewell to the Flesh
3. Interlude - Cipher for Self-Destruction
4. Black Harvest
5. The Weak Wept Below
6. Interlude - Life Lies Bleeding
7. The House of Satan Pt.1 - Pure Denial of Life
8. Necrocosmic Death Ritual
9. Interlude - The Chamber of Faceless Angels
10. In the Shadow of the Conquerors
11. The House of Satan Pt.2 - The Dreamlike Triumph of Rebirth
12. Outro - Trapped in False Reality
HIMINBJORG (Black/Viking, France) sortira son nouvel album The Fall Of Valhalla
- Brothers Sequane
- The Pathetic Men Show
- Dogma
- Architecture Of Annihilation
- The Fury Talk
- The Last Journey
- The Threshold
- Tribeless Child
- The Color Of Truth
