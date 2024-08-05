chargement...

Grist
 Grist - Garden of Aeolvs (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Human Snack (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 2 Août 2024
 Les news du 2 Août 2024 - C... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Morgue
 Morgue - Close to Complete ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Category 7
 Category 7 - Category 7 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli - Beating The Dr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Massacred
 Massacred - Deathtouched Ca... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Hameln (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 5 Août 2024

News
Les news du 5 Août 2024 Spite - Dead Flesh Stigma - Vicious Blade - Trip To The Morgue - Himinbjorg
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SPITE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Third Temple le 27 septembre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Blackened Talmudist
2. Unblessed
3. Under Wings of Cherubim (Dvir, Part I)
4. Yahweh's Vengeance
5. Desert Demons
6. Hounds of Herod
7. The Spoils of Judea (Dvir, Part II)
8. The Black Moon (Yare'ach Shachor)
9. Where Dust Cannot Fall
10. The Stone of Sakrah
11. The Dark Ark (Dvir, Part III)
12. The Third Temple

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD FLESH STIGMA (Industrial Black Metal avec le leader de Vargrav et Druadan Forest, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Necrocosmic Death Ritual via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Worms and Eyes, Eyes as Worms
2. Farewell to the Flesh
3. Interlude - Cipher for Self-Destruction
4. Black Harvest
5. The Weak Wept Below
6. Interlude - Life Lies Bleeding
7. The House of Satan Pt.1 - Pure Denial of Life
8. Necrocosmic Death Ritual
9. Interlude - The Chamber of Faceless Angels
10. In the Shadow of the Conquerors
11. The House of Satan Pt.2 - The Dreamlike Triumph of Rebirth
12. Outro - Trapped in False Reality

»
(Lien direct)
VICIOUS BLADE (Thrash/Crust, USA) a signé sur Redefining Darkness Records pour la sortie le 27 septembre de son premier longue-durée Relentless Force. Tracklist :

1. Relentless Force
2. Lunacy
3. Mistress of Death
4. Visceral Weakness
5. Forged Steel
6. Blasphemous Conjuring
7. Nocturnal Slaughter
8. Scorched
9. Death Blow

»
(Lien direct)
TRIP TO THE MORGUE (Crossover/Grindcore, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Toe Tagged And Body Bagged le 13 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Disorder
2. Toe Tagged and Body Bagged
3. Digging Your Grave (Feat. Mitch Harris of Napalm Death)
4. Aluminum Bat
5. Nuclear Holocaust
6. Broken Glass
7. Tribal Lust
8. Fuckin Die

»
(Lien direct)
HIMINBJORG (Black/Viking, France) sortira son nouvel album The Fall Of Valhalla
- Brothers Sequane
- The Pathetic Men Show
- Dogma
- Architecture Of Annihilation
- The Fury Talk
- The Last Journey
- The Threshold
- Tribeless Child
- The Color Of Truth
Thrasho Keyser
5 Août 2024

