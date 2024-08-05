»

(Lien direct) DEAD FLESH STIGMA (Industrial Black Metal avec le leader de Vargrav et Druadan Forest, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Necrocosmic Death Ritual via Werewolf Records. Tracklist :



1. Worms and Eyes, Eyes as Worms

2. Farewell to the Flesh

3. Interlude - Cipher for Self-Destruction

4. Black Harvest

5. The Weak Wept Below

6. Interlude - Life Lies Bleeding

7. The House of Satan Pt.1 - Pure Denial of Life

8. Necrocosmic Death Ritual

9. Interlude - The Chamber of Faceless Angels

10. In the Shadow of the Conquerors

11. The House of Satan Pt.2 - The Dreamlike Triumph of Rebirth

12. Outro - Trapped in False Reality



