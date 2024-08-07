»

(Lien direct) DECEASED (Thrash/Death/Heavy, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Fed to Mother Earth" extrait de son nouvel album Children of the Morgue à venir le 30 août sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :



1. Destination: Morgue

2. Children of the Morgue

3. Turn to Wither

4. Terrornaut

5. The Reaper is Nesting

6. Uninvited Dirge

7. The Grave Digger

8. Eerie Wavelengths

9. Fed to Mother Earth

10. Skull with the Vacant Stare

11. Brooding Lament

12. Farewell (Taken to Forever)



