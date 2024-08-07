Les news du 7 Août 2024
News
Les news du 7 Août 2024 Deceased - Derelict - Dragsholm
|»
|DECEASED (Thrash/Death/Heavy, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Fed to Mother Earth" extrait de son nouvel album Children of the Morgue à venir le 30 août sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Destination: Morgue
2. Children of the Morgue
3. Turn to Wither
4. Terrornaut
5. The Reaper is Nesting
6. Uninvited Dirge
7. The Grave Digger
8. Eerie Wavelengths
9. Fed to Mother Earth
10. Skull with the Vacant Stare
11. Brooding Lament
12. Farewell (Taken to Forever)
|
|»
|DERELICT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "The Escapist" qui clôture son nouvel opus Versus Entropy paru en juin dernier.
|
|»
|DRAGSHOLM (Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 6 septembre d'un nouvel EP baptisé Sorrow Hexen. Tracklist :
1. Death Knell
2. Irina's Heart
3. Verglas
4. Sorrow Hexen
|
