Les news du 8 Août 2024
 Les news du 8 Août 2024 - S... (N)
Par Yz		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Necht
 Necht - The Prophecy of Kar... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - At War With ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Grist
 Grist - Garden of Aeolvs (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Human Snack (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 2 Août 2024
 Les news du 2 Août 2024 - C... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Morgue
 Morgue - Close to Complete ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Category 7
 Category 7 - Category 7 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 8 Août 2024

News
Les news du 8 Août 2024 Servant - Voraath - Moose Cult - Hagalas - Infern - Misanthropia
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Temple" extrait de son nouvel album Death Devil Magick à paraître le 20 septembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Void
2. Temple
3. Sin
4. Devil
5. Hope
6. Fury
7. Death
8. Litany
9. Magick

(Lien direct)
VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Road To Samm Hill" qui figure sur son premier longue-durée Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters paru en juin dernier via Exitus Stratagem Records.

(Lien direct)
MOOSE CULT (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" pour le titre "Death Meditation" issu de son nouveau disque Book of the Machines qui sort le 6 septembre sur Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :

1. Erewhon
2. Death Meditation
3. Curse of Creation
4. Earth(l)ing
5. Gateway to Evolving Thought
6. Headless Cult
7. Book of the Machines

(Lien direct)
HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "Reprisal Scars" tiré de son nouvel opus Mentes Reae paru chez Inverse Records.

(Lien direct)
INFERN (Death Metal, Bretagne) a dévoilé le titre "Phineas Case" extrait de son premier long-format Turn of the Tid prévu le 4 octobre via Dolorem Records. Tracklist :

1. Undertow
2. Phineas Case
3. Tormented Paranoid
4. Burning Fields
5. Archetype of Brutal Aggressor
6. Gaining Ground
7. State Puppet Theater
8. March of the Grotesque
9. To the Extreme
10. Buried Alive

(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPIA (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fade Into The Abyss" extrait de son nouvel album Envy The Dead à venir le 6 septembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Envy The Dead (intro)
2. Malediction And Laughter
3. Organs, For A Fair Price
4. Prosperity By Cocaïne
5. Maze Of Madness
6. River Dumplings
7. Coughing In The Coffin House
8. Fade Into The Abyss
9. A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace
Thrasho Keyser
8 Août 2024

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Yz citer
Yz
08/08/2024 22:54
Je venais dire exactement la même chose. Bon morceau, ça promet !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
08/08/2024 12:24
Bien sympa l'extrait d'INFERN ! Hâte d'écouter le reste de l'album ! Sourire

