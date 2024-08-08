Les news du 8 Août 2024 News Les news du 8 Août 2024 Servant - Voraath - Moose Cult - Hagalas - Infern - Misanthropia » (Lien direct) SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Temple" extrait de son nouvel album Death Devil Magick à paraître le 20 septembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. Void

2. Temple

3. Sin

4. Devil

5. Hope

6. Fury

7. Death

8. Litany

9. Magick





» (Lien direct) VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Road To Samm Hill" qui figure sur son premier longue-durée Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters paru en juin dernier via Exitus Stratagem Records.





» (Lien direct) MOOSE CULT (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" pour le titre "Death Meditation" issu de son nouveau disque Book of the Machines qui sort le 6 septembre sur Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :



1. Erewhon

2. Death Meditation

3. Curse of Creation

4. Earth(l)ing

5. Gateway to Evolving Thought

6. Headless Cult

7. Book of the Machines





» (Lien direct) HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "Reprisal Scars" tiré de son nouvel opus Mentes Reae paru chez Inverse Records.



<a href="https://hagalas.bandcamp.com/album/mentes-reae">Mentes Reae de Hagalas</a>

» (Lien direct) INFERN (Death Metal, Bretagne) a dévoilé le titre "Phineas Case" extrait de son premier long-format Turn of the Tid prévu le 4 octobre via Dolorem Records. Tracklist :



1. Undertow

2. Phineas Case

3. Tormented Paranoid

4. Burning Fields

5. Archetype of Brutal Aggressor

6. Gaining Ground

7. State Puppet Theater

8. March of the Grotesque

9. To the Extreme

10. Buried Alive





» (Lien direct) MISANTHROPIA (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fade Into The Abyss" extrait de son nouvel album Envy The Dead à venir le 6 septembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



1. Envy The Dead (intro)

2. Malediction And Laughter

3. Organs, For A Fair Price

4. Prosperity By Cocaïne

5. Maze Of Madness

6. River Dumplings

7. Coughing In The Coffin House

8. Fade Into The Abyss

9. A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 7 Août 2024

Deceased - Derelict - Dragsholm

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

ARTICLES DU JOUR Necht

The Prophecy of Karnifor

2024 - Autoproduction

GROUPES DU JOUR