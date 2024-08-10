»

(Lien direct) COSMIC PUTREFACTION (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains qui sortira le 4 octobre via Profound Lore Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. [Entering The Vortex Temporum] - Pre-Mortem Phosphenes

2. I Should Greet The Inexorable Darkness

3. Eudaemonist Withdrawal

4. Hallways Engraved In Aether

5. Swirling Madness, Supernal Ordeal

6. [Exiting The Vortex Temporum] - The Clearing Path

7. Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains



