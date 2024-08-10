Les news du 10 Août 2024
|COSMIC PUTREFACTION (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains qui sortira le 4 octobre via Profound Lore Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. [Entering The Vortex Temporum] - Pre-Mortem Phosphenes
2. I Should Greet The Inexorable Darkness
3. Eudaemonist Withdrawal
4. Hallways Engraved In Aether
5. Swirling Madness, Supernal Ordeal
6. [Exiting The Vortex Temporum] - The Clearing Path
7. Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains
|NACHTMYSTIUM (Black Metal / Prog-Rock, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Blight Privilege qui sortira le 1er novembre via Lupus Lounge. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Survivor's Remorse
2. Predator Phoenix
3. A Slow Decay
4. Conquistador
5. Blind Spot
6. The Arduous March
7. Blight Privilege
