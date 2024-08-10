chargement...

Les news du 8 Août 2024
 Les news du 8 Août 2024 - S... (N)
Par Yz		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Necht
 Necht - The Prophecy of Kar... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - At War With ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Grist
 Grist - Garden of Aeolvs (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Human Snack (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 2 Août 2024
 Les news du 2 Août 2024 - C... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Morgue
 Morgue - Close to Complete ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Category 7
 Category 7 - Category 7 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 10 Août 2024

News
Les news du 10 Août 2024 Cosmic Putrefaction - Nachtmystium
»
(Lien direct)
COSMIC PUTREFACTION (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains qui sortira le 4 octobre via Profound Lore Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. [Entering The Vortex Temporum] - Pre-Mortem Phosphenes
2. I Should Greet The Inexorable Darkness
3. Eudaemonist Withdrawal
4. Hallways Engraved In Aether
5. Swirling Madness, Supernal Ordeal
6. [Exiting The Vortex Temporum] - The Clearing Path
7. Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains

»
(Lien direct)
NACHTMYSTIUM (Black Metal / Prog-Rock, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Blight Privilege qui sortira le 1er novembre via Lupus Lounge. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Survivor's Remorse
2. Predator Phoenix
3. A Slow Decay
4. Conquistador
5. Blind Spot
6. The Arduous March
7. Blight Privilege
Thrasho Jean-Clint
10 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
