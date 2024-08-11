chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
82 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 8 Août 2024
 Les news du 8 Août 2024 - S... (N)
Par Yz		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Necht
 Necht - The Prophecy of Kar... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - At War With ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Grist
 Grist - Garden of Aeolvs (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Human Snack (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 2 Août 2024
 Les news du 2 Août 2024 - C... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Morgue
 Morgue - Close to Complete ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Category 7
 Category 7 - Category 7 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 11 Août 2024

News
Les news du 11 Août 2024 Emasculator - Mammoth Caravan - Mekigah - Fuckhammer - Castle - Skeleton Pit - Ifrit - Surtalog
»
(Lien direct)
EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death, USA) a publié le titre "In Resplendent Terror" tiré de son premier full-length The Disfigured and the Divine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre chez New Standard Elite. Tracklist :

1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)
2) In Resplendent Terror
3) Thesmophoric Rites
4) The Unassailable
5) Eradication of the Asuras
6) Age of the Goddess
7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being

»
(Lien direct)
MAMMOTH CARAVAN (Doom/Stoner/Sludge, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Siege in the Stars" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Frostbitten Galaxy qui sort le 4 octobre via Blade Setter Records. Tracklist :

1. Absolute Zero
2. Cosmic Clairvoyance
3. Tusks Of Orion
4. Siege In The Stars
5. Prehistoric Spacefarer
6. Sky Burial

»
(Lien direct)
MEKIGAH (Gothic/Doom, Australie) offre son nouveau disque To Hold Onto a Heartless Heart en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 17 août sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Collapsing Under
02. Broken Rhythm Pressure
03. Away Drifting From
04. An infinitesimal Difference
05. It Hisses So
06. Eyes Glazed Over

»
(Lien direct)
FUCKHAMMER (Sludge/Crust/Death, Irlande/Irlande du Nord) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Scorched Earth Prophets en indépendant. Tracklist :

1.Scorched Earth Profits 03:33
2.Wrath of Cyans 03:11
3.Impartial Agenda 05:00
4.Vexillological Fixation 02:44
5.Unmerciful Sisters 01:17
6.Curse of the Crimson Altar 05:26
7.Crisis Generator 03:00
8.Hangman's Fracture 03:13
9.Passage to the Afterworld 03:45
10.Desolate Malaise 04:04
11.Brain Turbulence 01:41
12.Irregularities 07:59

»
(Lien direct)
CASTLE (Heavy/Doom, USA) a posté le titre "Black Spell" issu de son nouvel album Evil Remains prévu le 6 septembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. Queen of Death
2. Nosferatu Nights
3. Deja Voodoo
4. Evil Remains
5. Black Spell
6. 100 Eyes
7. She
8. Cold Grave

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETON PIT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Less Trash - More Thrash", en collaboration avec le festival Summer Breeze.

»
(Lien direct)
IFRIT (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier EP Haunting Charnel Grounds le 6 septembre sur Brilliant Emperor (vinyle) et Gutter Prince Cabal (CD). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sites Unhallowed
3. Salts of Penitence
4. Howling Catacomb
5. Watain (VON cover)

»
(Lien direct)
SURTALOG (Progressive/Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "IV. Akt - Weltenbrand" extrait de son premier long-format Ragnarök - Schicksal der Götter, Tod der Menschen und Ende der Welten à venir le 23 aôut en auto-production. Traclist :

01. Prolog – Weissagung (Prologue – Prophecy)
02. Praeludium ad Fortunam Deorum (Prelude to the Fate of Gods)
03. I. Akt – Hass und Missgunst (I. Act – Hate and Resentment)
04. II. Akt – Fimbulwinter (II. Act – Fimbulwinter)
05. Heimdalls Horn Ruft Uns Nun (Heimdall´s Horn Calls Us Now)
06. III. Akt – Die Letzte Schlacht (III. Act – The Last Battle)
07. IV. Akt – Weltenbrand (IV. Act – Burning of Worlds)
08. Die Leere der Welten (The Emptiness of Worlds)
09. V. Akt – Untergang (V. Act – Downfall)
10. Epilog - Neubeginn (Epilogue – New Beginning)
Thrasho Keyser
11 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Castle
 Castle
2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Aspernamentum
Primal Judgement Manifesto ...
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Exit Plan
Lire la chronique
Grotesque Desecration
Dawn of Abomination
Lire la chronique
Necht
The Prophecy of Karnifor
Lire la chronique
Christ Denied
Christopsy
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Banished By Sin
Lire la chronique
Clactonian
Dea Madre (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process
Human Snack
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
Crusher Of Souls
Lire la chronique
Grist
Garden of Aeolvs
Lire la chronique
Morgue
Close to Complete Darkness
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Août 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Category 7
Category 7
Lire la chronique
Under Victoria
The Ephemeral
Lire la chronique
Devotion
Astral Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Kerry King
From Hell I Rise
Lire la chronique
Forgotten Winter
Lucifugo
Lire la chronique
Space Corpse
Shapeshifter
Lire la chronique
Dead Man's Path
Helvetet på jorden (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kratti
Matka Kohti Kosmista
Lire la chronique
Altar
Youth Against Christ
Lire la chronique
Slovgh
Emetic Fluid Transaction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Warfare
Extinction Protocol
Lire la chronique
Dominus
The First 9
Lire la chronique
Kveldstimer
Scripture Of The Woods (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chaotian
Festering Excarnation (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Massacred
Deathtouched Catacombs (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gorgatron
Sentience Revoked
Lire la chronique
Kerasfóra
Six Nights Beyond The Serpe...
Lire la chronique
Seiden
Ryûkyû Reisen Shinkô (EP) (...
Lire la chronique