(Lien direct) EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death, USA) a publié le titre "In Resplendent Terror" tiré de son premier full-length The Disfigured and the Divine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre chez New Standard Elite. Tracklist :



1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)

2) In Resplendent Terror

3) Thesmophoric Rites

4) The Unassailable

5) Eradication of the Asuras

6) Age of the Goddess

7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being



