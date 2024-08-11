|
Les news du 11 Août 2024
Les news du 11 Août 2024 Emasculator - Mammoth Caravan - Mekigah - Fuckhammer - Castle - Skeleton Pit - Ifrit - Surtalog
|EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death, USA) a publié le titre "In Resplendent Terror" tiré de son premier full-length The Disfigured and the Divine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 septembre chez New Standard Elite. Tracklist :
1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)
2) In Resplendent Terror
3) Thesmophoric Rites
4) The Unassailable
5) Eradication of the Asuras
6) Age of the Goddess
7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being
|MAMMOTH CARAVAN (Doom/Stoner/Sludge, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Siege in the Stars" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Frostbitten Galaxy qui sort le 4 octobre via Blade Setter Records. Tracklist :
1. Absolute Zero
2. Cosmic Clairvoyance
3. Tusks Of Orion
4. Siege In The Stars
5. Prehistoric Spacefarer
6. Sky Burial
|MEKIGAH (Gothic/Doom, Australie) offre son nouveau disque To Hold Onto a Heartless Heart en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 17 août sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
01. Collapsing Under
02. Broken Rhythm Pressure
03. Away Drifting From
04. An infinitesimal Difference
05. It Hisses So
06. Eyes Glazed Over
|FUCKHAMMER (Sludge/Crust/Death, Irlande/Irlande du Nord) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Scorched Earth Prophets en indépendant. Tracklist :
1.Scorched Earth Profits 03:33
2.Wrath of Cyans 03:11
3.Impartial Agenda 05:00
4.Vexillological Fixation 02:44
5.Unmerciful Sisters 01:17
6.Curse of the Crimson Altar 05:26
7.Crisis Generator 03:00
8.Hangman's Fracture 03:13
9.Passage to the Afterworld 03:45
10.Desolate Malaise 04:04
11.Brain Turbulence 01:41
12.Irregularities 07:59
|CASTLE (Heavy/Doom, USA) a posté le titre "Black Spell" issu de son nouvel album Evil Remains prévu le 6 septembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Queen of Death
2. Nosferatu Nights
3. Deja Voodoo
4. Evil Remains
5. Black Spell
6. 100 Eyes
7. She
8. Cold Grave
|SKELETON PIT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Less Trash - More Thrash", en collaboration avec le festival Summer Breeze.
|IFRIT (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier EP Haunting Charnel Grounds le 6 septembre sur Brilliant Emperor (vinyle) et Gutter Prince Cabal (CD). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sites Unhallowed
3. Salts of Penitence
4. Howling Catacomb
5. Watain (VON cover)
|SURTALOG (Progressive/Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "IV. Akt - Weltenbrand" extrait de son premier long-format Ragnarök - Schicksal der Götter, Tod der Menschen und Ende der Welten à venir le 23 aôut en auto-production. Traclist :
01. Prolog – Weissagung (Prologue – Prophecy)
02. Praeludium ad Fortunam Deorum (Prelude to the Fate of Gods)
03. I. Akt – Hass und Missgunst (I. Act – Hate and Resentment)
04. II. Akt – Fimbulwinter (II. Act – Fimbulwinter)
05. Heimdalls Horn Ruft Uns Nun (Heimdall´s Horn Calls Us Now)
06. III. Akt – Die Letzte Schlacht (III. Act – The Last Battle)
07. IV. Akt – Weltenbrand (IV. Act – Burning of Worlds)
08. Die Leere der Welten (The Emptiness of Worlds)
09. V. Akt – Untergang (V. Act – Downfall)
10. Epilog - Neubeginn (Epilogue – New Beginning)
