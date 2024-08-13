|
Les news du 13 Août 2024
Defeated Sanity - Deadspeak - Barathrum - Dark Deeds - Husqwarnah - Maul - Serrabulho - The Mist from the Mountains - Rot Coven
|DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Odour Of Sanctity" qui s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DEADSPEAK (Death/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Plagues Of Sulfur Bound qui sortira le 20 septembre via Raw Skull Recordz. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Entering Realms Infernal
2. Plagues Of Sulfur Bound
3. Parallel Existence
4. Tidal Disruption
5. Knee Deep In Death
6. Polarisation In Times Of Dispossession
7. Into Endless Divinities
8. Death Shall Rise
|
|»
|BARATHRUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Überkill qui sortira le 11 octobre via Hammer Of Hate. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|DARK DEEDS (Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Death Keeps en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Found Underneath a Cold Knife
2. Leech
3. Apostate
4. Dogma
5. Remorse
6. King of Pentacles
7. Death Keeps (feat. Bind the Sacrifice)
|
|»
|HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) propose sur ce lien le titre "To Protect and Severe" issu de son nouveau disque Purification Through Sacrifice qui sort le 16 septembre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. To Protect And Severe
03. Wheel Of Torture
04. Lawn Mower Massacre
05. Graboids
06. Mass Grave
07. Reincarnation Of Sin Pt.II
08. Soldier 039
09. Tower Of Suicide
10. The Jackal's Grin
11. Outro
|
|»
|Intitulé In The Jaws Of Bereavement, le nouvel album de MAUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 4 octobre prochain via 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. In The Jaws Of Bereavement (featuring Vincent Bennett)
02. Blood Quantum
03. Weaving Cerebral Horrors
04. Spontaneous Stigmata
05. Alluring Deceit
06. Midwest Death
07. Unbridled Delusions
08. Stuck Stomped And Smeared
09. With Each Voracious Lick
10. Drawn To Drowning
|
|»
|SERRABULHO (Grind/Death, Portugal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Rest in Piss" extrait de son nouvel opus Piss & Love paru en juin chez Rotten Roll Rex.
|
|»
|THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Portal - The Gathering of Storms le 11 octobre via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. And So Flew the Death Crow [10:11]
2. The Seer of Ages [7:59]
3. At the Roots of the Vile [8:38]
4. Among the Black Waves [10:43]
5. In Longing Times [8:19]
6. Saiva [10:28]
|
|»
|ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) offre à cette adresse son premier long-format Nightmares Devour The Waking World en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 août sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
Phase I:
01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun
02. Feast of the Rotted Mother
03. Antimatter Halo
04. Queen of the Void
05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars
Phase II:
01. Inverted Chasm
02. Psychological Contamination Zone
03. Accretion Disk Necropolis
|
