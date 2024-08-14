chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
90 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Aspernamentum
 Aspernamentum - Primal Judg... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Unbreathable (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Relatos de angustia (C)
Par Holmy		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 8 Août 2024
 Les news du 8 Août 2024 - S... (N)
Par Yz		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Necht
 Necht - The Prophecy of Kar... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - At War With ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Grist
 Grist - Garden of Aeolvs (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Human Snack (C)
Par Lestat		   
Kerry King
 Kerry King - From Hell I Rise (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 2 Août 2024
 Les news du 2 Août 2024 - C... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Morgue
 Morgue - Close to Complete ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Category 7
 Category 7 - Category 7 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
K Amon K
 K Amon K - Arca Ende Aeterna (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 14 Août 2024

News
Les news du 14 Août 2024 Schammasch - Hyver - Sully - Nuclear - Witchtrap - Korrosive
»
(Lien direct)
SCHAMMASCH (Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean prévu pour le 25 octobre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Crystal Waves
2. A Somber Mystery
3. Your Waters Are Bitter
4. They Have Found Their Master
5. Image Of The Infinite
6. I Hail You, Old Ocean

»
(Lien direct)
HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) a dévoilé le titre "Terroir Terreur" issu de son nouvel EP Fonds de Terroir prévu le 17 septembre via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Lanterne des Morts [4:11]
2. La Vieille près du Lavoir [6:39]
3. Frère Jean-Théophane [4:18]
4. Terroir Terreur [4:47]

»
(Lien direct)
SULLY (Grindcore avec des membres de Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault et Pysopus, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 13 septembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. DeadPan
2. Blanket
3. Judas Kiss
4. Dredge The Lake
5. Cowardly The Cat
6. King Of Terrors
7. He's An Asshole, But So Are You
8. Circle The Drain
9. Stool Pigeon
10. Three Hits
11. Bedlamite
12. Tinker's Dam

»
(Lien direct)
NUCLEAR (Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Violent DNA le 25 octobre chez Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :

01. Violent DNA
02. Not Yet A Man
03. Psychological Infanticide
04. Foetus Noose (Benediction cover)
05. Siege Of Power (Napalm Death cover)
06. Into Eternity (Desultory cover)

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHTRAP (Thrash/Black, Colombie) sortira son nouvel opus Hungry as the Beast le 27 septembre via Hells Headbangers Records, lui qui n'était paru qu'en Amérique du Sud au printemps sur le propre label du groupe, Dirty Sound Records. Tracklist :

1. Built for the Kill
2. Hungry As the Beast
3. Ruthless Aggression
4. Heirs to the Power of Evil
5. Satanism
6. Invocation
7. Cauldron of Abominations
8. Lightning Attack

»
(Lien direct)
KORROSIVE (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "امام در آتش" extrait de son nouvel album Katastrophic Creation à venir le 3 septembre sur CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. In the Name of Destruction
2. Khaos Unbound
3. Nuclear Awakening
4. Maelstrom
5. امام در آتش
6. Kataclismo Inminente
7. Under a Vicious Sky
8. Ashes from Atomic Dust
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Nuclear
 Nuclear
Slayer - 2003 - Chili		   
Schammasch
 Schammasch
Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient - 2009 - Suisse		   
Vardan
Gastsång
Lire la chronique
Abductions
Failed Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sorathian Dawn
Radiant Terror
Lire la chronique
Ad Patres
Unbreathable
Lire la chronique
Aspernamentum
Primal Judgement Manifesto ...
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Exit Plan
Lire la chronique
Grotesque Desecration
Dawn of Abomination
Lire la chronique
Necht
The Prophecy of Karnifor
Lire la chronique
Christ Denied
Christopsy
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Banished By Sin
Lire la chronique
Clactonian
Dea Madre (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process
Human Snack
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
Crusher Of Souls
Lire la chronique
Grist
Garden of Aeolvs
Lire la chronique
Morgue
Close to Complete Darkness
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Août 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Category 7
Category 7
Lire la chronique
Under Victoria
The Ephemeral
Lire la chronique
Devotion
Astral Catacombs
Lire la chronique
Kerry King
From Hell I Rise
Lire la chronique
Forgotten Winter
Lucifugo
Lire la chronique
Space Corpse
Shapeshifter
Lire la chronique
Dead Man's Path
Helvetet på jorden (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kratti
Matka Kohti Kosmista
Lire la chronique
Altar
Youth Against Christ
Lire la chronique
Slovgh
Emetic Fluid Transaction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Warfare
Extinction Protocol
Lire la chronique
Dominus
The First 9
Lire la chronique
Kveldstimer
Scripture Of The Woods (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chaotian
Festering Excarnation (Comp...
Lire la chronique