(Lien direct) SCHAMMASCH (Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean prévu pour le 25 octobre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Crystal Waves

2. A Somber Mystery

3. Your Waters Are Bitter

4. They Have Found Their Master

5. Image Of The Infinite

6. I Hail You, Old Ocean



