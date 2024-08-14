|
Les news du 14 Août 2024
News
Les news du 14 Août 2024 Schammasch - Hyver - Sully - Nuclear - Witchtrap - Korrosive
|SCHAMMASCH (Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean prévu pour le 25 octobre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Crystal Waves
2. A Somber Mystery
3. Your Waters Are Bitter
4. They Have Found Their Master
5. Image Of The Infinite
6. I Hail You, Old Ocean
|»
|HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) a dévoilé le titre "Terroir Terreur" issu de son nouvel EP Fonds de Terroir prévu le 17 septembre via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Lanterne des Morts [4:11]
2. La Vieille près du Lavoir [6:39]
3. Frère Jean-Théophane [4:18]
4. Terroir Terreur [4:47]
|»
|SULLY (Grindcore avec des membres de Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault et Pysopus, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 13 septembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. DeadPan
2. Blanket
3. Judas Kiss
4. Dredge The Lake
5. Cowardly The Cat
6. King Of Terrors
7. He's An Asshole, But So Are You
8. Circle The Drain
9. Stool Pigeon
10. Three Hits
11. Bedlamite
12. Tinker's Dam
|»
|NUCLEAR (Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Violent DNA le 25 octobre chez Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :
01. Violent DNA
02. Not Yet A Man
03. Psychological Infanticide
04. Foetus Noose (Benediction cover)
05. Siege Of Power (Napalm Death cover)
06. Into Eternity (Desultory cover)
|»
|WITCHTRAP (Thrash/Black, Colombie) sortira son nouvel opus Hungry as the Beast le 27 septembre via Hells Headbangers Records, lui qui n'était paru qu'en Amérique du Sud au printemps sur le propre label du groupe, Dirty Sound Records. Tracklist :
1. Built for the Kill
2. Hungry As the Beast
3. Ruthless Aggression
4. Heirs to the Power of Evil
5. Satanism
6. Invocation
7. Cauldron of Abominations
8. Lightning Attack
|»
|KORROSIVE (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "امام در آتش" extrait de son nouvel album Katastrophic Creation à venir le 3 septembre sur CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. In the Name of Destruction
2. Khaos Unbound
3. Nuclear Awakening
4. Maelstrom
5. امام در آتش
6. Kataclismo Inminente
7. Under a Vicious Sky
8. Ashes from Atomic Dust
