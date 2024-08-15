»

(Lien direct) HEINOUS EXSANGUINATION (Brutal Slam Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Vile Rotting Mess" issu de son premier EP The Stench of Decaying Flesh prévu le 6 septembre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :



1. Engorged With Hatred (2:14)

2. Vile Rotting Mass (ft. Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy) (2:57)

3. Savage Evisceration (2:12)

4. The Stench of Decaying Flesh (ft. Azerate Nakamura of Ungraceful) (2:04)

5. Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains (ft. Richard Smihula of Desoectomy) (2:32)

6. Bodies Open Easier Than You’d Think (2:18)

7. Meat Cleaver Meltdown (2:15)



