Les news du 15 Août 2024
|LACABRA (Blackened Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur M-Theory Audio. Un nouveau single, "Fractured", vient par ailleurs d'être dévoilé.
|CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Wormtales le 18 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil
|HEINOUS EXSANGUINATION (Brutal Slam Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Vile Rotting Mess" issu de son premier EP The Stench of Decaying Flesh prévu le 6 septembre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Engorged With Hatred (2:14)
2. Vile Rotting Mass (ft. Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy) (2:57)
3. Savage Evisceration (2:12)
4. The Stench of Decaying Flesh (ft. Azerate Nakamura of Ungraceful) (2:04)
5. Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains (ft. Richard Smihula of Desoectomy) (2:32)
6. Bodies Open Easier Than You’d Think (2:18)
7. Meat Cleaver Meltdown (2:15)
|GRAVA (Blackened Post-Hardcore/Sludge, Danemark/Îles Féroé) sortira son nouvel opus The Great White Nothing le 27 septembre sur Aesthetic Death (CD), Vinyltroll Records (LP) et Evil Noise (K7). Tracklist :
1. Erebus
2. White Thresher
3. Decimate
4. Breaker
5. The Fall
6. Mangled
7. Bayonet
8. Ceasefire
9. Hinterlands
|Le one-man band NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album The Blame Dagger le 4 octobre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Darkness Upon The Face Of The Deep [6:40]
2. Endless Mourning [6:17]
3. A Perfect Throne [5:38]
4. Who Made The World [7:28]
5. The Voice Of A Black Candle [4:32]
6. The Judgement [7:21]
|RAT LORD (Powerviolence/Grindcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "Now Diabetical" extrait de son nouveau disque Blazed In The Northern Sky à venir le 30 août via Loyal Blood Records.
|CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album intitulé Escaping Depravity et qui voit le retour du batteur George Kollias (Nile). L'opus sortira à une date encore non divulguée sur Willowtip Records.
