Les news du 15 Août 2024

News
Les news du 15 Août 2024 Lacabra - Carnosus - Heinous Exsanguination - Grava - Nubivagant - Rat Lord - Contrarian
»
(Lien direct)
LACABRA (Blackened Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur M-Theory Audio. Un nouveau single, "Fractured", vient par ailleurs d'être dévoilé.

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Wormtales le 18 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil

»
(Lien direct)
HEINOUS EXSANGUINATION (Brutal Slam Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Vile Rotting Mess" issu de son premier EP The Stench of Decaying Flesh prévu le 6 septembre via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Engorged With Hatred (2:14)
2. Vile Rotting Mass (ft. Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy) (2:57)
3. Savage Evisceration (2:12)
4. The Stench of Decaying Flesh (ft. Azerate Nakamura of Ungraceful) (2:04)
5. Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains (ft. Richard Smihula of Desoectomy) (2:32)
6. Bodies Open Easier Than You’d Think (2:18)
7. Meat Cleaver Meltdown (2:15)

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVA (Blackened Post-Hardcore/Sludge, Danemark/Îles Féroé) sortira son nouvel opus The Great White Nothing le 27 septembre sur Aesthetic Death (CD), Vinyltroll Records (LP) et Evil Noise (K7). Tracklist :

1. Erebus
2. White Thresher
3. Decimate
4. Breaker
5. The Fall
6. Mangled
7. Bayonet
8. Ceasefire
9. Hinterlands

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album The Blame Dagger le 4 octobre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Darkness Upon The Face Of The Deep [6:40]
2. Endless Mourning [6:17]
3. A Perfect Throne [5:38]
4. Who Made The World [7:28]
5. The Voice Of A Black Candle [4:32]
6. The Judgement [7:21]

»
(Lien direct)
RAT LORD (Powerviolence/Grindcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "Now Diabetical" extrait de son nouveau disque Blazed In The Northern Sky à venir le 30 août via Loyal Blood Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album intitulé Escaping Depravity et qui voit le retour du batteur George Kollias (Nile). L'opus sortira à une date encore non divulguée sur Willowtip Records.
Thrasho Keyser
15 Août 2024

