TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus God Of The Godless qui sortira le 4 octobre via Testimony Records. "Sacrificial Dawn" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
HAIL DARKNESS (Doom Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Death Divine chez Vatican Records. Pour l'occasion le groupe a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Goat of Mendes". Tracklist :
01. Luciferan Dawn
02. Cult of the Serpent Risen
03. Hour of the Silent Rite
04. With Horns of a Beast
05. Hail Darkness
06. Goat of Mendes...Raise the Glass!
07. Coven of the Blackened One
08. Azarak!
09. Eyes White Black Soul
10. See You in Hell
QUIESCENT MANTIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le titre "P.R.E.Y" tiré de son premier long-format Here Comes The Swarm paru le mois dernier sur Exitus Stratagem Records.
