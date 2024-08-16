»

(Lien direct) HAIL DARKNESS (Doom Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Death Divine chez Vatican Records. Pour l'occasion le groupe a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Goat of Mendes". Tracklist :



01. Luciferan Dawn

02. Cult of the Serpent Risen

03. Hour of the Silent Rite

04. With Horns of a Beast

05. Hail Darkness

06. Goat of Mendes...Raise the Glass!

07. Coven of the Blackened One

08. Azarak!

09. Eyes White Black Soul

10. See You in Hell



