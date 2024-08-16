chargement...

Les news du 16 Août 2024

News
Les news du 16 Août 2024 Temple Of Dread - Hail Darkness - Quiescent Mantis - Horna - Häxenzijrkell - Thaumaturgy - Vaneno
»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus God Of The Godless qui sortira le 4 octobre via Testimony Records. "Sacrificial Dawn" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL DARKNESS (Doom Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Death Divine chez Vatican Records. Pour l'occasion le groupe a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Goat of Mendes". Tracklist :

01. Luciferan Dawn
02. Cult of the Serpent Risen
03. Hour of the Silent Rite
04. With Horns of a Beast
05. Hail Darkness
06. Goat of Mendes...Raise the Glass!
07. Coven of the Blackened One
08. Azarak!
09. Eyes White Black Soul
10. See You in Hell

»
(Lien direct)
QUIESCENT MANTIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le titre "P.R.E.Y" tiré de son premier long-format Here Comes The Swarm paru le mois dernier sur Exitus Stratagem Records.


»
(Lien direct)
HORNA (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Nyx - Hymnejä Yölle le 13 septembre sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hymni I [8:46]
2. Hymni II [7:46]
3. Hymni III [6:08]
4. Hymni IV [7:32]
5. Hymni V [5:00]
6. Kuovela Lupaus [8:46]

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Portal le 4 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Atziluth [6:27]
2. Beriah [7:29]
3. Yetzirah [6:10]
4. Assiah [9:46]
5. Aeon [13:12]

»
(Lien direct)
THAUMATURGY (Death/Black, USA) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouveau disque.

»
(Lien direct)
VANENO (Sludge/Groove, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Necropotent" issu de son premier full-length Chaos, Hostility, Murder à venir prochainement via Raging Planet Records.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Août 2024

