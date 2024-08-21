chargement...

Les news du 21 Août 2024

News
Les news du 21 Août 2024 Amyl And The Sniffers - Zeit der Dunkelheit - Lenax - Horns & Hooves - Illusions Play - Nile - Satan - Demon Head - Ereb Altor - Gates Open - Trip to the Morgue - Necrodeath - Vulgaris - Betelgeuse
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Cartoon Darkness, le nouvel album d'AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Rough Trade Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Chewing Gum" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Jerkin'
02. Chewing Gum
03. Tiny Bikini
04. Big Dreams
05. It's Mine
06. Motorbike Song
07. Doing In Me Head
08. Pigs
09. Bailing On Me
10. U Should Not Be Doing That (YouTube)
11. Do It Do It
12. Going Somewhere
13. Me And The Girls

»
(Lien direct)
ZEIT DER DUNKELHEIT (Atmospheric Black Metal/Medieval Folk, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "Befreiung" tiré de son premier full-length Die Letzten Tage dont la sortie est programmée pour le 6 septembre en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
LENAX (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau single "Leeches".

»
(Lien direct)
HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel EP Spectral Voyeurism sur Stygian Black Hand (vinyle & K7) et Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pleromic Birth (Intro) [1:23]
2. Spectral Voyeurism [5:22]
3. Shallow Blue (Hesitation) [2:44]
4. Waiting For Creation [7:38]
5. Dust [7:16]

»
(Lien direct)
ILLUSIONS PLAY (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Turquie) a sorti le mois dernier un nouveau single intitulé "Morning Dew" et extrait de son prochain album Empire of Desolation.

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 23 août sur Napalm Records que sortira le nouvel album de NILE (Death Metal, USA) intitulé The Underworld Awaits Us All. En voici un dernier extrait avec le titre "Under The Curse Of The One God" :

01. Stelae Of Vultures
02. Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes (Bandcamp)
03. To Strike With Secret Fang (Bandcamp)
04. Naqada II Enter The Golden Age
05. The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka
06. Overlords Of The Black Earth
07. Under The Curse Of The One God
08. Doctrine Of Last Things
09. True Gods Of The Desert
10. The Underworld Awaits Us All
11. Lament For The Destruction Of Time

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Songs In Crimson, le nouvel album de SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 13 septembre sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "Turn The Tide" à découvrir ci-dessous:

01. Frantic Zero
02. Era (The Day Will Come)
03. Whore Of Babylon
04. Sacramental Rites
05. Martyrdom
06. Turn the Tide
07. Captives
08. Curse In Disguise
09. Truth Bullet
10. Deadly Crimson

»
(Lien direct)
DEMON HEAD (Doom/Hard Rock, Danemark) a publié le morceau "Draw Down the Sky" figurant sur son nouveau disque Through Holes Shine the Stars qui sort le 20 septembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. The Chalice
2. Draw Down the Sky
3. Our Winged Mother
4. Every Flatworm
5. Wildfire
6. Deeper Blades
7. Frost
8. This Vessel Is Willing

»
(Lien direct)
EREB ALTOR (Viking/Black, Suède) a dévoilé son nouveau single "The Lake of Blood". Plus d'infos prochainement sur le nouvel opus des Scandinaves à venir via Hammerheart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GATES OPEN (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) propose en écoute le titre "Preys and Predators" issu de son nouvel EP Black Clouds Over The World prévu le 4 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightmares Coming True
2. Black Clouds Over The World
3. Poison Nurse
4. Gates Of North
5. Preys And Predators
6. Gates Of Rock

»
(Lien direct)
TRIP TO THE MORGUE (Grind/Crossover, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Toe Tagged and Body Bagged à venir le 13 septembre sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Disorder
2. Toe Tagged and Body Bagged
3. Digging Your Grave
4. Aluminum Bat
5. Nuclear Holocaust
6. Broken Glass
7. Tribal Lust
8. Fuckin Die

»
(Lien direct)
NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie), c'est fini. Avant la retraite toutefois, le groupe travaille sur un tout dernier album chez Time to Kill Records et une tournée d'adieu l'année prochaine, quarante ans après sa formation.

»
(Lien direct)
VULGARIS (Blackened Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier album Seat Of The Fire paru via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
BETELGEUSE (Black Metal, Chili) sort son premier long-format Bajo el amparo de la putrefacta cruz le 25 août sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

01. Genocidio 07:58
02. Ritual 04:50
03. Divinidad 06:44
04. Impunidad 09:22
05. Inquisición 06:26
06. Falsedad 08:32
07. El Pueblo de Dios 06:38
08. Non Occides 08:00
