»

(Lien direct) NILE (Death Metal, USA) intitulé The Underworld Awaits Us All. En voici un dernier extrait avec le titre "Under The Curse Of The One God" :



01. Stelae Of Vultures

02. Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes (Bandcamp)

03. To Strike With Secret Fang (Bandcamp)

04. Naqada II Enter The Golden Age

05. The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka

06. Overlords Of The Black Earth

07. Under The Curse Of The One God

08. Doctrine Of Last Things

09. True Gods Of The Desert

10. The Underworld Awaits Us All

11. Lament For The Destruction Of Time



