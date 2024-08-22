»

(Lien direct) SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre In Service Of The Dead et sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Undead Mutation" :



01. The Way Of Decay

02. Undead Mutation

03. Mutilation Day

04. Cadaverous Hordes

05. The Tombcrusher

06. Out Of Sanity

07. Glory To The Rotten

08. Born In A Morgue

09. Feeding On Fear

10. In Service Of The Dead



<a href="https://sentienthorror.bandcamp.com/album/in-service-of-the-dead">In Service of the Dead de Sentient Horror</a>