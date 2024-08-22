chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
117 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
 Slamocalypse Tour 2024 - Di... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Anthropophagus Depravity
 Anthropophagus Depravity - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Tomb Cheese
 Tomb Cheese - Tomb Cheese (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sorathian Dawn
 Sorathian Dawn - Radiant Te... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Pestilent Death
 Pestilent Death - Pathways ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Unbreathable (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - At War With ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Cryptic Process
 Cryptic Process - Human Snack (C)
Par Lestat		   
Morgue
 Morgue - Close to Complete ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slovgh
 Slovgh - Emetic Fluid Trans... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominus
 Dominus - The First 9 (C)
Par Sosthène		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Manual Ma... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 22 Août 2024

News
Les news du 22 Août 2024 Invocation - Reckless Manslaughter - Helldrifter - Invernoir - Torrefy - Ashen Tomb - Decimator - Invocation - Kryptonomicon - Sentient Horror - War Dogs - Herakleion
»
(Lien direct)
INVOCATION (Death/Black, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)" qui figure sur son premier longue-durée The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures) à paraître le 20 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ecstatic Trance
2. The Serpent of Faardal
3. Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)
4. Metamorphosis
5. Horn of Colima
6. The Psicopompos
7. Venus of Laussel
8. Hypnosis

»
(Lien direct)
RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "Retreat Into Nothingness" issu de son nouvel album Sinking Into Filth prévu le 21 octobre via Memento Mori (CD) et Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Caverns of Perdition
2. Befouled Commandments
3. Awaiting My Demise
4. Retreat into Nothingness
5. Aktion 1005
6. Ruf der Leere
7. The Sacred Lie [Diabolical Imperium cover]
8. Risen from the Mass Grave

»
(Lien direct)
HELLDRIFTER (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) va sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Dark Descent" le 26 octobre sur Blood Blast Distribution au format 7''. En face B, on retrouvera le morceau "Die Another Day", tout premier morceau enregistré par le combo.

»
(Lien direct)
INVERNOIR (Gothic/Doom/Death, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Aimin' For Oblivion le 27 septembre chez code666. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Slave [6:20]
2. Doomed [5:29]
3. Desperate Days [4:50]
4. Forgotten in Time [6:02]
5. Broken [5:16]
6. Few Minutes [7:12]
7. Unworthy [6:06]
8. Useless [6:31]

»
(Lien direct)
TORREFY (Thrash/Black, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Necronomisongs le 27 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Of Wind and Worm
2. Street Reaper
3. Corpseback Rider
4. Arachnomancer
5. Enslaved New World
6. Nature Vs Torture
7. Apex Shredatorr
8. Total Perspective Vortex

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN TOMB (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Ecstatic Death Reign le 18 octobre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Catharsis Through Torture" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Body Bog
02. Catharsis Through Torture
03. Ecstatic Death Reign
04. Anamorphosis
05. Ancient Tombs Sealed With Dead Tongues To Preserve The Hidden One Slumbering In The Bowels Of The Earth (Mummified In Cavernous Darkness)
06. Cave Of Staring Eyes
07. Heartworming
08. In Death, A Whisper

»
(Lien direct)
DECIMATOR (Thrash/Groove, Australie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 4 octobre de son premier long-format 'Til the Enemies Are Gone disponible depuis mars en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Burn The Truth
2. The Rock
3. Legions
4. Phantoms
5. Blackened Skies
6. The Blade
7. Decimator
8. Killdozer

»
(Lien direct)
INVOCATION (Black / Death, Chili) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son premier album intitulé "The Archaic Sanctuary" (Ritual Body Postures). Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)". Sortie prévue le 20 septembre prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions :

01. Ecstatic Trance (Bandcamp)
02. The Serpent Of Faardal
03. Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)
04. Metamorphosis
05. Horn Of Colima
06. The Psicopompos
07. Venus Of Laussel
08. Hypnosis

»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTONOMICON (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Satanama" qui ouvre son nouvel album Daemonolatria paru en mai dernier sur Punishment 18 Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre In Service Of The Dead et sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Undead Mutation" :

01. The Way Of Decay
02. Undead Mutation
03. Mutilation Day
04. Cadaverous Hordes
05. The Tombcrusher
06. Out Of Sanity
07. Glory To The Rotten
08. Born In A Morgue
09. Feeding On Fear
10. In Service Of The Dead

»
(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Only The Stars Are Left le 15 octobre prochain via Fighter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vendetta" :

01. The Hour Of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders Of The Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only The Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance Of Ryosuke Taiwara

»
(Lien direct)
Le 13 septembre prochain sortira le nouvel EP d'HERAKLEION (Death / Thrash, USA) intitulé Necroverse. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "The Tomb" et "Blood Of Nessus" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. What Is, Was, And Will Forever Be
02. The Tomb
03. Where Crows Dare Not Go
04. Blood Of Nessus
05. Into... Necroverse
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
22 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Ashen Tomb
 Ashen Tomb
Death Metal - 2021 - Finlande		   
Helldrifter
 Helldrifter
2018 - Allemagne		   
Herakleion
 Herakleion
2021 - Etats-Unis		   
Invocation
 Invocation
2015 - Chili		   
Sentient Horror
 Sentient Horror
Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Fulci
Duck Face Killings
Lire la chronique
Cardiac Arrest
The Stench Of Eternity
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagus Depravity
Demonic Paradise
Lire la chronique
Nachts
Privileg
Lire la chronique
Spectral Wound
A Diabolic Thirst
Lire la chronique
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
Disentomb + Embrace Your Pu...
Lire le live report
Kodama
Telos
Lire la chronique
Tomb Cheese
Tomb Cheese
Lire la chronique
Gatecreeper
Dark Superstition
Lire la chronique
Altar
Ego Art
Lire la chronique
Svartelder
Trenches
Lire la chronique
Furnace Floor
Furnace Floor (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vanhelgd
Atropos Doctrina
Lire la chronique
Pestilent Death
Pathways to Infinite Malign...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Août 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Suicidal Ideation
Songs After Dissipation
Lire la chronique
Dominance
In Ghoulish Cold (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Gastsång
Lire la chronique
Abductions
Failed Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sorathian Dawn
Radiant Terror
Lire la chronique
Ad Patres
Unbreathable
Lire la chronique
Aspernamentum
Primal Judgement Manifesto ...
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Exit Plan
Lire la chronique
Grotesque Desecration
Dawn of Abomination
Lire la chronique
Necht
The Prophecy of Karnifor
Lire la chronique
Christ Denied
Christopsy
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Banished By Sin
Lire la chronique
Clactonian
Dea Madre (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process
Human Snack
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
Crusher Of Souls
Lire la chronique