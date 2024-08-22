|
Les news du 22 Août 2024
|INVOCATION (Death/Black, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)" qui figure sur son premier longue-durée The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures) à paraître le 20 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ecstatic Trance
2. The Serpent of Faardal
3. Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)
4. Metamorphosis
5. Horn of Colima
6. The Psicopompos
7. Venus of Laussel
8. Hypnosis
|RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "Retreat Into Nothingness" issu de son nouvel album Sinking Into Filth prévu le 21 octobre via Memento Mori (CD) et Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Caverns of Perdition
2. Befouled Commandments
3. Awaiting My Demise
4. Retreat into Nothingness
5. Aktion 1005
6. Ruf der Leere
7. The Sacred Lie [Diabolical Imperium cover]
8. Risen from the Mass Grave
|HELLDRIFTER (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) va sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Dark Descent" le 26 octobre sur Blood Blast Distribution au format 7''. En face B, on retrouvera le morceau "Die Another Day", tout premier morceau enregistré par le combo.
|INVERNOIR (Gothic/Doom/Death, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Aimin' For Oblivion le 27 septembre chez code666. Tracklist :
1. Shadow Slave [6:20]
2. Doomed [5:29]
3. Desperate Days [4:50]
4. Forgotten in Time [6:02]
5. Broken [5:16]
6. Few Minutes [7:12]
7. Unworthy [6:06]
8. Useless [6:31]
|TORREFY (Thrash/Black, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Necronomisongs le 27 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Of Wind and Worm
2. Street Reaper
3. Corpseback Rider
4. Arachnomancer
5. Enslaved New World
6. Nature Vs Torture
7. Apex Shredatorr
8. Total Perspective Vortex
|ASHEN TOMB (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Ecstatic Death Reign le 18 octobre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Catharsis Through Torture" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Body Bog
02. Catharsis Through Torture
03. Ecstatic Death Reign
04. Anamorphosis
05. Ancient Tombs Sealed With Dead Tongues To Preserve The Hidden One Slumbering In The Bowels Of The Earth (Mummified In Cavernous Darkness)
06. Cave Of Staring Eyes
07. Heartworming
08. In Death, A Whisper
|DECIMATOR (Thrash/Groove, Australie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 4 octobre de son premier long-format 'Til the Enemies Are Gone disponible depuis mars en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Burn The Truth
2. The Rock
3. Legions
4. Phantoms
5. Blackened Skies
6. The Blade
7. Decimator
8. Killdozer
|KRYPTONOMICON (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Satanama" qui ouvre son nouvel album Daemonolatria paru en mai dernier sur Punishment 18 Records.
|Le nouvel album de SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre In Service Of The Dead et sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Undead Mutation" :
01. The Way Of Decay
02. Undead Mutation
03. Mutilation Day
04. Cadaverous Hordes
05. The Tombcrusher
06. Out Of Sanity
07. Glory To The Rotten
08. Born In A Morgue
09. Feeding On Fear
10. In Service Of The Dead
|WAR DOGS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Only The Stars Are Left le 15 octobre prochain via Fighter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vendetta" :
01. The Hour Of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders Of The Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only The Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance Of Ryosuke Taiwara
|Le 13 septembre prochain sortira le nouvel EP d'HERAKLEION (Death / Thrash, USA) intitulé Necroverse. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "The Tomb" et "Blood Of Nessus" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. What Is, Was, And Will Forever Be
02. The Tomb
03. Where Crows Dare Not Go
04. Blood Of Nessus
05. Into... Necroverse
