Les news du 22 Août 2024
News
Les news du 22 Août 2024 Sentient Horror - War Dogs - Herakleion
|»
|Le nouvel album de SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre In Service Of The Dead et sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Undead Mutation" :
01. The Way Of Decay
02. Undead Mutation
03. Mutilation Day
04. Cadaverous Hordes
05. The Tombcrusher
06. Out Of Sanity
07. Glory To The Rotten
08. Born In A Morgue
09. Feeding On Fear
10. In Service Of The Dead
|
|»
|WAR DOGS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Only The Stars Are Left le 15 octobre prochain via Fighter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vendetta" :
01. The Hour Of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders Of The Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only The Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance Of Ryosuke Taiwara
|
|»
|Le 13 septembre prochain sortira le nouvel EP d'HERAKLEION (Death / Thrash, USA) intitulé Necroverse. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "The Tomb" et "Blood Of Nessus" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. What Is, Was, And Will Forever Be
02. The Tomb
03. Where Crows Dare Not Go
04. Blood Of Nessus
05. Into... Necroverse
|
