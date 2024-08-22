chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
97 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
 Slamocalypse Tour 2024 - Di... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Anthropophagus Depravity
 Anthropophagus Depravity - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - A Diabolic... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Tomb Cheese
 Tomb Cheese - Tomb Cheese (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sorathian Dawn
 Sorathian Dawn - Radiant Te... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Pestilent Death
 Pestilent Death - Pathways ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 14 Août 2024
 Les news du 14 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Houle
 Houle - Ciel Cendre Et Mis​... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 13 Août 2024
 Les news du 13 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Aspernamentum
 Aspernamentum - Primal Judg... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Unbreathable (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Relatos de angustia (C)
Par Holmy		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 8 Août 2024
 Les news du 8 Août 2024 - S... (N)
Par Yz		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 22 Août 2024

News
Les news du 22 Août 2024 Sentient Horror - War Dogs - Herakleion
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre In Service Of The Dead et sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Redefining Darkness Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Undead Mutation" :

01. The Way Of Decay
02. Undead Mutation
03. Mutilation Day
04. Cadaverous Hordes
05. The Tombcrusher
06. Out Of Sanity
07. Glory To The Rotten
08. Born In A Morgue
09. Feeding On Fear
10. In Service Of The Dead

»
(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Only The Stars Are Left le 15 octobre prochain via Fighter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Vendetta" :

01. The Hour Of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders Of The Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only The Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance Of Ryosuke Taiwara

»
(Lien direct)
Le 13 septembre prochain sortira le nouvel EP d'HERAKLEION (Death / Thrash, USA) intitulé Necroverse. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "The Tomb" et "Blood Of Nessus" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. What Is, Was, And Will Forever Be
02. The Tomb
03. Where Crows Dare Not Go
04. Blood Of Nessus
05. Into... Necroverse
Thrasho AxGxB
22 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Herakleion
 Herakleion
2021 - Etats-Unis		   
Sentient Horror
 Sentient Horror
Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Fulci
Duck Face Killings
Lire la chronique
Cardiac Arrest
The Stench Of Eternity
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagus Depravity
Demonic Paradise
Lire la chronique
Nachts
Privileg
Lire la chronique
Spectral Wound
A Diabolic Thirst
Lire la chronique
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
Disentomb + Embrace Your Pu...
Lire le live report
Kodama
Telos
Lire la chronique
Tomb Cheese
Tomb Cheese
Lire la chronique
Gatecreeper
Dark Superstition
Lire la chronique
Altar
Ego Art
Lire la chronique
Svartelder
Trenches
Lire la chronique
Furnace Floor
Furnace Floor (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vanhelgd
Atropos Doctrina
Lire la chronique
Pestilent Death
Pathways to Infinite Malign...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Août 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Suicidal Ideation
Songs After Dissipation
Lire la chronique
Dominance
In Ghoulish Cold (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Gastsång
Lire la chronique
Abductions
Failed Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sorathian Dawn
Radiant Terror
Lire la chronique
Ad Patres
Unbreathable
Lire la chronique
Aspernamentum
Primal Judgement Manifesto ...
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Exit Plan
Lire la chronique
Grotesque Desecration
Dawn of Abomination
Lire la chronique
Necht
The Prophecy of Karnifor
Lire la chronique
Christ Denied
Christopsy
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Banished By Sin
Lire la chronique
Clactonian
Dea Madre (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process
Human Snack
Lire la chronique
Storm Upon The Masses
Crusher Of Souls
Lire la chronique