(Lien direct) INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé la deuxième partie du morceau "The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore" qui fait dix-huit minutes et qui figure sur son nouvel album Ontology of Nought prévu le 27 septembre sur Willowtip Records. La troisième partie sera mise en ligne le 11 septembre. Tracklist :



1. Uncreation's whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers

2. To weave the tapestry of nought

3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart

4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither

5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore



