Les news du 23 Août 2024
News
Les news du 23 Août 2024 Har - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Verdalack - Aethyrick - Gigan - Striker - Obsidian Mantra
|HAR (Death/Black, Israël) sorti aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée Cursed Creation via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Submerged in Cacophony
2. Invoking Evil Spirit
3. Chronocide
4. Cursed Creation
5. Poisonous Entity
6. Infernal Passage
7. Shachat - Seven Halls of Defilement
8. Metaphysical Stench
|INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé la deuxième partie du morceau "The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore" qui fait dix-huit minutes et qui figure sur son nouvel album Ontology of Nought prévu le 27 septembre sur Willowtip Records. La troisième partie sera mise en ligne le 11 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Uncreation's whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers
2. To weave the tapestry of nought
3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart
4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither
5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore
|VERDALACK (Speed Metal, Japon) a signé sur Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie début 2025 de son premier long-format Force From the Grave.
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Death is Absent le 13 septembre sur End All Life Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fire that Sires the Sun [8:07]
2. Empyrean Silver [6:59]
3. Beyond All Death [5:27]
4. Midwinter Masks [5:59]
5. The Hands of Fate [8:15]
6. Only Junipers Grow on My Grave [7:59]
|GIGAN (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus le 25 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
3. Square Wave Subversion
4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time
|STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Live To Fight Another Day" issu de son dernier opus Ultrapower paru en février via Record Breaking Records.
|OBSIDIAN MANTRA (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Cult of Depression" extrait de son nouvel album As We All Will à venir le 27 septembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
1. What Is Not, Is Not 4:09
2. Cult of Depression 3:51
3. Slave Without a Master 3:03
4. Who Will Become a Murderer 4:22
5. Condemned to Oppression 2:56
6. Chaos Will Consume Us All 3:42
7. Sowers of Discord 4:35
8. Weavers of Misery 3:57
