Les news du 22 Août 2024
 Les news du 22 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Nattemørkets kall (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
 Slamocalypse Tour 2024 - Di... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Anthropophagus Depravity
 Anthropophagus Depravity - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - A Diabolic... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Tomb Cheese
 Tomb Cheese - Tomb Cheese (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sorathian Dawn
 Sorathian Dawn - Radiant Te... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Pestilent Death
 Pestilent Death - Pathways ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 14 Août 2024
 Les news du 14 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Houle
 Houle - Ciel Cendre Et Mis​... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 13 Août 2024
 Les news du 13 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Aspernamentum
 Aspernamentum - Primal Judg... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Unbreathable (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Relatos de angustia (C)
Par Holmy		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 8 Août 2024
 Les news du 8 Août 2024 - S... (N)
Par Yz		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Banished By Sin (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Christ Denied
 Christ Denied - Christopsy (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 23 Août 2024

News
Les news du 23 Août 2024 Har - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Verdalack - Aethyrick - Gigan - Striker - Obsidian Mantra
»
(Lien direct)
HAR (Death/Black, Israël) sorti aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée Cursed Creation via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Submerged in Cacophony
2. Invoking Evil Spirit
3. Chronocide
4. Cursed Creation
5. Poisonous Entity
6. Infernal Passage
7. Shachat - Seven Halls of Defilement
8. Metaphysical Stench

»
(Lien direct)
INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé la deuxième partie du morceau "The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore" qui fait dix-huit minutes et qui figure sur son nouvel album Ontology of Nought prévu le 27 septembre sur Willowtip Records. La troisième partie sera mise en ligne le 11 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Uncreation's whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers
2. To weave the tapestry of nought
3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart
4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither
5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore

»
(Lien direct)
VERDALACK (Speed Metal, Japon) a signé sur Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie début 2025 de son premier long-format Force From the Grave.

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Death is Absent le 13 septembre sur End All Life Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fire that Sires the Sun [8:07]
2. Empyrean Silver [6:59]
3. Beyond All Death [5:27]
4. Midwinter Masks [5:59]
5. The Hands of Fate [8:15]
6. Only Junipers Grow on My Grave [7:59]

»
(Lien direct)
GIGAN (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus le 25 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
3. Square Wave Subversion
4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time

»
(Lien direct)
STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Live To Fight Another Day" issu de son dernier opus Ultrapower paru en février via Record Breaking Records.

»
(Lien direct)
OBSIDIAN MANTRA (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Cult of Depression" extrait de son nouvel album As We All Will à venir le 27 septembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. What Is Not, Is Not 4:09
2. Cult of Depression 3:51
3. Slave Without a Master 3:03
4. Who Will Become a Murderer 4:22
5. Condemned to Oppression 2:56
6. Chaos Will Consume Us All 3:42
7. Sowers of Discord 4:35
8. Weavers of Misery 3:57
Thrasho Keyser
23 Août 2024

