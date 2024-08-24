chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
105 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Disconformity
 Disconformity - Inerrancy F... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 20 Août 2024
 Les news du 20 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Août 2024
 Les news du 22 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Nattemørkets kall (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
 Slamocalypse Tour 2024 - Di... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Anthropophagus Depravity
 Anthropophagus Depravity - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - A Diabolic... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Tomb Cheese
 Tomb Cheese - Tomb Cheese (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sorathian Dawn
 Sorathian Dawn - Radiant Te... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Pestilent Death
 Pestilent Death - Pathways ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 14 Août 2024
 Les news du 14 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Houle
 Houle - Ciel Cendre Et Mis​... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 13 Août 2024
 Les news du 13 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Aspernamentum
 Aspernamentum - Primal Judg... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres - Unbreathable (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Relatos de angustia (C)
Par Holmy		   
Altar
 Altar - Youth Against Christ (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 24 Août 2024

News
Les news du 24 Août 2024 Tour d'Ivoire - Rise of Kronos - Old Wainds - Glare of the Sun - Insurrection - Vomitrot - Five the Hierophant - Anialator - Infrared - Aydra - War Dogs - Thrasher Wolf
»
(Lien direct)
TOUR D'IVOIRE (Atmospheric Black Metal avec Hyver (Véhémence, Grylle, Hanternoz) et La Griesche (Grylle, Cercle du Chêne), France) a posté le morceau "Forteresse de Marbre" figurant sur son premier long-format éponyme à paraître le 6 septembre sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. La Tour [8:34]
2. Brouillard [9:09]
3. Forteresse de Marbre [7:54]
4. Givre [7:44]

»
(Lien direct)
RISE OF KRONOS (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Imperium le 10 octobre chez MDD Records. Un premier extrait, "Separate The Sheep From The Goats", vient d'être publié.

»
(Lien direct)
OLD WAINDS (Black Metal, Russie) sera de retour le 27 novembre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions avec un nouvel opus intitulé Stormheart. Tracklist :

1. Watch The Midnight Unveil [6:54]
2. Northern Starfall [5:36]
3. Of Night and Ice [5:02]
4. In the Heart of the Storm [5:03]
5. The Eternal, the Dead, the Arcane [6:12]
6. To the Moonlight [6:46]
7. Snow Swarm [7:01]

»
(Lien direct)
GLARE OF THE SUN (Doom/Post-Metal, Autriche) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Äon" extrait de son nouvel album Tal dont la sortie est programmée pour le 13 septembre sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Colossus
02. Rain
03. Äon
04. Relikt (guest vocals by Mario Klausner, ex-Pungent Stench)
05. Stonefall
06. Leaving Towards Spring (guest vocals by J.J., Harakiri For The Sky)
07. Amnesty
08. Storm of Light (CD/ Digital only)
09. Horizon (CD/ Digital only)

»
(Lien direct)
INSURRECTION (Death Metal, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "The Gathering" tiré de son nouvel album Obsolescence qui sort le 13 septembre sur Bam&Co-Heavy. Tracklist :

1. Preprogrammed – (1:04)
2. The Gathering – (4:47)
3. Failures of the Flesh – (3:47)
4. Le secret des dieux – (3:33)
5. Némésis – (3:48)
6. Hostile Takeover – (4:14)
7. Obsession – (1:57)
8. Charogne – (4:24)
9. Initiate the End – (4:12)
10. Obsolete – (5:30)
11. Bless the Machine – (4:46)

Durée totale : 42:07

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui chez Personal Records que sort le nouvel EP de VOMITROT (Death Metal, Suède), Emetic Imprecations. Tracklist :

1. Envomited
2. Emtophilic Cro-Magnon
3. Odious Fetid Aberrations
4. Heinous Sulphuric Phlegm
5. Gomorrahian Excrement
6. Vomitous Execrations

»
(Lien direct)
FIVE THE HIEROPHANT (Avant-garde Post-Black/Doom/Dark Ambient/Jazz, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Apeiron le 18 octobre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Apeiron
2. Moon Over Ziggurat
3. Tower of Silence I
4. Initiatory Sickness
5. Uroboros
6. Tower of Silence II



Le groupe sera en tournée européenne pour l'occasion sur les dates suivantes :

11/10 NL Nijmegen - Soulcrusher*
12/10 DE Dresden - TBA*
13/10 PL Krakow - Alchemia / Soulstone Gathering *
14/10 PL Warsaw - Klub Hydrozagadka#
15/10 PL Poznan - Klub pod Minogą #
16/10 DE Berlin - Neue Zukunft / Unlimited Sonic Use*
17/10 FR Nancy - MDE artem*
18/10 BE Antwerp - Desertfest Belgium
19/10 SCO Glasgow - Sword of Damocles Festival
*with Thantifaxath
# with Inter Arma & Thantifaxath

»
(Lien direct)
ANIALATOR (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus le 22 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Kill Till Death
2. Memories of Terror
3. Iron Grinder
4. Hear the Death Call
5. Battlefield Messiah
6. Relentless
7. Terror Tactics

»
(Lien direct)
INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Concuss" issu de son nouvel album Manifestation prévu le 6 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Cataclysm (2:07)
2. Temple of Sin (3:20)
3. Nikko (3:40)
4. Demon’s Blood (3:08)
5. Pressure Syndrome (4:29)
6. The Manifest (0:48)
7. Manifest Nation (3:40)
8. Concuss (4:00)
9. Reforma (4:04)
10. My Dreams Are Real (3:48)
11. Parasite Patrol (3:47)
12. Then the Earth Goes Black (4:16)

»
(Lien direct)
AYDRA (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Leave to Nowhere le 10 octobre chez Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :

Three Minutes Walk
Deserter
Black Skin and Red Sand
They Waste a Throne
Lost Between Two Lands
Make Slaves
You Can’t Talk Anyone
Leave to Nowhere
Forever Hide
Psycho Pain Control 2024

»
(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Heavy/Speed, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Only the Stars Are Left le 15 octobre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. The Hour of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders of the Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only the Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance of Ryosuke Taiwara

»
(Lien direct)
THRASHER WOLF (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau "G.B.H." extrait de son nouvel album Inside the Sickened Mind à venir le 4 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Final Act of Aggression
2. G.B.H (Gratuitous Bodily Harm)
3. Hanging House
4. Scream Till Death
5. Shameless Loser
6. Consumed
7. Haunted
8. Inside the Sickened Mind
Thrasho Keyser
24 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Crushing Brain
 Crushing Brain
Cenizas
2024 - Indépendant		   
Imperatus
 Imperatus
At the Mercy of the Wind
2024 - Hidden Marly Production		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Old Wainds
 Old Wainds
Black Metal furieux - 1995 - Russie		   
Imperatus
At the Mercy of the Wind
Lire la chronique
Crushing Brain
Cenizas
Lire la chronique
Labyrinth
Unforeseen Consequences (EP)
Lire la chronique
Buried Souls
Black Water (EP)
Lire la chronique
Disconformity
Inerrancy From Credulity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chaotian
Effigies Of Obsolescence
Lire la chronique
Fuckhammer
Scorched Earth Prophets
Lire la chronique
Fulci
Duck Face Killings
Lire la chronique
Cardiac Arrest
The Stench Of Eternity
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagus Depravity
Demonic Paradise
Lire la chronique
Nachts
Privileg
Lire la chronique
Spectral Wound
A Diabolic Thirst
Lire la chronique
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
Disentomb + Embrace Your Pu...
Lire le live report
Kodama
Telos
Lire la chronique
Tomb Cheese
Tomb Cheese
Lire la chronique
Gatecreeper
Dark Superstition
Lire la chronique
Altar
Ego Art
Lire la chronique
Svartelder
Trenches
Lire la chronique
Furnace Floor
Furnace Floor (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vanhelgd
Atropos Doctrina
Lire la chronique
Pestilent Death
Pathways to Infinite Malign...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Août 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Suicidal Ideation
Songs After Dissipation
Lire la chronique
Dominance
In Ghoulish Cold (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Gastsång
Lire la chronique
Abductions
Failed Humanity
Lire la chronique
Sorathian Dawn
Radiant Terror
Lire la chronique
Ad Patres
Unbreathable
Lire la chronique
Aspernamentum
Primal Judgement Manifesto ...
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Exit Plan
Lire la chronique