Les news du 24 Août 2024
News
Les news du 24 Août 2024 Tour d'Ivoire - Rise of Kronos - Old Wainds - Glare of the Sun - Insurrection - Vomitrot - Five the Hierophant - Anialator - Infrared - Aydra - War Dogs - Thrasher Wolf
|TOUR D'IVOIRE (Atmospheric Black Metal avec Hyver (Véhémence, Grylle, Hanternoz) et La Griesche (Grylle, Cercle du Chêne), France) a posté le morceau "Forteresse de Marbre" figurant sur son premier long-format éponyme à paraître le 6 septembre sur Antiq. Tracklist :
1. La Tour [8:34]
2. Brouillard [9:09]
3. Forteresse de Marbre [7:54]
4. Givre [7:44]
|RISE OF KRONOS (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Imperium le 10 octobre chez MDD Records. Un premier extrait, "Separate The Sheep From The Goats", vient d'être publié.
|OLD WAINDS (Black Metal, Russie) sera de retour le 27 novembre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions avec un nouvel opus intitulé Stormheart. Tracklist :
1. Watch The Midnight Unveil [6:54]
2. Northern Starfall [5:36]
3. Of Night and Ice [5:02]
4. In the Heart of the Storm [5:03]
5. The Eternal, the Dead, the Arcane [6:12]
6. To the Moonlight [6:46]
7. Snow Swarm [7:01]
|GLARE OF THE SUN (Doom/Post-Metal, Autriche) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Äon" extrait de son nouvel album Tal dont la sortie est programmée pour le 13 septembre sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Colossus
02. Rain
03. Äon
04. Relikt (guest vocals by Mario Klausner, ex-Pungent Stench)
05. Stonefall
06. Leaving Towards Spring (guest vocals by J.J., Harakiri For The Sky)
07. Amnesty
08. Storm of Light (CD/ Digital only)
09. Horizon (CD/ Digital only)
|INSURRECTION (Death Metal, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "The Gathering" tiré de son nouvel album Obsolescence qui sort le 13 septembre sur Bam&Co-Heavy. Tracklist :
1. Preprogrammed – (1:04)
2. The Gathering – (4:47)
3. Failures of the Flesh – (3:47)
4. Le secret des dieux – (3:33)
5. Némésis – (3:48)
6. Hostile Takeover – (4:14)
7. Obsession – (1:57)
8. Charogne – (4:24)
9. Initiate the End – (4:12)
10. Obsolete – (5:30)
11. Bless the Machine – (4:46)
Durée totale : 42:07
|C'est aujourd'hui chez Personal Records que sort le nouvel EP de VOMITROT (Death Metal, Suède), Emetic Imprecations. Tracklist :
1. Envomited
2. Emtophilic Cro-Magnon
3. Odious Fetid Aberrations
4. Heinous Sulphuric Phlegm
5. Gomorrahian Excrement
6. Vomitous Execrations
|FIVE THE HIEROPHANT (Avant-garde Post-Black/Doom/Dark Ambient/Jazz, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Apeiron le 18 octobre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Apeiron
2. Moon Over Ziggurat
3. Tower of Silence I
4. Initiatory Sickness
5. Uroboros
6. Tower of Silence II
Le groupe sera en tournée européenne pour l'occasion sur les dates suivantes :
11/10 NL Nijmegen - Soulcrusher*
12/10 DE Dresden - TBA*
13/10 PL Krakow - Alchemia / Soulstone Gathering *
14/10 PL Warsaw - Klub Hydrozagadka#
15/10 PL Poznan - Klub pod Minogą #
16/10 DE Berlin - Neue Zukunft / Unlimited Sonic Use*
17/10 FR Nancy - MDE artem*
18/10 BE Antwerp - Desertfest Belgium
19/10 SCO Glasgow - Sword of Damocles Festival
*with Thantifaxath
# with Inter Arma & Thantifaxath
|ANIALATOR (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus le 22 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Kill Till Death
2. Memories of Terror
3. Iron Grinder
4. Hear the Death Call
5. Battlefield Messiah
6. Relentless
7. Terror Tactics
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Concuss" issu de son nouvel album Manifestation prévu le 6 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Cataclysm (2:07)
2. Temple of Sin (3:20)
3. Nikko (3:40)
4. Demon’s Blood (3:08)
5. Pressure Syndrome (4:29)
6. The Manifest (0:48)
7. Manifest Nation (3:40)
8. Concuss (4:00)
9. Reforma (4:04)
10. My Dreams Are Real (3:48)
11. Parasite Patrol (3:47)
12. Then the Earth Goes Black (4:16)
|AYDRA (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Leave to Nowhere le 10 octobre chez Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :
Three Minutes Walk
Deserter
Black Skin and Red Sand
They Waste a Throne
Lost Between Two Lands
Make Slaves
You Can’t Talk Anyone
Leave to Nowhere
Forever Hide
Psycho Pain Control 2024
|WAR DOGS (Heavy/Speed, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Only the Stars Are Left le 15 octobre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. The Hour of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders of the Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only the Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance of Ryosuke Taiwara
|THRASHER WOLF (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau "G.B.H." extrait de son nouvel album Inside the Sickened Mind à venir le 4 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Final Act of Aggression
2. G.B.H (Gratuitous Bodily Harm)
3. Hanging House
4. Scream Till Death
5. Shameless Loser
6. Consumed
7. Haunted
8. Inside the Sickened Mind
|Old Wainds
Black Metal furieux - 1995 - Russie
