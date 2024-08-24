»

(Lien direct) OLD WAINDS (Black Metal, Russie) sera de retour le 27 novembre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions avec un nouvel opus intitulé Stormheart. Tracklist :



1. Watch The Midnight Unveil [6:54]

2. Northern Starfall [5:36]

3. Of Night and Ice [5:02]

4. In the Heart of the Storm [5:03]

5. The Eternal, the Dead, the Arcane [6:12]

6. To the Moonlight [6:46]

7. Snow Swarm [7:01]