Les news du 30 Août 2024
News
Les news du 30 Août 2024 Anciients - Pneuma Hagion - Demonical - Ritual Fog - Angelcorpse - Infern - Nails - Wolfbrigade - Deceased - Orgg - Midnight Force
|ANCIIENTS (Metal progressif extrême) sort aujourd'hui son troisième album Beyond the Reach of the Sun sur le label Season of Mist. Il est déjà disponible à l'écoute. Tracklist :
1. Forbidden Sanctuary
2. Despoiled
3. Is It Your God
4. Melt the Crown
5. Cloak of the Vast and Black
6. Celestial Tyrant
7. Beyond Our Minds
8. The Torch
9. Candescence
10. In the Absence of Wisdom
|PNEUMA HAGION (Black Death Metal ; Etats-Unis) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album From Beyond chez Everlasting Spew Records. Il est déjà en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Harbinger of Dissolution
2. Resurrected Abominations
3. Lurking Beyond Time and Space
4. Those Who Obey
5. The Temple Fires
6. Aeon
7. The Light of Long-Dead Stars
8. All Worlds Enslaved
9. Archon
|DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) met à disposition via son label Agonia Records l'écoute intégrale de son Live In Latin America sorti ce 30 août. Tracklist :
1. Towards Greater Gods
2. We Conquer the Throne
3. Into Victory
4. Aeons of Death
5. The Order
6. Fallen Mountain
7. Wrathspawn
8. Unfold Thy Darkness
9. Sun Blackened
10. My Kingdom Done
11. All Will Perish
12. By Hatred Bound
13. Välkommen Undergång
14. Somebody Put Something in My Drink (Ramones cover)
|RITUAL FOG (Death Metal ; Etats-Unis), en vue de son prochain album But Merely Flesh à paraître bientôt chez Transcending Obscurity Records, nous offre un avant-goût de son contenu avec le titre "Demented Procession".
|ANGELCORPSE (Brutal Black Death Metal ; Etats-Unis) voit sa première démo Goats to Azazael de 1996 rééditée ce 30 août par Osmose Productions. Le label propose de l'écouter en intégralité sur sa chaîne. Tracklist :
1. Perversion Enthroned (03:15)
2. Scapegoat (03:45)
3. Soulflayer (03:35)
4. Lord of the Funeral Pyre (04:10)
|INFERN (Death Metal Old-School, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Turn Of The Tide prévu pour le 4 octobre via Dolorem Records. "Undertow" s'écoute ici :
|NAILS (Hardcore / Grindcore, USA) vient de sortir aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Every Bridge Burning. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Imposing Will
02. Punishment Map
03. Every Bridge Burning
04. Give Me The Painkiller
05. Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy
06. Trapped
07. Made Up In Your Mind
08. Dehumanized
09. I Can't Turn It Off
10. No More Rivers To Cross
|Annoncé pour le 13 septembre sur Metal Blade Records, le nouvel album de WOLFBRIGADE (Crust, Suède) intitulé Life Knife Death continue de se dévoiler aujourd'hui avec un nouvel extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ways To Die
02. Disarm Or Be Destroyed
03. Life Knife Death
04. A Day In The Life Of An Arse
05. Unruled And Unnamed
06. Skinchanger
07. Your God Is A Corpse
08. Nail Bomb
09. Cyanide Messiah
10. Mayhem Mongrel
11. Sea of Rust
12. Age Of Skull Fuckery
|DECEASED (Thrash/Death/Heavy, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Children of the Morgue via Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Destination: Morgue
2. Children of the Morgue
3. Turn to Wither
4. Terrornaut
5. The Reaper is Nesting
6. Uninvited Dirge
7. The Grave Digger
8. Eerie Wavelengths
9. Fed to Mother Earth
10. Skull with the Vacant Stare
11. Brooding Lament
12. Farewell (Taken to Forever)
|ORGG (Black Metal, Italie) a recruté un nouveau batteur (Vael) et travaille sur un nouvel opus à paraître l'année prochaine.
|MIDNIGHT FORCE (Heavy Metal, Écosse) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Fires of Nanyue" extrait de son nouvel album Severan à venir le 27 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Megas Alexandros
2. Three Empires Fall
3. Bergentrückung
4. The Fires of Nanyue
5. Choseon
6. Last Raider King
7. Sleeping City
8. Row, Massilians, Row
9. Severan
