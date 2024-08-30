»

(Lien direct) ANCIIENTS (Metal progressif extrême) sort aujourd'hui son troisième album Beyond the Reach of the Sun sur le label Season of Mist. Il est déjà disponible à l'écoute. Tracklist :



1. Forbidden Sanctuary

2. Despoiled

3. Is It Your God

4. Melt the Crown

5. Cloak of the Vast and Black

6. Celestial Tyrant

7. Beyond Our Minds

8. The Torch

9. Candescence

10. In the Absence of Wisdom



