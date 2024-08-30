chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
93 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Motocultor Festival 15
 Motocultor Festival 15 - 19... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baalsebub
 Baalsebub - Procedure Of Em... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Conifère
 Conifère - L'impôt Du Sang (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dégénéréscence
 Dégénéréscence - كاديمية ال... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
 NILE pour l'abum "The Under... (I)
Par Chri$		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Concrete W... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Kohlrabenschwarz
 Kohlrabenschwarz - Im finst... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 25 Août 2024
 Les news du 25 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Crushing Brain
 Crushing Brain - Cenizas (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disconformity
 Disconformity - Inerrancy F... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 20 Août 2024
 Les news du 20 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Août 2024
 Les news du 22 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Nattemørkets kall (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
 Slamocalypse Tour 2024 - Di... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Anthropophagus Depravity
 Anthropophagus Depravity - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - A Diabolic... (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 30 Août 2024

News
Les news du 30 Août 2024 Anciients - Pneuma Hagion - Demonical - Ritual Fog - Angelcorpse - Infern - Nails - Wolfbrigade - Deceased - Orgg - Midnight Force
»
(Lien direct)
ANCIIENTS (Metal progressif extrême) sort aujourd'hui son troisième album Beyond the Reach of the Sun sur le label Season of Mist. Il est déjà disponible à l'écoute. Tracklist :

1. Forbidden Sanctuary
2. Despoiled
3. Is It Your God
4. Melt the Crown
5. Cloak of the Vast and Black
6. Celestial Tyrant
7. Beyond Our Minds
8. The Torch
9. Candescence
10. In the Absence of Wisdom

»
(Lien direct)
PNEUMA HAGION (Black Death Metal ; Etats-Unis) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album From Beyond chez Everlasting Spew Records. Il est déjà en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Harbinger of Dissolution
2. Resurrected Abominations
3. Lurking Beyond Time and Space
4. Those Who Obey
5. The Temple Fires
6. Aeon
7. The Light of Long-Dead Stars
8. All Worlds Enslaved
9. Archon

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) met à disposition via son label Agonia Records l'écoute intégrale de son Live In Latin America sorti ce 30 août. Tracklist :

1. Towards Greater Gods
2. We Conquer the Throne
3. Into Victory
4. Aeons of Death
5. The Order
6. Fallen Mountain
7. Wrathspawn
8. Unfold Thy Darkness
9. Sun Blackened
10. My Kingdom Done
11. All Will Perish
12. By Hatred Bound
13. Välkommen Undergång
14. Somebody Put Something in My Drink (Ramones cover)

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL FOG (Death Metal ; Etats-Unis), en vue de son prochain album But Merely Flesh à paraître bientôt chez Transcending Obscurity Records, nous offre un avant-goût de son contenu avec le titre "Demented Procession".

»
(Lien direct)
ANGELCORPSE (Brutal Black Death Metal ; Etats-Unis) voit sa première démo Goats to Azazael de 1996 rééditée ce 30 août par Osmose Productions. Le label propose de l'écouter en intégralité sur sa chaîne. Tracklist :

1. Perversion Enthroned (03:15)
2. Scapegoat (03:45)
3. Soulflayer (03:35)
4. Lord of the Funeral Pyre (04:10)

»
(Lien direct)
INFERN (Death Metal Old-School, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Turn Of The Tide prévu pour le 4 octobre via Dolorem Records. "Undertow" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NAILS (Hardcore / Grindcore, USA) vient de sortir aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Every Bridge Burning. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Imposing Will
02. Punishment Map
03. Every Bridge Burning
04. Give Me The Painkiller
05. Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy
06. Trapped
07. Made Up In Your Mind
08. Dehumanized
09. I Can't Turn It Off
10. No More Rivers To Cross

»
(Lien direct)
Annoncé pour le 13 septembre sur Metal Blade Records, le nouvel album de WOLFBRIGADE (Crust, Suède) intitulé Life Knife Death continue de se dévoiler aujourd'hui avec un nouvel extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ways To Die
02. Disarm Or Be Destroyed
03. Life Knife Death
04. A Day In The Life Of An Arse
05. Unruled And Unnamed
06. Skinchanger
07. Your God Is A Corpse
08. Nail Bomb
09. Cyanide Messiah
10. Mayhem Mongrel
11. Sea of Rust
12. Age Of Skull Fuckery

»
(Lien direct)
DECEASED (Thrash/Death/Heavy, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Children of the Morgue via Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. Destination: Morgue
2. Children of the Morgue
3. Turn to Wither
4. Terrornaut
5. The Reaper is Nesting
6. Uninvited Dirge
7. The Grave Digger
8. Eerie Wavelengths
9. Fed to Mother Earth
10. Skull with the Vacant Stare
11. Brooding Lament
12. Farewell (Taken to Forever)


»
(Lien direct)
ORGG (Black Metal, Italie) a recruté un nouveau batteur (Vael) et travaille sur un nouvel opus à paraître l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT FORCE (Heavy Metal, Écosse) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Fires of Nanyue" extrait de son nouvel album Severan à venir le 27 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Megas Alexandros
2. Three Empires Fall
3. Bergentrückung
4. The Fires of Nanyue
5. Choseon
6. Last Raider King
7. Sleeping City
8. Row, Massilians, Row
9. Severan
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
30 Août 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Earth Crisis
 Earth Crisis
Firestorm (EP)
1993 - Victory Records		   
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
 NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
Entretien avec Karl Sanders (2024)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Anciients
 Anciients
Metal progressif extrême - 2009 - Canada		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse
Brutal Death - 1996 † 2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Deceased
 Deceased
Thrash/Death/Heavy - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
Demonical
 Demonical
Death Metal - 2006 - Suède		   
Infern
 Infern
2020 - France		   
Nails
 Nails
Hardcore / Grindcore - Etats-Unis		   
Pneuma Hagion
 Pneuma Hagion
2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Wolfbrigade
 Wolfbrigade
Crust - 1995 - Suède		   
Ultra Mundum Nostri Assembly
UMNA I : Mistaken by the He...
Lire la chronique
Druadan Forest
Dismal Spells Part II: The ...
Lire la chronique
Motocultor Festival 15
1914 + Black Bile + Born Of...
Lire le live report
La photo mystère du 1 Septembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Stygian Crown
Funeral For A King
Lire la chronique
Surgical Strike
24/7 Hate
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
كاديمية القمر الكيميائي...
Lire la chronique
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
Lire l'interview
Earth Crisis
Firestorm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kohlrabenschwarz
Im finstren Tal
Lire la chronique
Last Retch
Ergotism (EP)
Lire la chronique
Solstitium
Morgoth
Lire la chronique
Fu Manchu
The Return Of Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Guderrha
Demo 2024 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Defilers Of The Light
Lire la chronique
Concrete Winds
Concrete Winds
Lire la chronique
The Hellectric Devilz
The Devilz Playground
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Intent
Ancient Black Earth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Fueled By Fear
Lire la chronique
Anakreb
Fuir les hommes
Lire la chronique
Imperatus
At the Mercy of the Wind
Lire la chronique
Crushing Brain
Cenizas
Lire la chronique
Labyrinth
Unforeseen Consequences (EP)
Lire la chronique
Buried Souls
Black Water (EP)
Lire la chronique
Disconformity
Inerrancy From Credulity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chaotian
Effigies Of Obsolescence
Lire la chronique
Fuckhammer
Scorched Earth Prophets
Lire la chronique
Fulci
Duck Face Killings
Lire la chronique
Cardiac Arrest
The Stench Of Eternity
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagus Depravity
Demonic Paradise
Lire la chronique