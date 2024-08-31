»

(Lien direct) PHANTOM (Speed / Thrash, Mexique) vient de signer sur High Roller Records et prépare la sortie de son nouvel album annoncé pour 2025.



HIGH ROLLER RECORDS a écrit : Phantom Speed Metal teams up with HIGH ROLLER RECORDS! ⛓



High Roller Records is proud to welcome Mexico's exceptional speed / thrash metal force PHANTOM to its roster.



After several demos, one split, one full-length album and a spectacular EP, PHANTOM aim to conquer the world with their upcoming 2nd album, which will be released on HRR in 2025.



Expect nothing but a merciless and evil thrash metal storm. Face the PHANTOM!