Les news du 31 Août 2024
News
Les news du 31 Août 2024 Gojira - Invernoir - Destruktor - Isolert - NightWraith - Rat Lord - Agrypnie - Witching Altar - Phenocryst - Warlust - Perfidious - Infirmum - Phantom
|GOJIRA (Metal extrême) a mis en ligne sur sa chaîne officielle le titre "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" joué lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture des JO de Paris.
|INVERNOIR (Gothic/Doom/Death, Italie) propose en écoute le morceau "Shadow Slave" tiré de son nouvel opus Aimin' For Oblivion qui doit débarquer le 27 septembre sur code666. Tracklist :
1. Shadow Slave [6:20]
2. Doomed [5:29]
3. Desperate Days [4:50]
4. Forgotten in Time [6:02]
5. Broken [5:16]
6. Few Minutes [7:12]
7. Unworthy [6:06]
8. Useless [6:31]
|DESTRUKTOR (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Indomitable le 18 octobre chez Hells Headbangers Records, quasiment dix ans après le précédent. Tracklist :
1. Speaking With the Dead
2. Holy Orgy
3. Writhe In Pain
4. Indomitable
5. Better Off Aborted
6. Beyond The Bleakness
7. Reap What You Sow
8. The Path to Lucifer
|ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté le titre "Herald Of Demise" issu de son nouveau disque Wounds Of Desolation prévu le 13 septembre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. The Downfall's Monologue (Intro)
2. The End of Beauty
3. Flesh. Torn. Asunder
4. Where Dreams Die
5. Children of the Void
6. Spewing Venomous Gloom
7. Herald of Demise
8. Reflections of Nothingness
|NIGHTWRAITH (Blackened Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Perpetual Night" extrait de son nouvel opus Divergence à paraître le 13 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Fruitless (5:15)
2. Perpetual Night (5:13) ft. guest Cole Rudy - Pedal Steel Guitar
3. One Flower (5:14) ft. guest Andreas Wild - Baritone Saxophone
4. Whispers of Dragonflies (5:27) ft. guest Kelly Schilling - Concert Flute
5. Invocation (2:19) ft. guest Joey Truscelli - Guitar Solo
6. Fallen Kings and Queens (4:20) ft. guests Dan Phelps & Chuck French - Backup Vocals
7. Nothing Left to Lose (3:24)
8. Divergence (5:20) ft. guests Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto - Auxiliary Percussion
9. Us and Them (bonus Pink Floyd cover) (5:18)
Durée totale : 42:08
|RAT LORD (Powerviolence/Grindcore, Norvège) offre son nouvel album Blazed In The Northern Sky en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Loyal Blood Records.
|AGRYPNIE (Progressive/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le titre "Unter Sandessen und verscharrt" figurant sur son nouvel album Erg dont la sortie est programmée pour le 13 septembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Aus rauchlosem Feuer
2. Meer ohne Wasser
3. Sturm
4. Blut
5. Entität
6. Stunde des Wolfes
7. Geister
8. Unter Sandessen und verscharrt
|WITCHING ALTAR (Doom Metal, Brésil) a posté le morceau "Silence at the Cross" tiré du split Graveyard Thunder avec Bottomless qui sort le 27 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bottomless - Burning Of The Vampire [6:50]
2. Bottomless - Lightning In The Realms Of Death [6:29]
3. Bottomless - Shadows Call [6:02]
4. Witching Altar - Silence At The Cross [6:24]
5. Witching Altar - The Crypts Below [8:48]
6. Witching Altar - The Sadness [4:45]
|PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) a sorti hier son premier long-format Cremation Pyre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Pinnacle Of Death
2. Astonishing Devastation
3. Pyres Of The Altar
4. Incandescent Debris
5. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
6. Volcanic Winter
7. Fogo Nas Entranhas
8. Burial Swamps
|WARLUST (Black/Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Legio! Aeterna! Victrix!" issu de son nouveau disque Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae prévu le 27 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. In Concord & Euphoria
2. Serpent Crown
3. Between Apeiron & Plague
4. Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae
5. Forgotten Cult Of Chronos
6. The Followless
7. ...Of Gallows & Absurdity
8. Legio! Aeterna! Victrix!
9. Black Souls
|PERFIDIOUS (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Savouring His Flesh le 25 octobre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01 - Intro
02 - A Throne I Will Build
03 - Savouring His Flesh From The Cross
04 - In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony
05 - Blood Of Sinner
06 - Master Of Illusions
07 - Infernal Vengeance (Jesus Dead)
08 - Your World Crumbles
09 - Enclosed In My Vision
|INFIRMUM (Symphonic Doom/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Burn" extrait de son nouvel album From The Depths I Cried à venir le 27 septembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Pact
2. Everlasting
3. Burn
4. Deception
5. Peace
6. Ephemeral
7. Icamiabas
|PHANTOM (Speed / Thrash, Mexique) vient de signer sur High Roller Records et prépare la sortie de son nouvel album annoncé pour 2025.
HIGH ROLLER RECORDS a écrit : Phantom Speed Metal teams up with HIGH ROLLER RECORDS! ⛓
High Roller Records is proud to welcome Mexico's exceptional speed / thrash metal force PHANTOM to its roster.
After several demos, one split, one full-length album and a spectacular EP, PHANTOM aim to conquer the world with their upcoming 2nd album, which will be released on HRR in 2025.
Expect nothing but a merciless and evil thrash metal storm. Face the PHANTOM!
