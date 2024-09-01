Les news du 1 Septembre 2024
News
Les news du 1 Septembre 2024 Ellende
|»
|ELLENDE (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Autriche) vient de sortir son nouvel album Todbringerin chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Am Sterbebett der Zeit
2. Ballade auf den Tod
3. Verehrung
4. Scherben Teil I
5. Scherben Teil II
6. Versprochen...
7. Verachtung
8. Am Ende stirbst du allein
|
