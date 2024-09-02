chargement...

Weltenbrandt
 Weltenbrandt - Transzendenz... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Motocultor Festival 15
 Motocultor Festival 15 - 19... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Baalsebub
 Baalsebub - Procedure Of Em... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Conifère
 Conifère - L'impôt Du Sang (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dégénéréscence
 Dégénéréscence - كاديمية ال... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
 NILE pour l'abum "The Under... (I)
Par Chri$		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Concrete W... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Kohlrabenschwarz
 Kohlrabenschwarz - Im finst... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 25 Août 2024
 Les news du 25 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Crushing Brain
 Crushing Brain - Cenizas (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disconformity
 Disconformity - Inerrancy F... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 20 Août 2024
 Les news du 20 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 22 Août 2024
 Les news du 22 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Nattemørkets kall (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Slamocalypse Tour 2024
 Slamocalypse Tour 2024 - Di... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Anthropophagus Depravity
 Anthropophagus Depravity - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 2 Septembre 2024

News
Profanity - Sunstrike - Deathrite - God Dethroned - Himinbjorg - Feral
»
(Lien direct)
PROFANITY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) annonce l'arrivée dans ses rangs du bassiste Florian Marshall (Abysmal).

»
(Lien direct)
SUNSTRIKE (Pagan Black/Thrash, Slovaquie) sortira son EP Moira le 19 octobre sur Gladivs Records. Tracklist :

1. Hymna pre Selene
2. Sparagmos
3. Horsky Chram
4. V Posvatnom Tichu
5. Mnemosyne
6. Circle of the Tyrants

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé le 5 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire

»
(Lien direct)
GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de l'album The Judas Paradox qui sortira le 6 septembre via Reigning Phoenix Music. "The Hanged Man" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HIMINBJORG (Black Pagan, France) a mis en ligne deux extraits son nouvel album The Fall Of Valhalla qui sortira le 8 septembre via Adipocere records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé To Usurp The Thrones qui sortira le 18 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Bound To The Dead" s'écoute ci-dessous :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
2 Septembre 2024

