(Lien direct) DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé le 5 septembre. Tracklist :



1. Crippled Ego

2. Restless Eyes

3. Flames Licking Fever

4. Misanthropic Rush

5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul

6. Bottomless Graves

7. Deadbeat

8. The End is Tonight

9. Gallows Trail

10. All Consuming Fire