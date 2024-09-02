DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé le 5 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire
FERAL (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé To Usurp The Thrones qui sortira le 18 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Bound To The Dead" s'écoute ci-dessous :
