|
Les news du 3 Septembre 2024
News
Les news du 3 Septembre 2024 Ad Vitam Infernal - Persecutory - Abigor - Mardom - Silhouette - Noitasapatti - Inno - Emasculator
|»
|Intitulé Le Ballet Des Anges, le nouvel album d'AD VITAM INFERNAL (Death Metal, France) sortira le 8 novembre sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Everyone, Everywhere" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Overture
02. And The Watchers Will Be Frightened
03. Shemihazah The Great
04. Asael (God Has Made...)
05. Enchain Them All !
06. Peacefull Place To Wait...
07. Wandering Spirits
08. I Saw Everything
09. Free Will Has Set Us Free
10. Everyone, Everywhere
|
|»
|PERSECUTORY (Black Death Metal ; Turquie) nous propose un lyric video pour son titre "The Glorious Persecution", extrait d'un EP à paraître dans le courant de l'automne chez Godz ov War Productions.
|
|»
|Peter Kubik aka P.K.(guitare, basse) du groupe ABIGOR (Black Metal Alambiqué) est décédé :
ABIGOR a écrit : PK 1975 - 2024
immortal in his legacy - blood (family), soil (home) and monuments of Black Metal art.
walked through the gate by his own hand, through his own will.
(photo below May 1995 during the recording of Nachthymnen. more following during the next days. keep your respectful distance to the bereaved for now!)
|
|»
|MARDOM (Black Metal, Pologne) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Spojrzenie" issu de son premier full-length Dead Soul Age prévu le 4 octobre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. If Hate Now Reigned [6:13]
2. Spojrzenie [7:40]
3. Inverted Sun Darkness [6:31]
4. Buried in the Dust of Stars [7:02]
5. Unseen Dreams [6:58]
6. Dead Soul Age [5:55]
|
|»
|SILHOUETTE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Les dires de l'âme le 20 octobre chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. L'Appel
2. Catalepsie
3. Dialecte Onirique
4. Silhouette
5. Adoubée des Étoiles
6. Les Dires de l'Âme
7. Une Lame Éprise
8. Litanie contre la Peur
9. Dysthymie
10. L'Éveil
|
|»
|NOITASAPATTI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Sankarin matka le 29 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Tulikipuna
2. Tuhatkasvoinen
3. Sankarin matka
4. Paluu liekkeihin
5. Käskyläisen sanat
6. Henkien polulla
7. Matka halki myrskyjen
8. Tähtivaeltaja
|
|»
|INNO (Gothic/Doom, Italie) a recruté la chanteuse Tiziana De Amicis en remplacement de Elisabetta Marchetti et a perdu son guitariste Riccardo Gioggi.
|
|»
|EMASCULATOR (All-Female Brutal Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Eradication of the Asuras" extrait de son premier long-format The Disfigured and the Divine à venir le 25 septembre sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :
1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)
2) In Resplendent Terror
3) Thesmophoric Rites
4) The Unassailable
5) Eradication of the Asuras
6) Age of the Goddess
7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Sikoo
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Chri$
Par Krokodil
Par Holmy
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par Niktareum
Par Ludwiglio
Par AxGxB