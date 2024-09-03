Peter Kubik aka P.K.(guitare, basse) du groupe ABIGOR (Black Metal Alambiqué) est décédé :
ABIGOR a écrit : PK 1975 - 2024
immortal in his legacy - blood (family), soil (home) and monuments of Black Metal art.
walked through the gate by his own hand, through his own will.
(photo below May 1995 during the recording of Nachthymnen. more following during the next days. keep your respectful distance to the bereaved for now!)
EMASCULATOR (All-Female Brutal Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Eradication of the Asuras" extrait de son premier long-format The Disfigured and the Divine à venir le 25 septembre sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :
1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)
2) In Resplendent Terror
3) Thesmophoric Rites
4) The Unassailable
5) Eradication of the Asuras
6) Age of the Goddess
7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being
