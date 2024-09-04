»

(Lien direct) JEWEL THRONE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Blood Vultures le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1. Blood Vultures

2. Cosmic Titan Engines

3. Psychotoxic Assault

4. The Graveyard of Dreams

5. Megaton Headshot

6. Instant Apocalypse

7. The Extinction Level Express

8. Hate Overdrive

9. Mental Self-Mutilation

10. Hammer Down the Last Nail

11. Suffer The Fools

12. The Overlord



<a href="https://jewelthronefinland.bandcamp.com/album/blood-vultures">Blood Vultures de Jewel Throne</a>