Les news du 4 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 4 Septembre 2024 Horns - Hail Darkness - Diablation - Jewel Throne - Crowen
»
(Lien direct)
HORNS (Black Metal, Chili) va rééditer en CD son dernier album Totendienst VI - Antiphonae Omnes Mortum et Animas Infernalis (2017) ainsi que la compilation de ses trois premières démos Adveniat Spiritus Inmundus 1994 – 1998 (2000) le 9 septembre chez Nihilistische KlangKunst.

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL DARKNESS (Doom Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour un nouveau titre baptisé "Bound To The Night".

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLATION (Symphonic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Eternel" extrait de son nouvel opus Irrévérence à venir le 27 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. 144000 [1:23]
2. Eternel [6:38]
3. Purification [8:46]
4. Par La Haine [5:24]
5. Chrysanthèmes Au Nouveau Monde [7:43]
6. Ad Universum [5:49]
7. Le Dernier Roi [6:26]

»
(Lien direct)
JEWEL THRONE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Blood Vultures le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood Vultures
2. Cosmic Titan Engines
3. Psychotoxic Assault
4. The Graveyard of Dreams
5. Megaton Headshot
6. Instant Apocalypse
7. The Extinction Level Express
8. Hate Overdrive
9. Mental Self-Mutilation
10. Hammer Down the Last Nail
11. Suffer The Fools
12. The Overlord

»
(Lien direct)
CROWEN (Melodic Folk/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Where The Darkness Falls cet automne sur Inverse Records. Un premier single, "Dark Forever", vient d'être mis en ligne.
Thrasho Keyser
4 Septembre 2024

