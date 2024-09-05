»

(Lien direct) DEATH DECLINE (Thrash/Death, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Among The Leeches" tiré de son nouvel album Pattern of an Imminent Collapse qui sort le 13 septembre. Tracklist :



1. The Undying

2. Surrender To The Fierce Side

3. Feast On The Ashes

4. Towards Void And Oblivion

5. Through Shadows ...

6. ... And Daggers

7. Wake The Dead

8. Of Serpent And Thieves

9. Among The Leeches



