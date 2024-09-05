»

(Lien direct) CHAOTIAN (Death Metal, Danemark) et DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) sortiront prochainement via Night Shroud Records (vinyle, cassette) et Extremely Rotten Productions (CD) un split dont voici le détail :



NIGHT SHROUD RECORDS a écrit : NIGHT SHROUD and Extremely Rotten Productions proudly present to us a collaboration most foul from CHAOTIAN and Deiquisitor !



Both bands hail from Denmark, and via separate paths put forth a cumulative half hour of hypnotizing, anxious death metal for us to get lost within.

CHAOTIAN bulldozes and bludgeons their way through three tracks of off-kilter time changes and blistering blastbeats, where sickening vocals spill out through the thick wall of brutality like bile.

On the other path, DEIQUISITOR plod and pound like a menacing, infernal March of the Ents. Choppy, frantic drumming and dissonant guitars lay the foundation of their propagation for regenesis beneath a cloud of unease.

Seven tracks of depraved death enclosed beneath haunting line art by Vaiugart, perfectly encapsulating the sulphuric chaos you hold in your hands.

(KD from Red Planet Records)



The Chaotian side was recorded at Båndsalat Studio and mixed/mastered by MFL at No Master's Voice.

The Deiquisitor side was recorded at Phlegm Studio and mastered by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios.

To be released on LP/Tape through NIGHT SHROUD and CD by Extremely Rotten Productions, to coincide with the CHAOTIAN / Undergang Euro tour in October.