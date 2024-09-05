|
Les news du 5 Septembre 2024
Les news du 5 Septembre 2024 Chaotian - Deiquisitor - Bütcher - The Mosaic Window - Raptore - Grava - Nachtmystium - Groza - Death Decline - Castle - Blasphemous - The Foreshadowing - Vomitvsanctvs - Valletta - Hammerfilosofi - Thaw - Sign of the Jackal - Sanctuarium - Pestilent Scars - Dimman - Demonic Death Judge - Time Consumed - The Body - Slechtvalk
|CHAOTIAN (Death Metal, Danemark) et DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) sortiront prochainement via Night Shroud Records (vinyle, cassette) et Extremely Rotten Productions (CD) un split dont voici le détail :
NIGHT SHROUD RECORDS a écrit : NIGHT SHROUD and Extremely Rotten Productions proudly present to us a collaboration most foul from CHAOTIAN and Deiquisitor !
Both bands hail from Denmark, and via separate paths put forth a cumulative half hour of hypnotizing, anxious death metal for us to get lost within.
CHAOTIAN bulldozes and bludgeons their way through three tracks of off-kilter time changes and blistering blastbeats, where sickening vocals spill out through the thick wall of brutality like bile.
On the other path, DEIQUISITOR plod and pound like a menacing, infernal March of the Ents. Choppy, frantic drumming and dissonant guitars lay the foundation of their propagation for regenesis beneath a cloud of unease.
Seven tracks of depraved death enclosed beneath haunting line art by Vaiugart, perfectly encapsulating the sulphuric chaos you hold in your hands.
(KD from Red Planet Records)
The Chaotian side was recorded at Båndsalat Studio and mixed/mastered by MFL at No Master's Voice.
The Deiquisitor side was recorded at Phlegm Studio and mastered by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios.
To be released on LP/Tape through NIGHT SHROUD and CD by Extremely Rotten Productions, to coincide with the CHAOTIAN / Undergang Euro tour in October.
|BÜTCHER (Blackened Speed Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album On Fowl of Tyrant Wing le 25 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Divine Wind
2. Speed Metal Samurai
3. Blessed By The Blade
4. Koraktor's Iron Rule
5. Keep The Steele (Flamin' Hot)
6. A Sacrifice To Satan's Spawn
7. A Gypsy's Tale (Of Sex and Seance)
8. An Ending In Fyre
|Le one-man band THE MOSAIC WINDOW (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Hemasanctum le 15 novembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Incantation to Summon the Unstable
2. The Pounding of Hooves
3. Black Bethlehem
4. Turibulum
5. Ash Like Anvils
6. Night Disease
7. Shrouded in Pain
8. Hymn to Silence the Light
|RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Argentine) sortira son nouvel opus Renaissance le 22 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ecclesia
2. Satana
3. Abaddon
4. Darklight
5. Requiescat In Pace
6. Into The Bowels
7. Kingdom Come
8. Imperium
9. All Fires The Fire
|GRAVA (Blackened Post-Hardcore/Sludge, Îles Féroé/Danemark) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Mangled" figurant sur son nouvel album The Great White Nothing qui doit débarquer le 27 septembre sur Aesthetic Death (CD), Vinyltroll Records (LP) et Evil Noise (K7). Tracklist :
1. Erebus
2. White Thresher
3. Decimate
4. Breaker
5. The Fall
6. Mangled
7. Bayonet
8. Ceasefire
9. Hinterlands
|NACHTMYSTIUM (Black Metal / Prog-Rock, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Blight Privilege qui sortira le 1er novembre via Lupus Lounge. "A Slow Decay" se découvre ici :
|GROZA (Black Metal 2.0, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Nadir qui sortira le 20 septembre via AOP Records. "Deluge" s'écoute ici :
|DEATH DECLINE (Thrash/Death, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Among The Leeches" tiré de son nouvel album Pattern of an Imminent Collapse qui sort le 13 septembre. Tracklist :
1. The Undying
2. Surrender To The Fierce Side
3. Feast On The Ashes
4. Towards Void And Oblivion
5. Through Shadows ...
6. ... And Daggers
7. Wake The Dead
8. Of Serpent And Thieves
9. Among The Leeches
|CASTLE (Heavy/Doom, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Nosferatu Nights" issu de son nouveau disque Evil Remains à paraître demain sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Queen of Death
2. Nosferatu Nights
3. Deja Voodoo
4. Evil Remains
5. Black Spell
6. 100 Eyes
7. She
8. Cold Grave
|BLASPHEMOUS (Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel opus To Lay Siege and Conquer le 25 octobre chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. To Lay Siege and Conquer [5:16]
2. Son of the Forsaken [4:22]
3. Martyr Complex [3:50]
4. Spiritual Enslavement [3:20]
5. Dead and Still [4:20]
6. Curse of the Witchchrist [4:25]
7. Neverborn [4:11]
|THE FORESHADOWING (Gothic/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel album New Wave Order le 15 novembre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Vox Populi
02. Judas Had A Friend
03. Last December
04. Lobbies
05. Our Nightmares Call
06. Heraclitus
07. Bound For Ruin
08. Eyes Of A Dawn
09. Vox Dei
|VOMITVSANCTVS (Thrash/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier full-length Secretion of Contempt le 27 septembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
1. Voices
2. Plaga
3. Reverend
4. Pestilence
5. redruM
6. Cathoslut
7. Zgnilizna
8. Secretion of Contempt
|VALLETTA (Black 'n Roll, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "On the Run" extrait de son premier longue-durée Summer dont la sortie est programmée pour le 4 octobre via Forcefield Records. Tracklist :
1. Kissing Angels
2. Serpents of Solomon
3. Saint
4. Diving into the Deep
5. Criminal
6. Soot & Ash
7. Ill Blood
8. In Ecstasy
9. On the Run
10. Bringing the Worst
11. Come Alive
12. Almighty Hate
|HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sort son nouvel EP Solus le 13 septembre sur ATMF. Tracklist :
1) Hunt or be Hunted (8:24)
2) Alpha Ego (6:48)
3) Holy Fire (2:48)
4) Epigone of Tragedy (7:24)
Durée totale : 25:24
|THAW (Black Metal/Ambient/Noise, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Fading Backwards le 25 octobre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Great Devourer
2. A Place Where Repetition Dwells
3. Wartenberg Wheel
4. In the Laughter and the Stride
5. Dissociate Me/Spreader Bar
6. Moral Justification of Selfishness
|SIGN OF THE JACKAL (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Heavy Metal Survivors le 22 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eulogy of the Survivors
2. Breaking the Spell
3. Buio Omega
4. Pedal to the Metal
5. Phantasm
6. Slaves of Hell
7. Nightmare City
8. Watch Out
9. Shocker
10. (You Better) Run for Tomorrow
|SANCTUARIUM (Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Melted and Decomposed sur Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP) et BlackSeed Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1. Abhorrent Excruciation In Reprisal [9:24]
2. Exultant Dredge Of Nameless Tombs [11:07]
3. Phlegmatic Convulsions [9:35]
4. Sadisic Cremation Of Emaciated Offal [8:22]
5. The Disembodied Grip Of Putrescine Stench [9:50]
|PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de publier le morceau "In Search Of Reason" tiré de son premier long-format Meadows of Misfortune qui sort le 17 janvier chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Into The Meadows
02. Internal Torment
03. Golden Maiden
04. Deceitful Phoenix
05. Unreality
06. A Reaching Hand
07. Democide
08. All On My Own
09. In Search Of Reason
10. False Messiah
|DIMMAN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Infinitum" extrait de son nouvel album Consciousness prévu le 28 février via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Remission
2. The First Daylight
3. Cease the Vengeance
4. The Acrimony
5. Infinitum
6. Life Bereaved Him
7. Regretful
8. Amass Them
9. Consciousness
|DEMONIC DEATH JUDGE (Sludge/Stoner, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Poisoner" qui figurera sur la compilation de Suicide Records In the Loving Memory of You / Time Will Heal dont les recettes iront à Suicide Zero, une association de prévention des suicides.
|TIME CONSUMED (Doom/Death/Gothic, USA) s'est allié avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD de son premier EP Long Night Of Silence le 11 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Time Draining
2. I Love The Dark
3. Long Night Of Silence
|THE BODY (Industrial Drone / Noise, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Crying Out Of Things le 8 novembre prochain via Thrill Jockey Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "End Of Line" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Last Things
02. Removal
03. Careless And Worn
04. A Premonition
05. Less Meaning
06. The Citadel Unconquered
07. End Of Line
08. The Building
09. All Worries
|Intitulé At Death's Gate, le nouvel album de SLECHTVALK (Black Metal Mélodique, Pays-Bas) sortira le 31 octobre prochain via MDD Records. En attendant un premier extrait, voici déjà l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Paralysed By Fear
02. At Death's Gate
03. The White Raven
04. Fight Till The End
05. Death
06. Night Of The Locusts
07. Enshrouded
08. The Destroyer
09. Heritage
