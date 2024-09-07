chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
124 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par ZombieDeLuxe		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Profane ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horrendous
 Horrendous - Ontological My... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arronfest Open Air IV
 Arronfest Open Air IV - Dea... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sanctuary
 Sanctuary - Le choix du mal (C)
Par Pierre-Arnaud		   
Avmakt
 Avmakt - Satanic Inversion ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Motocultor Festival 15
 Motocultor Festival 15 - 19... (R)
Par Sikoo		   
Weltenbrandt
 Weltenbrandt - Transzendenz... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Baalsebub
 Baalsebub - Procedure Of Em... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Conifère
 Conifère - L'impôt Du Sang (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dégénéréscence
 Dégénéréscence - كاديمية ال... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
 NILE pour l'abum "The Under... (I)
Par Chri$		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Concrete W... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Kohlrabenschwarz
 Kohlrabenschwarz - Im finst... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 25 Août 2024
 Les news du 25 Août 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Crushing Brain
 Crushing Brain - Cenizas (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Disconformity
 Disconformity - Inerrancy F... (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 7 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 7 Septembre 2024 Ifrit - Infrared - Iniquitous Savagery - Thy Apokalypse - Beyond the Pale - Deathrite - Castle - Horna - Opeth - Pyrrhon
»
(Lien direct)
IFRIT (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de sortir son premier EP Haunting Charnel Grounds sur Brilliant Emperor (vinyle) et Gutter Prince Cabal (CD). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sites Unhallowed
3. Salts of Penitence
4. Howling Catacomb
5. Watain (Von cover)

»
(Lien direct)
INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a sorti hier son nouvel album Manifestation en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Cataclysm (2:07)
2. Temple of Sin (3:20)
3. Nikko (3:40)
4. Demon’s Blood (3:08)
5. Pressure Syndrome (4:29)
6. The Manifest (0:48)
7. Manifest Nation (3:40)
8. Concuss (4:00)
9. Reforma (4:04)
10. My Dreams Are Real (3:48)
11. Parasite Patrol (3:47)
12. Then the Earth Goes Black (4:16)

»
(Lien direct)
INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) sortira son nouveau disque Edifice of Vicissitudes le 22 novembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age

»
(Lien direct)
THY APOKALYPSE
* Thy Apokalypse (Industrial Black Metal, France) vient de rééditer en CD via Bitume Prods son dernier album Fragment troisième (2014).Il s'agit d'un album-concept SF sur les algorithmes et le chaos. Il dépeint un monde artificiel sombre et violent où la machine crée la réalité. Le concept s’inspire des écrits de Philip K. Dick.

Composé et produit une première fois entre 2013 et 2014, ce troisième opus du projet a été repensé ainsi que totalement remixé et remasterisé (avec également une nouvelle pochette), entre 2020 et 2024.


»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND THE PALE (Death/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Walk the Plank" tiré de son premier EP Monument in Time paru en avril dernier en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Crippled Ego" extrait de son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever à venir le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire

»
(Lien direct)
CASTLE (Heavy Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en ligne la totalité de son sixième LP, Evil Remains, paru ce 6 septembre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. Queen of Death
2. Nosferatu Nights
3. Deja Voodoo
4. Evil Remains
5. Black Spell
6. 100 Eyes
7. She
8. Cold Grave

»
(Lien direct)
HORNA (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un titre de l'album Nyx (Hymnejä yölle) qui sortira le 13 septembre prochain chez World Terror Committee. Il s'agit de "Hymni V". Tracklist :

1. Hymni I
2. Hymni II
3. Hymni III
4. Hymni IV
5. Hymni V
6. Kuoleva lupaus


»
(Lien direct)
OPETH (Metal progressif, Suède) nous offre un extrait de son prochain album The Last Will and Testament. Il s'agit du titre "§3". Tracklist :

1. §1
2. §2
3. §3
4. §4
5. §5
6. §6
7. §7
8. A Story Never Told

»
(Lien direct)
PYRRHON (Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son cinquième album Exhaust, paru ce 6 septembre sur le label Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Not Going to Mars
2. First as Tragedy, Then as Farce
3. The Greatest City on Earth
4. Strange Pains
5. Out of Gas
6. Luck of the Draw
7. Concrete Charlie
8. Stress Fractures
9. Last Gasp
10. Hell Medicine
Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène
7 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Evildead
 Evildead
Toxic Grace
2024 - Steamhammer Records (SPV)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Castle
 Castle
2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Horna
 Horna
Black Metal - 1994 - Finlande		   
Opeth
 Opeth
Metal progressif - 1990 - Suède		   
Evildead
Toxic Grace
Lire la chronique
Horrendous
Ontological Mysterium
Lire la chronique
Anthares
After the War
Lire la chronique
Arronfest Open Air IV
Deadfuck + Gruiiiik + Mulk ...
Lire le live report
Malum Mortuus
.​.​.​and They Cried with t...
Lire la chronique
Black Hole Deity
Profane Geometry
Lire la chronique
Ancient Death
Sacred Vessel (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. I : Cre...
Lire la chronique
Avmakt
Satanic Inversion Of....
Lire la chronique
Edoma
Shades Of Cold Despair (EP)
Lire la chronique
Void
Horrors Of Reality
Lire la chronique
Weltenbrandt
Transzendenz Schatten Romantik
Lire la chronique
Codex Mortis
Tales Of Woe
Lire la chronique
Ultra Mundum Nostri Assembly
UMNA I : Mistaken by the He...
Lire la chronique
Druadan Forest
Dismal Spells Part II: The ...
Lire la chronique
Motocultor Festival 15
1914 + Black Bile + Born Of...
Lire le live report
La photo mystère du 1 Septembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Stygian Crown
Funeral For A King
Lire la chronique
Surgical Strike
24/7 Hate
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
كاديمية القمر الكيميائي...
Lire la chronique
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
Lire l'interview
Earth Crisis
Firestorm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kohlrabenschwarz
Im finstren Tal
Lire la chronique
Last Retch
Ergotism (EP)
Lire la chronique
Solstitium
Morgoth
Lire la chronique
Fu Manchu
The Return Of Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Guderrha
Demo 2024 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Defilers Of The Light
Lire la chronique
Concrete Winds
Concrete Winds
Lire la chronique
The Hellectric Devilz
The Devilz Playground
Lire la chronique