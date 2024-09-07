»

(Lien direct) PYRRHON (Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son cinquième album Exhaust, paru ce 6 septembre sur le label Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Not Going to Mars

2. First as Tragedy, Then as Farce

3. The Greatest City on Earth

4. Strange Pains

5. Out of Gas

6. Luck of the Draw

7. Concrete Charlie

8. Stress Fractures

9. Last Gasp

10. Hell Medicine



