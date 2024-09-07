|
Les news du 7 Septembre 2024
Ifrit - Infrared - Iniquitous Savagery - Thy Apokalypse - Beyond the Pale - Deathrite - Castle - Horna - Opeth - Pyrrhon
|IFRIT (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de sortir son premier EP Haunting Charnel Grounds sur Brilliant Emperor (vinyle) et Gutter Prince Cabal (CD). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sites Unhallowed
3. Salts of Penitence
4. Howling Catacomb
5. Watain (Von cover)
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a sorti hier son nouvel album Manifestation en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Cataclysm (2:07)
2. Temple of Sin (3:20)
3. Nikko (3:40)
4. Demon’s Blood (3:08)
5. Pressure Syndrome (4:29)
6. The Manifest (0:48)
7. Manifest Nation (3:40)
8. Concuss (4:00)
9. Reforma (4:04)
10. My Dreams Are Real (3:48)
11. Parasite Patrol (3:47)
12. Then the Earth Goes Black (4:16)
|INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) sortira son nouveau disque Edifice of Vicissitudes le 22 novembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age
|THY APOKALYPSE
* Thy Apokalypse (Industrial Black Metal, France) vient de rééditer en CD via Bitume Prods son dernier album Fragment troisième (2014).Il s'agit d'un album-concept SF sur les algorithmes et le chaos. Il dépeint un monde artificiel sombre et violent où la machine crée la réalité. Le concept s’inspire des écrits de Philip K. Dick.
Composé et produit une première fois entre 2013 et 2014, ce troisième opus du projet a été repensé ainsi que totalement remixé et remasterisé (avec également une nouvelle pochette), entre 2020 et 2024.
|BEYOND THE PALE (Death/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Walk the Plank" tiré de son premier EP Monument in Time paru en avril dernier en autoproduction.
|DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Crippled Ego" extrait de son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever à venir le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire
|CASTLE (Heavy Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a déjà mis en ligne la totalité de son sixième LP, Evil Remains, paru ce 6 septembre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Queen of Death
2. Nosferatu Nights
3. Deja Voodoo
4. Evil Remains
5. Black Spell
6. 100 Eyes
7. She
8. Cold Grave
|HORNA (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un titre de l'album Nyx (Hymnejä yölle) qui sortira le 13 septembre prochain chez World Terror Committee. Il s'agit de "Hymni V". Tracklist :
1. Hymni I
2. Hymni II
3. Hymni III
4. Hymni IV
5. Hymni V
6. Kuoleva lupaus
|OPETH (Metal progressif, Suède) nous offre un extrait de son prochain album The Last Will and Testament. Il s'agit du titre "§3". Tracklist :
1. §1
2. §2
3. §3
4. §4
5. §5
6. §6
7. §7
8. A Story Never Told
|PYRRHON (Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) a mis en écoute l'intégralité de son cinquième album Exhaust, paru ce 6 septembre sur le label Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Not Going to Mars
2. First as Tragedy, Then as Farce
3. The Greatest City on Earth
4. Strange Pains
5. Out of Gas
6. Luck of the Draw
7. Concrete Charlie
8. Stress Fractures
9. Last Gasp
10. Hell Medicine
