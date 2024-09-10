|
Les news du 10 Septembre 2024
|Trois ans après le décès de son chanteur Gared O’Donnell, PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS ((Post) Hardcore / Punk / Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Do You Still Love Me? le 1er novembre 2024 sur Deathwish Inc. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Fix Me" :
01. Matthew Is Dead
02. Fix Me
03. Further
04. Arrow
05. Modern Logic
06. Punch The Gauge
07. Do You Still Love Me? No. 1
08. Run Rabbit Run
09. Peace
10. Put Your Heart On The Fire
11. The Calming
12. In Hell
13. Do You Still Love Me? No. 2
DEATHWISH INC. a écrit : A harrowing document of life, death and transcendence, Do You Still Love Me? is the fifth album from Planes Mistaken for Stars (PMFS), the band’s second outing for Deathwish Records and first new music since 2016. It is also the first PMFS release since the death of frontman Gared O’Donnell, whose cancer diagnosis loomed heavily over the recording and whose ghost guided the mix. Chemo and radiation would not stop him from making this masterpiece, in which the band finds itself reeling from the gut-wrenching horrors of their leader’s unimaginable absence.
Written in Peoria amidst the forced isolation of a global pandemic and recorded by Sanford Parker in Chicago, these thirteen songs burn the ears to listen. Album opener “Matthew is Dead” wastes no time with niceties as Planes mourns the 2017 death of founding guitarist Matt Bellinger — Gared’s throat-shredded rasp seethes as if taunting himself: You’re dead, you’re dead, you’re dead— guttural human screams unbottled and broken glass shattered as transcendental meditation and musical catharsis, for band and listener alike. These acute and raw moments are found throughout the record, audible wounds you can hear, see, taste and almost touch. We’ve only got the night, as Gared knew and preached and lived. Just one last drink, shall we begin?
Do You Still Love Me? carries forward Planes’ natural evolution beyond post-hardcore and metal-tinged rock n’ roll, unveiling new layers with each listen. Intertwined vocals and infectious melodies simmer beneath the surface and occasionally boil over, shards of guitar strike like lightning as the rhythm section pounds its marching orders. Whether pummeling mercilessly or tenderly relenting, Do You Still Love Me? shows a band unafraid to lose itself in the musical maelstrom. I don’t have the shakes, the shakes have me — it’s not an easy listen, yet offers immense rewards with time, alchemizing a unique beauty from the pain and tragedy of its creation. It’s an emotional bloodletting for Planes and their extended family around the world, a collective primal scream of coping with life and last breaths, and eternal proof that death is truly not the end.
|»
|THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Songs Against Humanity qui sortira le 25 octobre via AOP Records. "Room 101" est à découvrir ici :
|»
|DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Technique ; Allemagne) a édité l'official lyric video du titre "Temporal Disintegration" extrait de son album Chronicles of Lunacy qui paraîtra le 22 novembre prochain chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Amputationsdrang
2. The Odour of Sanctity
3. Accelerating the Rot
4. Temporal Disintegration
5. Extrinsically Enraged
6. A Patriarchy Perverse
7. Condemned to Vascular Famine
8. Heredity Violated
|»
|ARKONA (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé Stella Pandora qui sortira le 27 septembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Pandora
2. Altaria
3. Necropolis
4. Elysium
5. Prometeus
6. Aurora
|»
|PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Megalit Al Putrefacției le 20 janvier prochain sur Memento Mori. En attendant un premier extrait, voici déjà l'illustration ainsi que le tracklisting :
01. Obidă (intro)
02. Dominare Malefică
03. Aură Macabră
04. Spectre Torturate
05. Necromanție
06. Megalit Al Putrefacției
07. Părăsit În Purgatoriu
08. Inscripții Antice
09. Era Morbidității
10. Critical Madness (Autopsy Cover)
|»
|MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Necrolution le 8 novembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Ritual Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour
|»
|TEMPLE WITCH (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Chase Tigers Away" extrait de son nouvel album Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand paru fin août sur Wormholedeath.
|»
|1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé The Wolf & The King qui sortira le 4 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Inferior Pathways" s'écoute ici :
