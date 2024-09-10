DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Technique ; Allemagne) a édité l'official lyric video du titre "Temporal Disintegration" extrait de son album Chronicles of Lunacy qui paraîtra le 22 novembre prochain chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Amputationsdrang
2. The Odour of Sanctity
3. Accelerating the Rot
4. Temporal Disintegration
5. Extrinsically Enraged
6. A Patriarchy Perverse
7. Condemned to Vascular Famine
8. Heredity Violated
ARKONA (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé Stella Pandora qui sortira le 27 septembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Megalit Al Putrefacției le 20 janvier prochain sur Memento Mori. En attendant un premier extrait, voici déjà l'illustration ainsi que le tracklisting :
MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Necrolution le 8 novembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Ritual Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour
