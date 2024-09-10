chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
74 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauðaró
 Dauðaró - Frummyndir (C)
Par Lestat		   
Malignancy
 Malignancy - …Discontinued (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
 Conquer or Perish European ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Evildead
 Evildead - Toxic Grace (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par ZombieDeLuxe		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Profane ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horrendous
 Horrendous - Ontological My... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arronfest Open Air IV
 Arronfest Open Air IV - Dea... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sanctuary
 Sanctuary - Le choix du mal (C)
Par Pierre-Arnaud		   
Avmakt
 Avmakt - Satanic Inversion ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Motocultor Festival 15
 Motocultor Festival 15 - 19... (R)
Par Sikoo		   
Weltenbrandt
 Weltenbrandt - Transzendenz... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 10 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 10 Septembre 2024 The Spirit - Defeated Sanity - Arkona - Putred - Massacre - Temple Witch - 1349
»
(Lien direct)
THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Songs Against Humanity qui sortira le 25 octobre via AOP Records. "Room 101" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Technique ; Allemagne) a édité l'official lyric video du titre "Temporal Disintegration" extrait de son album Chronicles of Lunacy qui paraîtra le 22 novembre prochain chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Amputationsdrang
2. The Odour of Sanctity
3. Accelerating the Rot
4. Temporal Disintegration
5. Extrinsically Enraged
6. A Patriarchy Perverse
7. Condemned to Vascular Famine
8. Heredity Violated

»
(Lien direct)
ARKONA (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé Stella Pandora qui sortira le 27 septembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Pandora
2. Altaria
3. Necropolis
4. Elysium
5. Prometeus
6. Aurora

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Megalit Al Putrefacției le 20 janvier prochain sur Memento Mori. En attendant un premier extrait, voici déjà l'illustration ainsi que le tracklisting :

01. Obidă (intro)
02. Dominare Malefică
03. Aură Macabră
04. Spectre Torturate
05. Necromanție
06. Megalit Al Putrefacției
07. Părăsit În Purgatoriu
08. Inscripții Antice
09. Era Morbidității
10. Critical Madness (Autopsy Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Necrolution le 8 novembre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Ritual Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE WITCH (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Chase Tigers Away" extrait de son nouvel album Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand paru fin août sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé The Wolf & The King qui sortira le 4 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Inferior Pathways" s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Sosthène + AxGxB + Keyser
10 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hulder
 Hulder
Verses In Oath
2024 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Überserker
 Überserker
Ineffable Force of Will
2024 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
1349
 1349
Black Metal - 1997 - Norvège		   
Arkona
 Arkona
Black Metal - 1993 - Pologne		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity
Brutal Death Technique - 1993 - Allemagne		   
Massacre
 Massacre
Death Old-School - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit
Black/Death Mélodique - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Hulder
Verses In Oath
Lire la chronique
Überserker
Ineffable Force of Will
Lire la chronique
Karghet
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Blóð
Mara
Lire la chronique
Malignancy
…Discontinued
Lire la chronique
Dauðaró
Frummyndir
Lire la chronique
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
Exhumation + Initiation + V...
Lire le live report
Bloody Valkyria
Kingdom in Fire
Lire la chronique
Evildead
Toxic Grace
Lire la chronique
Horrendous
Ontological Mysterium
Lire la chronique
Anthares
After the War
Lire la chronique
Arronfest Open Air IV
Deadfuck + Gruiiiik + Mulk ...
Lire le live report
Malum Mortuus
.​.​.​and They Cried with t...
Lire la chronique
Black Hole Deity
Profane Geometry
Lire la chronique
Ancient Death
Sacred Vessel (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eldamar
Astral Journeys Pt. I : Cre...
Lire la chronique
Avmakt
Satanic Inversion Of....
Lire la chronique
Edoma
Shades Of Cold Despair (EP)
Lire la chronique
Void
Horrors Of Reality
Lire la chronique
Weltenbrandt
Transzendenz Schatten Romantik
Lire la chronique
Codex Mortis
Tales Of Woe
Lire la chronique
Ultra Mundum Nostri Assembly
UMNA I : Mistaken by the He...
Lire la chronique
Druadan Forest
Dismal Spells Part II: The ...
Lire la chronique
Motocultor Festival 15
1914 + Black Bile + Born Of...
Lire le live report
La photo mystère du 1 Septembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Stygian Crown
Funeral For A King
Lire la chronique
Surgical Strike
24/7 Hate
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
كاديمية القمر الكيميائي...
Lire la chronique
NILE pour l'abum "The Underworld Awaits Us All"
Lire l'interview
Earth Crisis
Firestorm (EP)
Lire la chronique