Les news du 11 Septembre 2024
News
Les news du 11 Septembre 2024 Yoth Iria - Living Gate - Deimos' Dawn - Tour d'Ivoire - Zeit der Dunkelheit - Aethyrick - Blackstaff - Moose Cult - Blighted Eye - Heinous Exsanguination - High Warden - Gauntlet Rule - Where's My Bible - Luusäkki - Fupa Goddess - Jotungrav
|YOTH IRIA (Black Metal mélodique, Grèce) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Blazing Inferno prévu pour le 8 novembre via Edged Circle Productions. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Blazing Inferno
2. But Fear Not
3. In The Tongue Of Birds
4. Rites Of Blood And Ice
5. Purgatory Revolution
6. Mornings Of The One Thousand Golds
7. Our Father Rode Again His Ride
8. We Call Upon The Elements
|LIVING GATE (Death Metal, Belgique/Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son premier album intitulé Suffer As One qui sortira le 25 octobre via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake
2. Internal Decomposition
3. Destroy And Consume
4. A Unified Soul
5. Massive Depletion In Eb Minor
6. Suffer As One
7. Ones And Zeroes
8. Hunting Maggots
9. Atoms And Particles
10. Overcome, Overthrow
11. CQC
|DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal avec l'ex-chanteur de Morgoth Marc Grewe, Allemagne) a publié un nouveau single baptisé "Rise Of The Mutilated" tiré de son prochain EP God Of Pain à venir le 26 octobre via MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. God Of Pain
02. Lamps To The Slaughter
03. Rise Of The Mutilated
04. One Million Bullets
05. Resistance
|TOUR D'IVOIRE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a sorti son premier long-format éponyme sur Antiq. Tracklist :
1. La Tour [8:34]
2. Brouillard [9:09]
3. Forteresse de Marbre [7:54]
4. Givre [7:44]
|ZEIT DER DUNKELHEIT (Atmospheric Black Metal/Medieval Folk, Angleterre) a sorti son premier full-length Die Letzten Tage en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Die letzten Tage der Zeit
2. Befreiung
3. Alles ist Nichts
4. Symphonie des Untergangs
5. Die sprechenden Schlangen
6. Unbezwingbar
7. Stiller Tod
8. Die Kraft der Verletzlichkeit
9. Der Abt
10. Dämmerung
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son nouvel opus Death is Absent en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 13 septembre sur End All Life Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fire that Sires the Sun [8:07]
2. Empyrean Silver [6:59]
3. Beyond All Death [5:27]
4. Midwinter Masks [5:59]
5. The Hands of Fate [8:15]
6. Only Junipers Grow on My Grave [7:59]
|Le one-man band BLACKSTAFF (Doom/Sludge) a sorti son premier longue-durée The Storyteller en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Seidr
2. Cloak of Stars
3. Procession of Ghouls
4. Swarm
5. Worm
6. Spider
7. Thrill of the Hunt (Godless Sessions '23)
|MOOSE CULT (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) a sorti son nouvel album Book of the Machines chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :
1. Erewhon
2. Death Meditation
3. Curse of Creation
4. Earth(l)ing
5. Gateway to Evolving Thought
6. Headless Cult
7. Book of the Machines
|BLIGHTED EYE (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre déjà son premier long-format Agony's Bespoke en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 septembre via Beyond the Top Records. Tracklist :
1. Tragoedia
2. The Wounding
3. In Emnity
4. Howls from Beyond the Mist
5. A Feast for Worms
6. Pallid
7. Nightingale
8. A Reverent Stillness
9. Agony’s Bespoke
|HEINOUS EXSANGUINATION (Brutal Slam Death, USA) a sorti son nouvel EP The Stench of Decaying Flesh sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Engorged With Hatred (2:14)
2. Vile Rotting Mass (ft. Angel Ochoa of Cephalotripsy) (2:57)
3. Savage Evisceration (2:12)
4. The Stench of Decaying Flesh (ft. Azerate Nakamura of Ungraceful) (2:04)
5. Severed Limbs, Mangled Remains (ft. Richard Smihula of Desoectomy) (2:32)
6. Bodies Open Easier Than You’d Think (2:18)
7. Meat Cleaver Meltdown (2:15)
|HIGH WARDEN (Doom Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Astral Iron le 22 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]
2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]
3. Burgfrieden [1:49]
4. Pale Hunter [4:40]
5. Astral Iron [7:51]
6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]
|GAUNTLET RULE (Heavy Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède) a signé avec Fighter Records pour la sortie le 12 novembre de son nouvel opus After the Kill. Tracklist :
01. Usurper
02. Exception to the Rule
03. Drumhead Trial
04. Bite the Hand That Feels
05. Vengeance
06. The Zero Crag
07. Empire Maker
08. The Night Wind
09. Aeronauts [CD bonus]
10. After the Kill
11. The Scythe
|WHERE'S MY BIBLE (Deathcore/Death 'n Roll, Finlande) sort son nouvel album Kave sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Yö
02. Màni
03. Fenrir
04. Suden hetki
05. Creator of Abyss
06. Waves
07. Musta kuu
08. Kave
09. Deyr sjalfr it sama
10. Ghost from the past
11. Rahko
12. Runo
13. Sòl
14. Aamu
|Le one-man band LUUSÄKKI (Black/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Statue in Uniform" extrait de son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 17 octobre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Penned in Water
02. Gangrene
03. Spit Shined Pig Skin
04. Mai-Dun
05. Fifth of the Fifth Columns
06. Statue in Uniform
07. Suzerain
08. Hyena
09. Death Cult
10. All Hallows
11. City of God
|FUPA GODDESS (Goregrind/Death/Noise, USA) sortira son premier long-format Fuckyourface le 11 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. As A Friend
2. Clip Em Up High
3. Dr. Pill Wildnout
4. I Got My Shoes Tied And I’m Ready For Burritos
5. Killer To Some, Hero To Others
6. Moral Of The Story
7. Oh Dammit Barb
8. Same Shit Different Day
9. This Is Cheese Sauce
10. When You're All Outta Fucks
11. You Wanna Get Fucked Up
|JOTUNGRAV (Progressive Folk/Black, Finlande) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Ulven" sur Inverse Records.
