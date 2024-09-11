»

FUPA GODDESS (Goregrind/Death/Noise, USA) sortira son premier long-format Fuckyourface le 11 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. As A Friend

2. Clip Em Up High

3. Dr. Pill Wildnout

4. I Got My Shoes Tied And I’m Ready For Burritos

5. Killer To Some, Hero To Others

6. Moral Of The Story

7. Oh Dammit Barb

8. Same Shit Different Day

9. This Is Cheese Sauce

10. When You're All Outta Fucks

11. You Wanna Get Fucked Up



