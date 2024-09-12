|
Les news du 12 Septembre 2024
Les news du 12 Septembre 2024 Tenebro - Sedimentum - Battlesword - Denigrate - Dead End Finland - Everto Signum - Black Curse - Anomalie - Barathrum - Blackevil - Kveldstimer - Pounder - Vølus - Tryblith - Shaarimoth - The Mist from the Mountains - Hate Angel - Dammnatorum - Aethyrick - Marras - Nigrum
|TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé hier un nouveau single intitulé "Paura". Celui qui figurera sur une compilation cassette éditée par le label Iron Fortress Records et intitulée Tortuous Horrors Await! Vol.2 est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|»
|SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Québec) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Derrière les Portes d'une Arcane Transcendante le 25 octobre via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Vilénie [7:01]
2. Le Labyrinthe Sempiternel [6:30]
3. Inhumation Céleste (Au Carillon Mordoré) [7:31]
|»
|BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Memento (te hominem esse)" issu de son nouveau disque (XX)V - Of Tales and Tragedies qui sort le 26 septembre sur MDD Records. Tracklist :
The Apparition
Memento (te hominem esse)
Break The Seven Seals
Brethren Of The Sword
Into The Maelstrom Of Old
Follow The Deathbird’s Call
Obsidian Faces
Storm Of The Coffin-born
The Days That Never Were
You Are The Fire
A New Hope
|»
|DENIGRATE (Progressive Doom/Metal/Rock, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus To the Goddess Unknown le 29 novembre chez Inverse Records. Un deuxième extrait, "The Apparition of One", vient d'être posté.
|»
|DEAD END FINLAND (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un nouveau single baptisé "Adrenaline" via Inverse Records.
|»
|EVERTO SIGNUM (Elemental Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Beastiary le 1er novembre sur Monumental Rex. Tracklist :
1. Genesis [0:49]
2. Colossus [5:05]
3. Ophidian [7:37]
4. Wyvern [9:34]
5. Dragon [8:41]
6. Deinos [13:06]
7. Weaver [6:43]
|»
|BLACK CURSE (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Trodden Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous. Pour rappel, Burning In Celestial Poison sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Sepulchral Voice Records.
|»
|ANOMALIE (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel album Riverchild le 1er novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Mother Of Stars
2. An Unvorgiving Tide
3. Perpetual Twilight
4. Heart To Beat
5. Awakening
6. Riverchild
7. Among Shadows
8. A Cosmic Truth
9. Thoughts
|»
|BARATHRUM (Black/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Dark Sorceress 3 (Spring Siege)" tiré de son nouveau disque Überkill prévu le 11 octobre chez Hammer of Hate. Tracklist :
1. Death by Steel
2. Mountain of Bones
3. Spark Plugs of Purgatory
4. Black Magick Rites
5. Ritual Murder
6. White Red Black and Pale
7. Denial of God
8. Dark Sorceress 3 (Spring Siege)
9. Überkill
|»
|BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Beneath This Pentagram" extrait de son nouvel opus Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament à venir le 25 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Timeless Throne
2. Divine Forces
3. Beneath this Pentagram
4. Praise the Fire for the Sacrament
5. The Gladiator
6. Unknown Hands
7. Towards the Carpathian Winter Battle
|»
|KVELDSTIMER (Black Metal, USA) a signé avec Alte Seelen pour la sortie CD le 31 octobre de sa première production Scripture of the Woods. Tracklist :
1) Emerging Glare
2) Folk of the Blossoming Sky
3) Sommar
4) The Field's Arrival
5) Washed Away Among the Stones
6) Fiendish Lore
7) Moon's Melody of Death
|»
|POUNDER (Heavy Metal avec notamment Matt Harvey de Exhumed et Gruesome, USA) sortira son nouvel album Thunderforged le 25 octobre sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Sound & Fury
2. Thunderforge
3. Metal Eternal
4. Comin Loose
5. Line Of Fire
6. Get Pounded
7. Deeper Than Blood
8. Wet & Wreckless
|»
|Le one-man band VØLUS (Black/Death/Noise, USA) a sorti son nouveau disque Merciful the Dying Light chez Vargheist Records. Tracklist :
1) Crowns of Ulthar
2) Sanity Forsaken
3) Blasphemies Infernal Strife
4) Merciful the Dying Light
5) Hissing Dissent
6) Revengeance of Blood
7) Between Two Fires
|»
|TRYBLITH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Draconis Maleficium le 31 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Grip Ov The Devils Hand
2. A Waltz Ov Immaculate Summonation
3. Lysergic Gnosis
4. Atlantean Cataclysm
5. Glass Heart
6. Chalice Ov Opulence
7. Path Ov Sorcery
8. Great Rune Ov Death
9. Storms Of Desolation
10. Exhaled Incantations Between the Stars
|»
|SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Devildom le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You
|»
|THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Sáiva" issu de son nouvel album Portal - The Gathering of Storms prévu le 11 octobre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. And So Flew the Death Crow [10:11]
2. The Seer of Ages [7:59]
3. At the Roots of the Vile [8:38]
4. Among the Black Waves [10:43]
5. In Longing Times [8:19]
6. Saiva [10:28]
|»
|HATE ANGEL (Blackened Thrash Metal, Norvège) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel album Extinction Ritual le 25 octobre. Tracklist :
1 Orkdal 1977
2 Crawling From The Grave
3 Music Of Torture
4 Blood & Silver
5 Tyr Blot
6 Morningstar
7 Kill The King
8 Extinction Ritual
|»
|DAMMNATORUM (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Per Mortem Vado" extrait de son premier long-format In Umbra Mortis sorti l'année dernière en autoproduction.
|»
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) et MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) vont sortir un split intitulé A Union of Spectres le 18 octobre via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Aethyrick - The Roads Walked Alone [6:16]
2. Aethyrick - Astral Ecstasies [6:12]
3. Aethyrick - Turning the Wheel of Seasons [5:57]
4. Marras - Wanderer of Time [6:06]
5. Marras - Between Two Worlds [6:09]
6. Marras - I Belong in Darkness [6:57]
|»
|NIGRUM (Black Metal, Mexique/Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Blood Worship Extremism le 22 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Worship Extremism
2. Ineffable Empire
3. Visions in the Dark
4. Where Mountains Collide
5. Telestic Gateways
6. Beneath Turquoise Waters
7. Splendor of the Old World
8. Murderer Dweller
