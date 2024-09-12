»

(Lien direct) BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Memento (te hominem esse)" issu de son nouveau disque (XX)V - Of Tales and Tragedies qui sort le 26 septembre sur MDD Records. Tracklist :



The Apparition

Memento (te hominem esse)

Break The Seven Seals

Brethren Of The Sword

Into The Maelstrom Of Old

Follow The Deathbird’s Call

Obsidian Faces

Storm Of The Coffin-born

The Days That Never Were

You Are The Fire

A New Hope



