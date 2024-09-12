chargement...

Les news du 12 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 12 Septembre 2024 Vølus - Tryblith - Shaarimoth - The Mist from the Mountains - Hate Angel - Dammnatorum - Aethyrick - Marras - Nigrum
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VØLUS (Black/Death/Noise, USA) a sorti son nouveau disque Merciful the Dying Light chez Vargheist Records. Tracklist :

1) Crowns of Ulthar
2) Sanity Forsaken
3) Blasphemies Infernal Strife
4) Merciful the Dying Light
5) Hissing Dissent
6) Revengeance of Blood
7) Between Two Fires

»
(Lien direct)
TRYBLITH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Draconis Maleficium le 31 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Grip Ov The Devils Hand
2. A Waltz Ov Immaculate Summonation
3. Lysergic Gnosis
4. Atlantean Cataclysm
5. Glass Heart
6. Chalice Ov Opulence
7. Path Ov Sorcery
8. Great Rune Ov Death
9. Storms Of Desolation
10. Exhaled Incantations Between the Stars

»
(Lien direct)
SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Devildom le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You

»
(Lien direct)
THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Sáiva" issu de son nouvel album Portal - The Gathering of Storms prévu le 11 octobre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. And So Flew the Death Crow [10:11]
2. The Seer of Ages [7:59]
3. At the Roots of the Vile [8:38]
4. Among the Black Waves [10:43]
5. In Longing Times [8:19]
6. Saiva [10:28]

»
(Lien direct)
HATE ANGEL (Blackened Thrash Metal, Norvège) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel album Extinction Ritual le 25 octobre. Tracklist :

1 Orkdal 1977
2 Crawling From The Grave
3 Music Of Torture
4 Blood & Silver
5 Tyr Blot
6 Morningstar
7 Kill The King
8 Extinction Ritual

»
(Lien direct)
DAMMNATORUM (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Per Mortem Vado" extrait de son premier long-format In Umbra Mortis sorti l'année dernière en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) et MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) vont sortir un split intitulé A Union of Spectres le 18 octobre via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Aethyrick - The Roads Walked Alone [6:16]
2. Aethyrick - Astral Ecstasies [6:12]
3. Aethyrick - Turning the Wheel of Seasons [5:57]
4. Marras - Wanderer of Time [6:06]
5. Marras - Between Two Worlds [6:09]
6. Marras - I Belong in Darkness [6:57]

»
(Lien direct)
NIGRUM (Black Metal, Mexique/Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Blood Worship Extremism le 22 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Blood Worship Extremism
2. Ineffable Empire
3. Visions in the Dark
4. Where Mountains Collide
5. Telestic Gateways
6. Beneath Turquoise Waters
7. Splendor of the Old World
8. Murderer Dweller
Thrasho Keyser
12 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
