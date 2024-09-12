TRYBLITH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Draconis Maleficium le 31 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Grip Ov The Devils Hand
2. A Waltz Ov Immaculate Summonation
3. Lysergic Gnosis
4. Atlantean Cataclysm
5. Glass Heart
6. Chalice Ov Opulence
7. Path Ov Sorcery
8. Great Rune Ov Death
9. Storms Of Desolation
10. Exhaled Incantations Between the Stars
SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Devildom le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) et MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) vont sortir un split intitulé A Union of Spectres le 18 octobre via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Aethyrick - The Roads Walked Alone [6:16]
2. Aethyrick - Astral Ecstasies [6:12]
3. Aethyrick - Turning the Wheel of Seasons [5:57]
4. Marras - Wanderer of Time [6:06]
5. Marras - Between Two Worlds [6:09]
6. Marras - I Belong in Darkness [6:57]
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Deathrash
Par ZombieDeLuxe
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Pierre-Arnaud
Par Jean-Clint