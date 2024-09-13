|
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
News
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024 Ashen Tomb - Grand Magus - Immortal Death - Krushya - Le Complot des Lépreux - Ensiferum - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Deivos - Carnosus - Disembodied Tyrant - Tina Turner Fraiseur - Father Befouled - War Dogs
|»
|ASHEN TOMB (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Ecstatic Death Reign qui sortira le 18 octobre via Everlasting Spew Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|GRAND MAGUS (Heavy Doom Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sunraven. qui sortira le 18 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "The Wheel Of Pain" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|IMMORTAL DEATH (Death Metal, Japon) offre sa première démo éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Impaled by Horn
3. Stigmatized
4. Romance Of Corpse
5. Death of the Immortality
6. Outro
|
|»
|KRUSHYA (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a dévoilé un nouveau single baptisé "Unholy Trinity".
|
|»
|LE COMPLOT DES LÉPREUX (Industrial Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son dernier album Intention de Nuire sur Inherent Blasphem Prod au format cassette, édition limitée à 50 exemplaires.
|
|»
|Intitulé Winter Storm, le nouvel album d'ENSIFERUM (Folk / Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira le 18 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Aurora
02. Winter Storm Vigilantes (YouTube)
03. Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife
04. Fatherland
05. Scars in My Heart (featuring Madeleine Liljestam)
06. Resistentia
07. The Howl
08. From Order To Chaos
09. Leniret Coram Tempestate
10. Victorious
|
|»
|INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis ligne la troisième partie du morceau de dix-huit minutes "The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore" extrait de son nouvel opus Ontology of Nought à venir le 27 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
01. Uncreation's Whirring Loom You Ply With Crippled Fingers
02. To Weave The Tapestry Of Nought
03. The Blossoms Of Your Tomorrow Shall Unfold In My Heart
04. Lest I Should Perish With Travel, Effete And Weary, As My Knees Refuse To Bear Me Thither
05. The Barren Earth Oozes Blood, And Shakes And Moans, To Drink Her Children's Gore
|
|»
|Les vétérans de DEIVOS (Death Metal, Pologne) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Apophenia le 18 octobre sur Selfmadegod Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Sermon Of Hypocrisy" :
01. Feretory
02. My Sacrifice
03. Sermon Of Hypocrisy
04. De Materia Turpi
05. Revelations
06. The Great Day Of His Wrath
07. Apophenia
08. Maelstrom Of Decay
09. Persecutor
|
|»
|CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Worm Chaser" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Wormtales prévu le 18 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil
|
|»
|DISEMBODIED TYRANT (Symphonic Progressive Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP intitulé The Tower: Part One en version digitale autoproduite. Tracklist :
1. Icarian
2. Aberrant Waltz
3. Malphasian
|
|»
|TINA TURNER FRAISEUR (Grindcore, Nantes) vient de sortir son nouvel album intitulé Destroy You Man en version digitale autoproduite. Tracklist :
1. Ramasse-bourrier
2. Ferme là !
3. CDD
4. Tuez-moi
5. Avarie
6. Destroy You Man
7. Pervers pépère
8. Fade ass
9. Warning
10. Vie d'ordure
11. Darwinner is
12. Chie-toi
13. Mange tes morts
14. Rien
15. Consumer
|
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui sur Everlasting Spew Records que sort le nouvel EP de FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Immaculate Pain. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Immaculate Pain
02. Impenitent Faith
03. Abomination Of Flesh
04. Pain Divine
05. Vulgar Necrolatry (Abhorrence Cover) (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|WAR DOGS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Only The Stars Are Left le 15 octobre prochain sur Fighter Records. Le groupe vient de partager une "lyric video" de son second single "Riders Of The Storm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Hour Of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders Of The Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only The Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance Of Ryosuke Taiwara
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Tina Turner Fraiseur nous avait parlé de cet album dans leur interview (question 11) : https://my.thrashocore.com/accueil/accueil.html#%2Finterviews%2Finterview%2F489-tina-turner-fraiseur-2024-interview.html
Content qu'ils aient pu le sortir comme prévu en septembre :-)
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
13/09/2024 10:03
Content qu'ils aient pu le sortir comme prévu en septembre :-)