89 visiteurs
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauðaró
 Dauðaró - Frummyndir (C)
Par Lestat		   
Malignancy
 Malignancy - …Discontinued (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
 Conquer or Perish European ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Evildead
 Evildead - Toxic Grace (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par ZombieDeLuxe		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Profane ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horrendous
 Horrendous - Ontological My... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arronfest Open Air IV
 Arronfest Open Air IV - Dea... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 13 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024 Ashen Tomb - Grand Magus - Immortal Death - Krushya - Le Complot des Lépreux - Ensiferum - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Deivos - Carnosus - Disembodied Tyrant - Tina Turner Fraiseur - Father Befouled - War Dogs
»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN TOMB (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Ecstatic Death Reign qui sortira le 18 octobre via Everlasting Spew Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
GRAND MAGUS (Heavy Doom Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sunraven. qui sortira le 18 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "The Wheel Of Pain" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
IMMORTAL DEATH (Death Metal, Japon) offre sa première démo éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Impaled by Horn
3. Stigmatized
4. Romance Of Corpse
5. Death of the Immortality
6. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
KRUSHYA (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a dévoilé un nouveau single baptisé "Unholy Trinity".

»
(Lien direct)
LE COMPLOT DES LÉPREUX (Industrial Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son dernier album Intention de Nuire sur Inherent Blasphem Prod au format cassette, édition limitée à 50 exemplaires.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Winter Storm, le nouvel album d'ENSIFERUM (Folk / Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira le 18 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Aurora
02. Winter Storm Vigilantes (YouTube)
03. Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife
04. Fatherland
05. Scars in My Heart (featuring Madeleine Liljestam)
06. Resistentia
07. The Howl
08. From Order To Chaos
09. Leniret Coram Tempestate
10. Victorious

»
(Lien direct)
INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis ligne la troisième partie du morceau de dix-huit minutes "The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore" extrait de son nouvel opus Ontology of Nought à venir le 27 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

01. Uncreation's Whirring Loom You Ply With Crippled Fingers
02. To Weave The Tapestry Of Nought
03. The Blossoms Of Your Tomorrow Shall Unfold In My Heart
04. Lest I Should Perish With Travel, Effete And Weary, As My Knees Refuse To Bear Me Thither
05. The Barren Earth Oozes Blood, And Shakes And Moans, To Drink Her Children's Gore

»
(Lien direct)
Les vétérans de DEIVOS (Death Metal, Pologne) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Apophenia le 18 octobre sur Selfmadegod Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Sermon Of Hypocrisy" :

01. Feretory
02. My Sacrifice
03. Sermon Of Hypocrisy
04. De Materia Turpi
05. Revelations
06. The Great Day Of His Wrath
07. Apophenia
08. Maelstrom Of Decay
09. Persecutor

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Worm Chaser" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Wormtales prévu le 18 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil

»
(Lien direct)
DISEMBODIED TYRANT (Symphonic Progressive Deathcore, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP intitulé The Tower: Part One en version digitale autoproduite. Tracklist :

1. Icarian
2. Aberrant Waltz
3. Malphasian


»
(Lien direct)
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR (Grindcore, Nantes) vient de sortir son nouvel album intitulé Destroy You Man en version digitale autoproduite. Tracklist :

1. Ramasse-bourrier
2. Ferme là !
3. CDD
4. Tuez-moi
5. Avarie
6. Destroy You Man
7. Pervers pépère
8. Fade ass
9. Warning
10. Vie d'ordure
11. Darwinner is
12. Chie-toi
13. Mange tes morts
14. Rien
15. Consumer


»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur Everlasting Spew Records que sort le nouvel EP de FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Immaculate Pain. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Immaculate Pain
02. Impenitent Faith
03. Abomination Of Flesh
04. Pain Divine
05. Vulgar Necrolatry (Abhorrence Cover) (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Only The Stars Are Left le 15 octobre prochain sur Fighter Records. Le groupe vient de partager une "lyric video" de son second single "Riders Of The Storm" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Hour Of Fate (intro)
02. The Prosecution
03. Riders Of The Storm
04. Heaven's Judgement
05. Astral Queen
06. Fallen Angel
07. Vendetta
08. Only The Stars Are Left
09. The Seventh Seal
10. The Vengeance Of Ryosuke Taiwara
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB + Lestat
13 Septembre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
13/09/2024 10:03
Tina Turner Fraiseur nous avait parlé de cet album dans leur interview (question 11) : https://my.thrashocore.com/accueil/accueil.html#%2Finterviews%2Finterview%2F489-tina-turner-fraiseur-2024-interview.html
Content qu'ils aient pu le sortir comme prévu en septembre :-)

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
