(Lien direct) INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Avant-garde/Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis ligne la troisième partie du morceau de dix-huit minutes "The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children's gore" extrait de son nouvel opus Ontology of Nought à venir le 27 septembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



01. Uncreation's Whirring Loom You Ply With Crippled Fingers

02. To Weave The Tapestry Of Nought

03. The Blossoms Of Your Tomorrow Shall Unfold In My Heart

04. Lest I Should Perish With Travel, Effete And Weary, As My Knees Refuse To Bear Me Thither

05. The Barren Earth Oozes Blood, And Shakes And Moans, To Drink Her Children's Gore



