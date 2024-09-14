|
Les news du 14 Septembre 2024
|INSURRECTION (Death Metal, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Obsolescence via Bam & Co. Tracklist :
1. Preprogrammed – (1:04)
2. The Gathering – (4:47)
3. Failures of the Flesh – (3:47)
4. Le secret des dieux – (3:33)
5. Némésis – (3:48)
6. Hostile Takeover – (4:14)
7. Obsession – (1:57)
8. Charogne – (4:24)
9. Initiate the End – (4:12)
10. Obsolete – (5:30)
11. Bless the Machine – (4:46)
Durée totale : 42:07
|HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) a sorti son nouvel opus Solus (Igne Natura Renovator Integra) sur ATMF. Vous pouvez le découvrir sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1) Hunt or be Hunted
2) Alpha Ego
3) Holy Fire
4) Epigone of Tragedy
|NIGHTWRAITH (Blackened Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Divergence en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Fruitless (5:15)
2. Perpetual Night (5:13) ft. guest Cole Rudy - Pedal Steel Guitar
3. One Flower (5:14) ft. guest Andreas Wild - Baritone Saxophone
4. Whispers of Dragonflies (5:27) ft. guest Kelly Schilling - Concert Flute
5. Invocation (2:19) ft. guest Joey Truscelli - Guitar Solo
6. Fallen Kings and Queens (4:20) ft. guests Dan Phelps & Chuck French - Backup Vocals
7. Nothing Left to Lose (3:24)
8. Divergence (5:20) ft. guests Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto - Auxiliary Percussion
9. Us and Them (bonus Pink Floyd cover) (5:18)
Durée totale 42:08
|HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Purification Through Sacrifice en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 16 septembre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. To Protect And Severe
03. Wheel Of Torture
04. Lawn Mower Massacre
05. Graboids
06. Mass Grave
07. Reincarnation Of Sin Pt. II
08. Soldier 039
09. Tower Of Suicide
10. The Jackal's Grin
11. Outro
|THYRATHEN (Black Metal, Grèce) sortirason nouveau disque Lakonic le 1er novembre chez Floga Records. Tracklist :
1. The Throne of Micro-Cosmos (Foolishness) [5:45]
2. Religious Agonies [5:13]
3. Matter, Void, Sperm [6:29]
4. De Rerum Natura [5:51]
5. Η Πόλις (the Philosophical Poem) [7:49]
6. Void, Matter, Sperm [6:51]
7. Scales & Sword (the Fall of Justice) [7:16]
|ELDINGAR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Lysistrata le 1er novembre via Vinyl Store. Tracklist :
1. Dryope
2. Lysistrata
3. Ares
4. Therasia
5. Inside Cosmos
6. Cosmos
7. Ode
8. Myrrine
9. Where To Stand
|CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Wherever We Roam.... le 8 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
2. Ideal Sodom
3. Golden Gates And Terrene Light
4. Bridges Aflame
5. No Throne Withstands
6. This World Wants Us Dead
7. Only In Darkness
8. Engravings Of The Quivering Pedestal
|SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Hymns to the Norse le 18 octobre chez De Tenebrarum Principio. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To Ivar
2. The End Of Days
3. My Kingdom Rise
4. White Beast From Hel
5. Nordmænnens Raseri
6. Light Up The Sky
7. Allfadir
8. Hymns To The North
|HÖWLER (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Oath In Black" et tiré de son prochain opus dont on ne connait pas encore les détails.
|TYRANNIC (Black/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Tyrannic Desolation le 22 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Prophetic Eyes of Glass
2. Tyrannic Desolation
3. Only Death Can Speak My Name
4. Impaled Before Your Mirror of Fate
5. Stillbirth In Still Life
6. Dance On Graves Chained To the Labyrinth
7. Incubus Incarnate
8. Morbid Sanctum
|CHALLENGER (Heavy/Speed, Slovénie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Victims of War" extrait de son premier longue-durée Force of Nature à venir le 25 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Imperial Madness
2. Under the Skin
3. Victims of War
4. Exhausted Earth
5. Recurrent Universe
6. Force of Nature
7. Sleepless
8. The Final Epoch
