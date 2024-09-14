chargement...

Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauðaró
 Dauðaró - Frummyndir (C)
Par Lestat		   
Malignancy
 Malignancy - …Discontinued (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
 Conquer or Perish European ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Evildead
 Evildead - Toxic Grace (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par ZombieDeLuxe		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Profane ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horrendous
 Horrendous - Ontological My... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arronfest Open Air IV
 Arronfest Open Air IV - Dea... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 14 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2024 Insurrection - Hammerfilosofi - NightWraith - Husqwarnah - Thyrathen - Eldingar - Chaos Invocation - Seid - Höwler - Tyrannic - Challenger
»
(Lien direct)
INSURRECTION (Death Metal, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Obsolescence via Bam & Co. Tracklist :

1. Preprogrammed – (1:04)
2. The Gathering – (4:47)
3. Failures of the Flesh – (3:47)
4. Le secret des dieux – (3:33)
5. Némésis – (3:48)
6. Hostile Takeover – (4:14)
7. Obsession – (1:57)
8. Charogne – (4:24)
9. Initiate the End – (4:12)
10. Obsolete – (5:30)
11. Bless the Machine – (4:46)

Durée totale : 42:07

»
(Lien direct)
HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) a sorti son nouvel opus Solus (Igne Natura Renovator Integra) sur ATMF. Vous pouvez le découvrir sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1) Hunt or be Hunted
2) Alpha Ego
3) Holy Fire
4) Epigone of Tragedy

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTWRAITH (Blackened Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Divergence en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Fruitless (5:15)
2. Perpetual Night (5:13) ft. guest Cole Rudy - Pedal Steel Guitar
3. One Flower (5:14) ft. guest Andreas Wild - Baritone Saxophone
4. Whispers of Dragonflies (5:27) ft. guest Kelly Schilling - Concert Flute
5. Invocation (2:19) ft. guest Joey Truscelli - Guitar Solo
6. Fallen Kings and Queens (4:20) ft. guests Dan Phelps & Chuck French - Backup Vocals
7. Nothing Left to Lose (3:24)
8. Divergence (5:20) ft. guests Jeremy Portz & Xander Galvin-Soto - Auxiliary Percussion
9. Us and Them (bonus Pink Floyd cover) (5:18)

Durée totale 42:08

»
(Lien direct)
HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Purification Through Sacrifice en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 16 septembre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

​01. Intro
02. To Protect And Severe
03. Wheel Of Torture
04. Lawn Mower Massacre
05. Graboids
06. Mass Grave
07. Reincarnation Of Sin Pt. II
08. Soldier 039
09. Tower Of Suicide
10. The Jackal's Grin
​11. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
THYRATHEN (Black Metal, Grèce) sortirason nouveau disque Lakonic le 1er novembre chez Floga Records. Tracklist :

1. The Throne of Micro-Cosmos (Foolishness) [5:45]
2. Religious Agonies [5:13]
3. Matter, Void, Sperm [6:29]
4. De Rerum Natura [5:51]
5. Η Πόλις (the Philosophical Poem) [7:49]
6. Void, Matter, Sperm [6:51]
7. Scales & Sword (the Fall of Justice) [7:16]

»
(Lien direct)
ELDINGAR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Lysistrata le 1er novembre via Vinyl Store. Tracklist :

1. Dryope
2. Lysistrata
3. Ares
4. Therasia
5. Inside Cosmos
6. Cosmos
7. Ode
8. Myrrine
9. Where To Stand

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Wherever We Roam.... le 8 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

2. Ideal Sodom
3. Golden Gates And Terrene Light
4. Bridges Aflame
5. No Throne Withstands
6. This World Wants Us Dead
7. Only In Darkness
8. Engravings Of The Quivering Pedestal

»
(Lien direct)
SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Hymns to the Norse le 18 octobre chez De Tenebrarum Principio. Tracklist :

1. Hymn To Ivar
2. The End Of Days
3. My Kingdom Rise
4. White Beast From Hel
5. Nordmænnens Raseri
6. Light Up The Sky
7. Allfadir
8. Hymns To The North

»
(Lien direct)
HÖWLER (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Oath In Black" et tiré de son prochain opus dont on ne connait pas encore les détails.

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANNIC (Black/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Tyrannic Desolation le 22 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prophetic Eyes of Glass
2. Tyrannic Desolation
3. Only Death Can Speak My Name
4. Impaled Before Your Mirror of Fate
5. Stillbirth In Still Life
6. Dance On Graves Chained To the Labyrinth
7. Incubus Incarnate
8. Morbid Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
CHALLENGER (Heavy/Speed, Slovénie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Victims of War" extrait de son premier longue-durée Force of Nature à venir le 25 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Imperial Madness
2. Under the Skin
3. Victims of War
4. Exhausted Earth
5. Recurrent Universe
6. Force of Nature
7. Sleepless
8. The Final Epoch
Thrasho Keyser
14 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
