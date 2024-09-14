»

TYRANNIC (Black/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Tyrannic Desolation le 22 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Prophetic Eyes of Glass

2. Tyrannic Desolation

3. Only Death Can Speak My Name

4. Impaled Before Your Mirror of Fate

5. Stillbirth In Still Life

6. Dance On Graves Chained To the Labyrinth

7. Incubus Incarnate

8. Morbid Sanctum



