Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauðaró
 Dauðaró - Frummyndir (C)
Par Lestat		   
Malignancy
 Malignancy - …Discontinued (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
 Conquer or Perish European ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Evildead
 Evildead - Toxic Grace (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par ZombieDeLuxe		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Profane ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horrendous
 Horrendous - Ontological My... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Arronfest Open Air IV
 Arronfest Open Air IV - Dea... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 16 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 16 Septembre 2024 Plague Of The Fallen - Funeral
»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE OF THE FALLEN (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de dévoiler un morceau inédit intitulé "Lord Of Famine" et qui se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL (Gothic/Doom, Norvège) nous offre un nouveau single, "Procession of Misery", du prochain album Gospel of Bones à paraître le 18 octobre chez Season of Mist.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Lestat
16 Septembre 2024

