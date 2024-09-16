Les news du 16 Septembre 2024
News
Les news du 16 Septembre 2024 Plague Of The Fallen - Funeral
|FUNERAL (Gothic/Doom, Norvège) nous offre un nouveau single, "Procession of Misery", du prochain album Gospel of Bones à paraître le 18 octobre chez Season of Mist.
