Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
|ERSHETU (Black Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son second full-length, "Yomi", qui sortira le 8 Novembre prochain chez Debemur Morti.
Le chant sur cet opus sera assuré par Vindsval (BLUT AUS NORD).
1. Ketsurui
2. Jikoku
3. Sekiryō
4. Abikyōkan
5. Kagutsuchi
6. Nenokatasukuni
|TOXAEMIA (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Rejected Souls Of Kerberus qui sortira le 15 novembre via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
2. M.A.O.D
3. Hunger
4. Beyond The Realm
5. Ex Odio
6. Blood Red
7. Dawn Of The Enslaved
8.Temple Of Venom
9. Follow The Leader
10. Tragedies Through Centuries
11. I Saw Them Die (DISMEMBER cover)
|ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) rejoint l'écurie Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque au printemps 2025.
|HELEVORN (Gothic/Doom/Death, Espagne) a sorti son nouvel opus Espectres sur Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :
1. Inherit the Stars (6:36)
2. The Defiant God (5:07)
3. Signals (4:47)
4. When Nothing Shudders (5:49)
5. Unbreakable Silence (7:15)
6. L'Endemà (5:37)
7. The Lost Futures (5:46)
8. Children of the Sunrise (4:40)
|SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album DarkanakraD le 7 novembre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. The Weight of Worlds
02. As Heroes Abide
03. Unravelling Destinies
04. Seven Sentinels
05. A Tainted Dominion
06. Ashes of Truth
07. The Heart of Darkness
08. The Last Guardian
09. Cruinnath's Breath
10. In Shadows Deep
11. At the Gates Medley
|ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son nouveau disque baptisé Wounds Of Desolation via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. The Downfall's Monologue (Intro)
2. The End of Beauty
3. Flesh. Torn. Asunder!
4. Where Dreams Die
5. Children of the Void
6. Spewing Venomous Gloom
7. Herald of Demise
8. Reflections of Nothingness
|MYNSKH (Black/Death, Autriche) a sorti son nouvel opus Chapter II - The Last Messiah sur Atmaah Records. Tracklist :
1. Where the Mechanical Eye Erodes the Blacketh Stone I
2. Dead Ocean
3. TENELT
4. Where the Mechanical Eye Erodes the Blacketh Stone II
5. Culling Divine
6. Where the Mechanical Eye Erodes the Blacketh Stone III
7. LYCHT
|OPIUM WARLORDS (Drone/Doom/Avant-garde Metal avec notamment Sami Albert "Witchfinder" Hynninen de Reverend Bizarre, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Strength chez Svart Records. Tracklist :
I
Opium Warlords Away Team
Feel The Strength
The Essence Of Life
Faschionista
Men Behind The Sun
War Against Suicide
II
The Mad Titan
It Never Happened
Vox Populi
Legionari!
Everything Goes
WWII
Der Heilige Berg
III
The Holy Sweat
Parasites
The Hashashin
Alien Harvest
Ancient Wisdom
IV
The Rape Of Europe
Amazing Race
Erotomania
Angels Of Chaos
Pain And Love
March!
|INVERNOIR (Gothic/Doom/Death, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Desperate Days" tiré de son nouveau disque Aimin' For Oblivion qui sort le 27 septembre via code666. Tracklist :
1. Shadow Slave [6:20]
2. Doomed [5:29]
3. Desperate Days [4:50]
4. Forgotten in Time [6:02]
5. Broken [5:16]
6. Few Minutes [7:12]
7. Unworthy [6:06]
8. Useless [6:31]
|ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Sins of the Father prévu le 4 octobre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
01. Conflagration of the Dreamers
02. The Gory Hole
03. Sins of the Father
04. Man’s Best Friend
05. Last Rite
06. Shell of a Man
07. Deceased Estate
08. Meet the Meat
09. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed
Excellente nouvelle pour le ESCARNIUM, hâte d'écouter ça !
17/09/2024 09:07