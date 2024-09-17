»

(Lien direct) OPIUM WARLORDS (Drone/Doom/Avant-garde Metal avec notamment Sami Albert "Witchfinder" Hynninen de Reverend Bizarre, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Strength chez Svart Records. Tracklist :



I

Opium Warlords Away Team

Feel The Strength

The Essence Of Life

Faschionista

Men Behind The Sun

War Against Suicide



II

The Mad Titan

It Never Happened

Vox Populi

Legionari!

Everything Goes

WWII

Der Heilige Berg



III

The Holy Sweat

Parasites

The Hashashin

Alien Harvest

Ancient Wisdom



IV

The Rape Of Europe

Amazing Race

Erotomania

Angels Of Chaos

Pain And Love

March!



<a href="https://opiumwarlords.bandcamp.com/album/strength">Strength! de Opium Warlords</a>



