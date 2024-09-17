chargement...

Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
 Nexus of Eternal Fire Europ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Pyrrhon
 Pyrrhon - Exhaust (C)
Par Ash		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauðaró
 Dauðaró - Frummyndir (C)
Par Lestat		   
Malignancy
 Malignancy - …Discontinued (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
 Conquer or Perish European ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Evildead
 Evildead - Toxic Grace (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro - Ultime Grida Dall... (C)
Par ZombieDeLuxe		   

Les news du 17 Septembre 2024

News
Toxaemia - Escarnium - Helevorn - SuidAkrA - Isolert - Mynskh - Opium Warlords - Invernoir - Abramelin
»
(Lien direct)
TOXAEMIA (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Rejected Souls Of Kerberus qui sortira le 15 novembre via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
2. M.A.O.D
3. Hunger
4. Beyond The Realm
5. Ex Odio
6. Blood Red
7. Dawn Of The Enslaved
8.Temple Of Venom
9. Follow The Leader
10. Tragedies Through Centuries
11. I Saw Them Die (DISMEMBER cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) rejoint l'écurie Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque au printemps 2025.

»
(Lien direct)
HELEVORN (Gothic/Doom/Death, Espagne) a sorti son nouvel opus Espectres sur Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :

1. Inherit the Stars (6:36)
2. The Defiant God (5:07)
3. Signals (4:47)
4. When Nothing Shudders (5:49)
5. Unbreakable Silence (7:15)
6. L'Endemà (5:37)
7. The Lost Futures (5:46)
8. Children of the Sunrise (4:40)

»
(Lien direct)
SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album DarkanakraD le 7 novembre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. The Weight of Worlds
02. As Heroes Abide
03. Unravelling Destinies
04. Seven Sentinels
05. A Tainted Dominion
06. Ashes of Truth
07. The Heart of Darkness
08. The Last Guardian
09. Cruinnath's Breath
10. In Shadows Deep
11. At the Gates Medley

»
(Lien direct)
ISOLERT (Black Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son nouveau disque baptisé Wounds Of Desolation via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. The Downfall's Monologue (Intro)
2. The End of Beauty
3. Flesh. Torn. Asunder!
4. Where Dreams Die
5. Children of the Void
6. Spewing Venomous Gloom
7. Herald of Demise
8. Reflections of Nothingness

»
(Lien direct)
MYNSKH (Black/Death, Autriche) a sorti son nouvel opus Chapter II - The Last Messiah sur Atmaah Records. Tracklist :

1. Where the Mechanical Eye Erodes the Blacketh Stone I
2. Dead Ocean
3. TENELT
4. Where the Mechanical Eye Erodes the Blacketh Stone II
5. Culling Divine
6. Where the Mechanical Eye Erodes the Blacketh Stone III
7. LYCHT

»
(Lien direct)
OPIUM WARLORDS (Drone/Doom/Avant-garde Metal avec notamment Sami Albert "Witchfinder" Hynninen de Reverend Bizarre, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Strength chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

I
Opium Warlords Away Team
Feel The Strength
The Essence Of Life
Faschionista
Men Behind The Sun
War Against Suicide

II
The Mad Titan
It Never Happened
Vox Populi
Legionari!
Everything Goes
WWII
Der Heilige Berg

III
The Holy Sweat
Parasites
The Hashashin
Alien Harvest
Ancient Wisdom

IV
The Rape Of Europe
Amazing Race
Erotomania
Angels Of Chaos
Pain And Love
March!

»
(Lien direct)
INVERNOIR (Gothic/Doom/Death, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Desperate Days" tiré de son nouveau disque Aimin' For Oblivion qui sort le 27 septembre via code666. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Slave [6:20]
2. Doomed [5:29]
3. Desperate Days [4:50]
4. Forgotten in Time [6:02]
5. Broken [5:16]
6. Few Minutes [7:12]
7. Unworthy [6:06]
8. Useless [6:31]

»
(Lien direct)
ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Sins of the Father prévu le 4 octobre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

01. Conflagration of the Dreamers
02. The Gory Hole
03. Sins of the Father
04. Man’s Best Friend
05. Last Rite
06. Shell of a Man
07. Deceased Estate
08. Meet the Meat
09. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed
17 Septembre 2024
17 Septembre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
17/09/2024 09:07
Excellente nouvelle pour le ESCARNIUM, hâte d'écouter ça !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Escarnium
 Escarnium
Death Metal - 2008 - Brésil		   
Isolert
 Isolert
Black Metal Hurleur - 2015 - Grèce		   
Mynskh
 Mynskh
2013 - Autriche		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords
Doom Metal - 2004 - Finlande		   
SuidAkrA
 SuidAkrA
Death Mélodique Médieval - 1994 - Allemagne		   
Toxaemia
 Toxaemia
Death Metal - 1989 - Suède		   
